Mount Airy Meeting
Mount Airy Mayor Larry Hushour speaks to the crowd at the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company’s reception hall Thursday for a meeting about a development proposal for the Beck property along Md. 27.

 Staff photo by Jack Hogan

Roughly two dozen people said during a Mount Airy Planning Commission meeting Thursday that they are vehemently against a mixed-use development plan to build 582 housing units and nearly 94,000 square feet of commercial space.

Pleasants Development, a northern Montgomery County-based company, plans to build the units on about 91 acres along Md. 27 on the Carroll County side of Mount Airy. Construction would take place over the course of about 10 years.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Ruh-roh!

The citizens of Mount Airy weren't fooled by the "Monorail" song and dance.

Maybe they will follow the example set by the people of Thurmont and formally shoot down the development plans with a referendum. [cool]

