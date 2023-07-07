Built in 1820, Avignon was once the home of Barbara Mertz, successful American author of fiction and scholarly archaeological books who published books under her name and under the pen names Elizabeth Peters and Barbara Michaels. Listing at $1.3 million, the property closed at $1.22 million. It’s located at 11346 Lorien Court, Frederick.
This three-story Georgian home is on approximately 10 acres and is constructed with locally sourced stone and slate, with most of its Adamesque interior detailing intact.
It is bounded by fields and a picturesque creek and includes a small orchard, a half-acre vineyard and about 3 acres of farmable, USDA-certified organic land.
Adjacent to the house are about 2 fenced acres of mature perennial gardens, two ponds connected by a waterfall, a woodland garden, a gazebo and a reflecting pool imitating Hadrian’s Villa centered on a full-scale replica of the Discobolus of Myron in Carrara marble.
Interior features include a rustic timber, stone and glass conservatory, modern conveniences with historic details, slate flooring in the kitchen, five bedrooms and four bathrooms, a library with custom bookshelves, wide-plank flooring throughout the house and hand-painted murals.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc. Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5
6719 Balmoral Overlook, New Market, $925,000
11787 Rowe Road, Monrovia, $900,000
6110 Walleye Place, New Market, $899,990
11643 Meeting House Road, Myersville, $899,900
BRUNSWICK
719 Potomac View Parkway, $436,000
EMMITSBURG
11605 Taneytown Pike, $451,000
36 Robindale Drive, $254,900
FREDERICK
2764 Hillfield Drive, $889,249
2670 Monocacy Ford Road, $800,000
35 E. All Saints St., #306, $725,000
8169 Claiborne Drive, $718,000
3000 Old Annapolis Trail, $695,000
432 Constellation Lane, $689,990
5005 Small Gains Way, $675,000
442 Constellation Lane, $664,990
10533 Old Annapolis Road, $655,000
5516 Camelot Court, $650,000
9028 Allington Manor Circle West, $589,900
4737 Elmer Derr Road, $580,000
1672 Wheyfield Drive, $565,000
7904 Hawthorne Drive, $550,000
19 Lord Nickens St., $484,000
1599 Carey Place, $465,000
124 E. Seventh St., $460,000
1302 Panorama Point Way, $455,015
7913 Longmeadow Drive, $455,000
1203 Conewago Drive, $451,750
5110 McLauren Lane, $450,000
591 Old Stage Road, $446,230
350 Furgeson Lane, $446,138
1306 Panorama Point Way, $435,000
5978 Krantz Drive, $419,000
677 Tivoli Road, $405,000
625 Cawley Drive, $405,000
2413 Dunmore Court, $405,000
5752 Sweet Bay Court, $390,000
6664 Seagull Court, $381,000
6415 Kelly Court, $380,000
328 Madison St., $380,000
4938 Whitney Terrace, $375,000
253 Washington St., $370,000
6791 Wood Duck Court, $360,000
53 Winchester St., $333,000
401 S. Market St., Unit #3, $332,000
6844 Carnation Circle, $310,000
495 Arwell Court, $299,900
2100 Yates Drive, #6 2A, $296,500
436 W. South St., $283,000
6344 Springwater Terrace, #1123, $281,000
108 E. Eighth St., $280,000
1771 Carriage Way, $276,500
2110 Whitehall Road, #2A, $230,000
1401 Key Parkway, #302, $120,000
IJAMSVILLE
9803 Vista Ridge Court, $885,000
JEFFERSON
3906 Manheim Place, $375,000
MIDDLETOWN
7902 W. Brookridge Drive, $890,000
7213 Dogwood Lane, $430,000
MONROVIA
12203 S. Debkay Court, $575,000
MOUNT AIRY
13825 Unionville Road, $495,000
14513 Liberty Road, $424,900
1125 Oak View Drive, $370,000
MYERSVILLE
NEW MARKET
6819 Rehnquist Court, $850,000
9716 Blandwood Way, $790,000
6845 Woodridge Road, $740,000
11045 Sanandrew Drive, $715,000
10605 Old Barn Road, $528,500
10200 Hopewell St., $527,500
6911 Fox Chase Road, $476,000
5810 Burin St., #303, $347,500
POINT OF ROCKS
3821 Pippins Place, $530,000
3886 Gibbons Road, $530,000
THURMONT
8802-A Links Bridge Road, $470,000
116 Emmitsburg Road, $400,000
9 Spangler Court, $330,000
10 Luther Drive, $287,000
421 Old Oak Place, $255,000
URBANA
3834 Carriage Hill Drive, $554,300
8650 Satinwood Drive, $550,000
3700 Hope Commons Circle, $517,500
9504 Hyde Place, $400,000
3676 Holborn Place, $387,000
WALKERSVILLE
212 Brashears Court, $822,500
8415 Vision Lane, $300,000
500 Chapel Court, #106, $215,000
WOODSBORO
By the Numbers Number of closings: 97 Maximum closing price: $1.22 million Minimum closing price: $120,000 Oldest: Avignon, 11346 Lorien Court, built in 1820
