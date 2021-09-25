225 E 2nd St.
Located at 225 E. Second St., this Frederick home has hardwood floors, granite countertops and a koi pond in the courtyard.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Built in 1886, the historic brick home at 225 E. Second St., Frederick, is last week’s top house. Listed at $1.25 million, it closed at $1.1 million. The home features classic moldings throughout, hardwood floors, a formal living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room with a wine refrigerator, a chef’s eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops and easy access to the courtyard. A main level spacious suite would make ideal in-law quarters. The urban courtyard features a koi pond, stone bar, brick and slate patio, fenced backyard, a two-car detached garage with three additional parking spaces, and strolling distance to downtown amenities.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

9731 Clemsonville Road, Union Bridge, $1,056,500

4212 Palomino Court, Middletown, $1.05 million

13609 Otono Drive, Mount Airy, $946,075

4009 Carriage Hill Drive, Urbana, $835,000

ADAMSTOWN

5897 Union Ridge Drive, $635,000

BRADDOCK HEIGHTS

4660 Old Swimming Pool Road, $675,000

BRUNSWICK

18 Brad Alan Drive, $530,000

1302 Village Green Way, $512,100

405 Wills Creek Drive, $420,000

723 Brunswick St., $414,000

EMMITSBURG

1413 Ramblewood Drive, $517,845

FREDERICK

2657 Brook Valley Road, $795,000

5816 Haller Place, $670,940

6331 Claridge Drive South, $670,000

5052 Croydon Court, $585,000

2014 Butterfield Overlook, $550,000

924 Lindley Road, $536,000

28 E. Fifth St., $515,000

5321 Ivywood Drive North, $510,000

5324 Ivywood Drive North, $505,000

3011 Stoners Ford Way, $485,000

122 E. Third St., $485,000

397 McClellan Drive, $485,000

8031 Ball Road, $450,000

2781 Lynn St., $442,000

2106 Charlton House Way, $440,000

911 N. Market St., $435,000

5013 Macdonough Place, $434,990

1127 Lawler Drive, $430,000

641 E. Church St., $425,000

8108 Runnymeade Drive, $425,000

2003 Tuscarora Valley Court, $420,000

7811 Wormans Mill Road, $412,500

2171 Ambleside Court, $408,400

6374 Meandering Woods Court $400,000

6726 S. Clifton Road, $399,995

2721 Egret Way, $385,000

2536 Carrington Way, $375,000

6286 Newport Court, $375,000

8044 Captains Court, $365,000

1450 Trafalgar Lane, $362,500

7513 Ridge Road, $360,000

1506 W. Eighth St., $355,000

19 Fairview Ave., $350,000

673 Tivoli Road, $350,000

900 Chestnut St., $345,000

211 Harpers Way, $340,000

513 Eisenhower Drive, $321,918

5421 Upper Mill Terrace South, $315,000

204 Maple Ave., $315,000

403 Birmingham Drive, $313,025

6730 Killdeer Court, $310,000

2620 Warren Way, #3-5, $300,000

5030 Croydon Terrace, $295,000

1511 Dockside Drive, $293,000

49 Hamilton Ave., $285,000

1546 Beverly Court, $282,000

704 1/2 N. Market St., $280,000

104 Mercer Court, #142A, $270,000

2506 Shelley Circle, #3B, $265,000

9 W. Seventh St., $259,900

1573 Carey Place, $250,000

5438 Bartonsville Road, $250,000

597 Cawley Drive, #5 1C, $246,000

1847 Dulaney Court, $245,999

599 Cawley Drive, #2A, $240,000

5650 Wade Court, #D, $218,500

2101 Wayside Drive, #2A, $215,000

500 Marshall Court, #3L, $215,000

1725 Springhouse Court, $215,000

7285-E Coachlight Court, $208,000

1237-C Danielle Drive, $176,000

IJAMSVILLE

5219 Fairgreene Way, $775,000

5772 Antwerp St., $423,000

10092 Beerse St., $415,000

JEFFERSON

4128 Jefferson Pike, $340,000

KEYMAR

11918 Warner Road, $415,000

MIDDLETOWN

6 Ari Court, $649,999

9 Stine Court, $550,000

210 Lombardy Court, $520,000

109 Mariam Pass, $495,000

4403 Feldspar Road, $360,000

MONROVIA

4763 Plum Road, $771,120

11018 Cornerstone Lane, $718,300

10722 Glowing Hearth Way, $460,000

MOUNT AIRY

13636 Otono Drive, $770,995

6919 Woodville Road, $605,000

13530 Penn Shop Road, $370,800

312 Glenvale Ave., $365,000

NEW MARKET

9626 Woodland Road, $695,000

9696 Cardozo Court, $675,000

10406 Farmview Court, $545,500

6133 Huckleberry Way, $516,000

7135 Masters Road, $503,570

6754 Hemlock Point Road, $460,000

10214 Nuthatch Drive, $450,000

5603 Joseph Court, $280,000

10254-F Redtail Court, $240,000

NEW WINDSOR

3205 Sams Creek Road, $377,000

ROCKY RIDGE

14510 Motters Station Road, $325,000

THURMONT

30 E. Moser Road, $419,000

7913 Lewistown Road, $351,000

113 Victor Drive, $340,515

URBANA

9111 John Simmons St., $780,000

3601 Byron Circle, $700,000

9156 Kenway Lane, $600,000

3461 Sunset Ridge Drive, #404A, $558,855

3465 Sunset Ridge Drive, #404C, $542,740

8641 Satinwood Drive, $537,915

3847 Sugarloaf Parkway, $482,000

3411 Angelica Way, #304, $375,000

3681 Springhollow Lane, $340,000

WALKERSVILLE

313 Fallsworth Place, $575,000

7916 Mount Pleasant Court East, $430,000

8760 Beacon Circle, $255,000

8763 Treasure Ave., $250,000

8514 Fortune Place, $220,000

