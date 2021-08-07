Listed at $999,900, the home at 3502 Bess Way, Monrovia, closed at $1.205 million. Built in 2017, the home features seven bedrooms and six full baths, an open floor plan, and an eat-in kitchen with granite counters, a quarter-moon island and stainless steel appliances. The main level primary bedroom has trey ceilings, two huge walk-in closets and access to the rear porch. Four spacious bedrooms and three full baths are on the upper level. A covered porch off the kitchen has an electronic Phantom screen and gas fireplace overlooking the rear stone patio and pergola, four-car garage parking and a mud room off the garage with laundry.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
8450 Palmer Road, Middletown, $875,000
4758 Fishers Hollow Road, Myersville, $875,000
29 Wagon Shed Lane, Middletown, $835,000
4233 Lafayette St., Frederick, $803,967
ADAMSTOWN
2375 Ballenger Creek Pike, $775,000
7116 Downing St., $625,000
7114 Downing St., $605,000
5507 Young Family Trail West, $567,555
BRUNSWICK
1242 Tide Lock St., $590,000
22 Brad Alan Drive, $580,000
1305 Scheer St., $487,313
14 Brad Alan Drive, $475,000
1511 Crampton St., $441,416
113 Fiona Way, $330,000
518 N. Maple Ave., $255,000
307 Brunswick St., $237,500
BUCKEYSTOWN
6929 Michaels Mill Road, $355,000
CLARKSBURG
2186 Sugarloaf Parkview Lane, $575,000
FREDERICK
5828 Haller Place, $695,950
2430 Mill Race Road, $688,000
2692 Brook Valley Road, $665,000
6510 Wild Plum Drive, $650,000
8342 Rocky Springs Road, $610,000
8208 Ridgelea Court, $600,000
6758 Meadowside Drive, $595,000
5744 Guilford Garden Terrace, $584,855
5750 Guilford Garden Terrace, $578,495
6133 Fieldcrest Drive, $550,000
6916 Taran Court, $528,000
3034 Jacobs Garden Lane, $525,000
1409 Dagerwing Place, $511,000
1707 Greenleese Circle, $510,000
8103 Glendale Drive, $505,500
2108 Brigade Circle, $501,500
5650 Owl St., $495,000
9730 Fleetwood Way, $485,000
5779 Hannover Court, $485,000
734 N. Market St., $482,000
5309 Ivywood Drive North, $477,000
6988 Executive Way, $465,945
342 Park Ave., $460,000
9655 Fleetwood Court, $460,000
4903 Ridge Crest Court, $450,000
9540 Kingston Place, $440,000
9033 Hamburg Road, $422,500
11615 Daysville Road, $420,000
2708 Egret Way, $415,000
1137 Young Place, $410,000
5813 Bartonsville Road, $401,000
100 W. Fifth St., $400,000
305 S. Market St., $385,000
6435 Ballenger Run Blvd., $385,000
5903 Krantz Drive, $384,090
1934 Crossing Stone Court, $380,000
311 Willow Ave., $380,000
5952 Forum Square, $369,665
6599 Willard Horine Court, $360,900
6139 Pine Crest Lane, $360,000
575 Binford Court, $360,000
927 Halleck Drive, $360,000
5605 Ashburn Terrace, $350,000
1605 Coopers Way, $350,000
4 W. 12th St., $350,000
2513 Old Coach Court, $350,000
920 Pontiac Ave., $332,000
8026 Harbor Place, $322,000
200 Maple Ave., $310,000
5905 Krantz Drive, $307,390
144 Penwick Circle, $307,000
104 Mercer Court, #13-2A, $285,000
118 Crossbill Way, $280,000
2641 Warren Way, #1-9, $267,000
1780 Hillmeade Square, $263,000
1766 Jacob Brunner Drive, $261,000
5732 Charstone Court, $260,000
2100 Yates Drive,#6 1D, $257,000
146 Lauren Court, $255,000
242 Canfield Terrace, $250,000
8649 Indian Springs Road, $245,000
6133 Springwater Place, #F, $240,000
5302-D Talladega Court, #103, $227,000
2506 Coach House Way, $225,000
5818 Planters Court, $225,000
2406 Ellsworth Way, #3B, $225,000
2509 Coach House Way, #3C, $223,000
2505 Coach House Way, #2A, $222,000
532 Riggs Court, $220,000
8203 Blue Heron Drive, #2A, $217,000
138 Fairfield Drive, $215,000
2402 Dominion Drive, #2D, $215,000
1603 Berry Rose Court, #3D, $208,000
2121 Wainwright Court, #BD, $190,000
2503 Coach House Way,#1A, $189,000
903 Blueleaf Court, #6 1D, $179,900
551-E Heather Ridge Drive, #10E, $94,575
IJAMSVILLE
5802 Rochefort St., $421,000
5775 Antwerp St., $421,000
9710 Thompson Drive, $395,000
5857 Rochefort St., $345,000
JEFFERSON
3437 Livingston Drive, $529,900
4104 Old Bridge Lane, $485,000
MIDDLETOWN
2513 Bidle Road, $455,000
3 Sara Lane, $450,000
8 Linden Blvd., $390,000
7 Wash House Circle, $320,000
MONROVIA
11106 Fen View Lane, $646,375
3505 Runkles Drive, $612,500
11791 Sier Drive, $525,000
3016 White Pine Drive, $472,000
5009 Lee Hill Circle, $440,000
MOUNT AIRY
13262 Manor Terrace, $677,000
13660 Samhill Lane, $658,589
4066 Sand Trap Court, $628,000
4127 Bartholows Road, $530,000
12698 Fakhre Court, $460,000
NEW MARKET
309 Nicholas Hall, $670,010
6877 Clovis Court, $667,440
9702 Woodfield Court, $660,000
9703 Woodlake Place, $655,000
426 Orchard Crest Circle, $651,000
212 Orchard Spring Way, $651,000
227 Marley St., $625,000
11088 Sanandrew Drive, $625,000
10543 Hunter Court, $624,800
10554 Whitmire Court, $617,475
6739 Woodridge Road, $605,000
7007 Eaglehead Drive, $595,610
5942 Tomahawk St., $492,815
6027 Goshawk St., $488,160
6033 Goshawk St., $482,205
10402 Quillback St., $476,920
6524 Rimrock Road, $465,000
6031 Goshawk St., $454,525
6029 Goshawk St., $444,360
10607 Saponi Drive, $425,500
6603 Rockridge Road, $420,000
10646 Saponi Drive, $351,378
5733 Meadowood St., #101, $315,000
10251-B White Pelican Way, #103B, $230,000
POINT OF ROCKS
1720 Fletchers Drive, $555,000
1761 Canal Run Drive, $401,000
SMITHSBURG
14502 Old Catoctin Road, $89,000
THURMONT
30 Summit Ave., $479,000
23 Tocati St., $415,000
14756 Sabillasville Road, $310,000
5 Weil Drive, $306,000
53 Catoctin Highlands Circle, $241,500
URBANA
9295 Blue Sage Court, $774,130
3928 Sweet Briar Lane, $745,000
9293 Blue Sage Court, $716,970
3629 Lew Wallace St., $575,000
3616 Timber Green Drive, $573,643
3578 Worthington Blvd., $483,000
3565 Sprigg St. South, $447,000
3542 Bremen St., $430,000
9509 Knights Walk Lane, $350,000
WALKERSVILLE
207 Cartwright Road, $728,510
162 Polaris Drive, $700,000
231 Braeburn Drive, $535,000
111 Phoenix Court, $520,000
8 Georgetown Road, $337,500
8813 Seekers Walk, $240,000
1 Gallorette Court, $230,000
8326 Revelation Ave., $221,000
