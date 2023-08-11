Listing at $1 million, the home at 3515 Bess Way, Monrovia, is last week’s top house. It closed at $960,000.
This home features new carpet and fresh painting, and three bedrooms, each with its own full bath and walk-in closet.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
Listing at $1 million, the home at 3515 Bess Way, Monrovia, is last week’s top house. It closed at $960,000.
This home features new carpet and fresh painting, and three bedrooms, each with its own full bath and walk-in closet.
Outside, mature and tasteful landscaping provide privacy for the 1-plus acre lot and the heated pool in the backyard.
The walk-out basement provides access to the outdoors and has 1,700 square feet of finished space plus an additional 1,921 square feet of unfinished space.
It was built in 2016 in Gladhill Estates.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc. Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
3812 Saint Clair Court, Monrovia, $865,000
6703 Kings Mill Court, Frederick, $825,000
7421 Rimrock Court, New Market, $799,900
48 E. South St., Frederick, $780,000
5912 Union Ridge Drive, $669,000
1309 Monocacy Crossing Parkway, $425,000
21 C St., $349,900
6 Wenner Drive, $250,000
486 Herringbone Way, $599,990
2108 Artillery Road, $595,000
8013 Dustin Drive, $575,501
938 Lindley Road, $550,000
515 Klineharts Alley, $545,000
151 Fairview Ave., $525,000
321 E. Third St., $520,000
7503 Ridge Road, $504,000
3008 Jacobs Garden Lane, $495,000
2532 Carrington Way, $429,900
527 N. Market St., $407,000
148 Harpers Way, $405,000
505 Ellison Court, $405,000
2627 Osprey Way, $400,000
2247 Wetherburne Way, $388,000
6451 Tarrington Court, $365,000
5359 Regal Court, $348,000
6744 Sandpiper Court, $334,000
2637 S. Everly Drive, #8 6, $330,000
1013 Robin Hill Terrace, $328,000
218 E. Eighth St., $315,000
589 Boysenberry Lane, $315,000
1725 Country Court, $302,000
307 W. Patrick St., $299,900
1 S. Bentz St., $290,000
175 Fairfield Drive, $238,000
750-B Heather Ridge Drive, #15B, $172,500
7081 Jasper Drive, $435,000
5708 Catoctin Overlook Drive, $481,000
4219 Fishers Hollow Road, $600,000
11325 Country Club Road, $735,000
5940 Jacobean Place, $665,000
10598 Edwardian Lane, $650,000
6604 Coldstream Drive, $605,000
5607 Bobolink Place, $602,500
10543 Edwardian Lane, #153, $570,000
5915 Pecking Stone St., $472,500
161 Wicomico Court, $430,000
5686 Joseph Court, $376,700
1750 Brookshire Run, $425,000
4092-A Rock Hall Road, $258,000
37 E. Moser Road, $380,000
12249 Baugher Road, $255,200
2901 Ivy Meadow Drive, $754,990
3217 Thornapple Drive, $675,000
1 Pennsylvania Ave., $392,000
By the Numbers Number of closings: 55 Maximum closing price: $960,000 Minimum closing price: $172,500 Oldest: 4092-A Rock Hall Road, Point of Rocks, built in 1852
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Get the insider's scoop on the best that Frederick has to offer with Frederick Hometown Guru.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.