Roughly two dozen people said during a Mount Airy Planning Commission meeting Thursday that they are vehemently against a mixed-use development plan to build 582 housing units and nearly 94,000 square feet of commercial space.
Pleasants Development, a northern Montgomery County-based company, plans to build the units on about 91 acres along Md. 27 on the Carroll County side of Mount Airy. Construction would take place over the course of about 10 years.
Members of the town’s Planning Commission were also concerned about the plan and asked that the developer return for a Jan. 30 meeting.
“I don’t think we’re ready to take the next step,” Planning Commission Chairperson Roxanne Hemphill said.
A sizable crowd gathered at the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company’s reception hall for the meeting applauded, hooted and hollered following each person’s comment.
“This plan is not going to work for Mount Airy,” said Nicole Moon, a Mount Airy resident who lives a stone’s throw from where the development would be. “We live here. We know the logistics of this town. It’s not going to work.”
Moon is one of the organizers of an organization called Citizens Against Mount Airy Overdevelopment (CAMO). The organization has for months shared information about the development plans to its Facebook group, which has about 1,400 members, and organization website, keepmountairysmall.com.
Under Pleasants Development’s proposal, the development would increase the town’s population by about 145 people per year, said Ronald Thompson, a civil engineer with Mount Airy-based VanMar Associates, a land surveying company working with Pleasants Development.
Mount Airy’s population is about 9,800, according to an estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Residents have said they are concerned the development would overcrowd local schools and overwhelm the town’s roads, particularly Md. 27, which several residents have said is far too busy for a town of Mount Airy’s size.
Thompson said the development would bring a “manageable increase” of students to local schools, help offset the town aging out and bring in money to help pay for two police officers and two cruisers to assist 11 officers who serve the town.
The town would receive $1.3 million in development fees, $990,000 in fees paid to the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Department, a $990,000 public safety benefit charge to the town and $320,000 in impact fees to Carroll County.
The development would include 119 single-family homes, 263 townhouse units and five apartment buildings with a total of 200 units, as well as a 1.5-acre parcel for a new 8,000-square-foot police station and an area for a multipurpose soccer field.
There would also be nearly 94,000 square feet of commercial space.
“We’re not pushing this to the max at all,” said Clark Wagner, vice president of land acquisition and entitlement for Pleasants Development. He added that he used to live in Mount Airy and was a member of the town’s Planning Commission.
The area, known as the Beck property after the family who owns it, is split down the middle by Md. 27, one of the town’s busiest roads.
The land west of Md. 27 borders Watkins Park and the town’s Rails-to-Trails walking path. Center Street ends at the west end of the property and runs to the town’s Main Street and downtown area.
Pleasants Development’s plans for the area west of Md. 27 includes 35 single-family homes, 125 townhomes and 94,000 square feet of space for businesses.
Plans for the area east of Md. 27 include 84 single-family homes, 138 townhomes and 200 apartment units.
The plan is in the pre-concept stage of development, meaning the developer is likely a couple of years away from breaking ground.
Pleasants Development’s proposal includes fewer housing units and commercial space than what a previous developer proposed.
Kaz Brothers, a Rockville company, oversaw the development up until the fall.
In May, Kaz Brothers planned to build more than 700 housing units and 122,000 square feet of commercial space that Town Council members said at the time would’ve upended the “small-town charm” of the area.
Then in June, Kaz Brothers returned with a proposal for 588 housing units and 103,000 square feet of commercial space, which members of the public booed and jeered at during a Town Council meeting.
“We took on Kaz. We’ll take you on next,” Monica Mansfield, a CAMO member, said to the developers seated at the front of the meeting room during Thursday’s meeting. “We want you to go away.”
(1) comment
Ruh-roh!
The citizens of Mount Airy weren't fooled by the "Monorail" song and dance.
Maybe they will follow the example set by the people of Thurmont and formally shoot down the development plans with a referendum. [cool]
