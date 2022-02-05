Listed at $949,900 and closing at $950,000, the property at 11611 Harp Hill Road, Myersville, is last week’s top house. Built in 1973 on 10-plus acres with magnificent views sweeping more than 40 miles to the cut at Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. Features include three fireplaces, a gourmet kitchen with cherry cabinets, a main level bedroom suite, three additional bedrooms each with en-suite bathrooms, a fully finished lower level with a sauna, and recent window replacements. Outside is a glass-enclosed gazebo overlooking the outdoor pool and entertaining spaces. The pool house include a kitchenette, half bathroom and outdoor shower.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
2975 Caraway Drive, Urbana, $942,708
2903 Herb Garden Drive, Urbana, $834,760
19 W. Second St., Frederick, $820,000
20 N. Court St., #302, Frederick, $760,000
BRUNSWICK
600 Fifth Ave., $395,000
109 E. A St., $299,500
1031 Orndorff Court, $215,000
64 Wenner Drive, $214,900
3 E. Orndorff Drive, $210,000
EMMITSBURG
1425 Ramblewood Drive, $609,190
101 through 105 W. Main St., $235,000
18 First Ave., $195,000
FREDERICK
5790 Haller Place, $742,935
5784 Haller Place, $738,950
9833 Fox Road, $715,000
6455 Saddlebrook Lane, $640,000
7832 Old Receiver Road, $640,000
108 Sunlight Drive, $617,000
5267 Black Locust Drive, $575,000
3034 Palatine Drive, $555,000
846 Geronimo Drive, $500,000
6122 Lemon Grass Lane, $474,280
1266 Veritas Lane, $445,445
1262 Veritas Lane, $431,597
8635 Chestnut Grove Road, $430,000
2502 Five Shillings Road, $430,000
6229 Derby Drive, $425,000
400 Waverley Drive, $410,653
410 Waverley Drive, $408,455
5641 Singletree Drive, $407,000
406 Gillespie Drive, $405,239
404 Waverley Drive. $387,559
901 Shawnee Drive, $385,000
408 Waverley Drive, $368,071
1739 Emory St., $367,000
926 Mosby Drive, $360,000
1507 Havilland Place, $355,000
8129 Ball Road, $351,000
5785 Rockspray, $350,000
1645 Shookstown Road, $345,000
6433 Tarrington Court, $325,000
1600 N. Market St., $319,000
573 Primus Court, $305,000
431 W. Patrick St., $300,000
392 Pemberton Park Lane, $299,052
6511 Walcott Lane, #103, $287,000
6203 Quinn Road, $280,000
305 Heather Ridge Drive, $260,000
6509 Wiltshire Drive, #L, $247,500
1602 Berry Rose Court, #2 3C, $207,000
1605 Berry Rose Court, #3 1C, $173,000
IJAMSVILLE
3141 Pheasant Run, $520,000
6041 Etterbeek St., $430,000
JEFFERSON
5519 Gapland Road, $370,000
KEYMAR
11723 Good Intent Road, $380,000
13006 Detour Road, $235,000
KNOXVILLE
209 Galyn Drive, $580,000
3826 Petersville Road, $430,000
MIDDLETOWN
7612 Picnic Woods Road, $700,000
2210 Quebec School Road, $690,000
7908 W. Brookridge Drive, $555,000
2902 Old National Pike, $130,000
MONROVIA
12105 Tracy Court, $590,000
4306 Wendy Court, $405,000
NEW MARKET
7144 Boyers Mill Road, $655,000
6653 Coldstream Drive, $600,000
6726 Hemlock Point Road, $599,900
6110 Stonecat Court, $506,339
7156 Masters Road, $419,000
5534 Wicomico Drive, $380,000
THURMONT
15009 Sabillasville Road, $500,000
8 Stoney Park Way, $386,000
7 Windward Lane, $323,000
114 Founders Circle, $315,000
URBANA
3813 Stone Barn Drive, #513 B, $656,190
3817 Stone Barn Drive, #513 C, $648,480
3815 Stone Barn Drive, #513 B, $623,790
3473 Sunset Ridge Drive, #405 C, $602,180
8603 Shady Pines Drive, #417 A, $582,740
8607 Shady Pines Drive, #417 C, $578,940
3471 Sunset Ridge Drive, #405 B, $554,880
3469 Sunset Ridge Drive, #405 A, $548,990
8605 Shady Pines Drive, #417 B, $548,440
3895 Sugarloaf Parkway, $533,990
WOODSBORO
10132 Woodsboro Road, $550,000
