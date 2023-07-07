11346 Lorien Court

This Georgian home, on Lorien court, is surrounded by gardens, ponds and a vineyard.

 Courtesy photo

Built in 1820, Avignon was once the home of Barbara Mertz, successful American author of fiction and scholarly archaeological books who published books under her name and under the pen names Elizabeth Peters and Barbara Michaels. Listing at $1.3 million, the property closed at $1.22 million. It’s located at 11346 Lorien Court, Frederick.

This three-story Georgian home is on approximately 10 acres and is constructed with locally sourced stone and slate, with most of its Adamesque interior detailing intact.

