020522TopHouse
Buy Now

Built in 1973, this home has a gourmet kitchen, a fully finished lower level, a gazebo and an outdoor pool.

 Courtesy photo

Listed at $949,900 and closing at $950,000, the property at 11611 Harp Hill Road, Myersville, is last week’s top house. Built in 1973 on 10-plus acres with magnificent views sweeping more than 40 miles to the cut at Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. Features include three fireplaces, a gourmet kitchen with cherry cabinets, a main level bedroom suite, three additional bedrooms each with en-suite bathrooms, a fully finished lower level with a sauna, and recent window replacements. Outside is a glass-enclosed gazebo overlooking the outdoor pool and entertaining spaces. The pool house include a kitchenette, half bathroom and outdoor shower.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

2975 Caraway Drive, Urbana, $942,708

2903 Herb Garden Drive, Urbana, $834,760

19 W. Second St., Frederick, $820,000

20 N. Court St., #302, Frederick, $760,000

BRUNSWICK

600 Fifth Ave., $395,000

109 E. A St., $299,500

1031 Orndorff Court, $215,000

64 Wenner Drive, $214,900

3 E. Orndorff Drive, $210,000

EMMITSBURG

1425 Ramblewood Drive, $609,190

101 through 105 W. Main St., $235,000

18 First Ave., $195,000

FREDERICK

5790 Haller Place, $742,935

5784 Haller Place, $738,950

9833 Fox Road, $715,000

6455 Saddlebrook Lane, $640,000

7832 Old Receiver Road, $640,000

108 Sunlight Drive, $617,000

5267 Black Locust Drive, $575,000

3034 Palatine Drive, $555,000

846 Geronimo Drive, $500,000

6122 Lemon Grass Lane, $474,280

1266 Veritas Lane, $445,445

1262 Veritas Lane, $431,597

8635 Chestnut Grove Road, $430,000

2502 Five Shillings Road, $430,000

6229 Derby Drive, $425,000

400 Waverley Drive, $410,653

410 Waverley Drive, $408,455

5641 Singletree Drive, $407,000

406 Gillespie Drive, $405,239

404 Waverley Drive. $387,559

901 Shawnee Drive, $385,000

408 Waverley Drive, $368,071

1739 Emory St., $367,000

926 Mosby Drive, $360,000

1507 Havilland Place, $355,000

8129 Ball Road, $351,000

5785 Rockspray, $350,000

1645 Shookstown Road, $345,000

6433 Tarrington Court, $325,000

1600 N. Market St., $319,000

573 Primus Court, $305,000

431 W. Patrick St., $300,000

392 Pemberton Park Lane, $299,052

6511 Walcott Lane, #103, $287,000

6203 Quinn Road, $280,000

305 Heather Ridge Drive, $260,000

6509 Wiltshire Drive, #L, $247,500

1602 Berry Rose Court, #2 3C, $207,000

1605 Berry Rose Court, #3 1C, $173,000

IJAMSVILLE

3141 Pheasant Run, $520,000

6041 Etterbeek St., $430,000

JEFFERSON

5519 Gapland Road, $370,000

KEYMAR

11723 Good Intent Road, $380,000

13006 Detour Road, $235,000

KNOXVILLE

209 Galyn Drive, $580,000

3826 Petersville Road, $430,000

MIDDLETOWN

7612 Picnic Woods Road, $700,000

2210 Quebec School Road, $690,000

7908 W. Brookridge Drive, $555,000

2902 Old National Pike, $130,000

MONROVIA

12105 Tracy Court, $590,000

4306 Wendy Court, $405,000

NEW MARKET

7144 Boyers Mill Road, $655,000

6653 Coldstream Drive, $600,000

6726 Hemlock Point Road, $599,900

6110 Stonecat Court, $506,339

7156 Masters Road, $419,000

5534 Wicomico Drive, $380,000

THURMONT

15009 Sabillasville Road, $500,000

8 Stoney Park Way, $386,000

7 Windward Lane, $323,000

114 Founders Circle, $315,000

URBANA

3813 Stone Barn Drive, #513 B, $656,190

3817 Stone Barn Drive, #513 C, $648,480

3815 Stone Barn Drive, #513 B, $623,790

3473 Sunset Ridge Drive, #405 C, $602,180

8603 Shady Pines Drive, #417 A, $582,740

8607 Shady Pines Drive, #417 C, $578,940

3471 Sunset Ridge Drive, #405 B, $554,880

3469 Sunset Ridge Drive, #405 A, $548,990

8605 Shady Pines Drive, #417 B, $548,440

3895 Sugarloaf Parkway, $533,990

WOODSBORO

10132 Woodsboro Road, $550,000

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription