Built in 1886, the historic brick home at 225 E. Second St., Frederick, is last week’s top house. Listed at $1.25 million, it closed at $1.1 million. The home features classic moldings throughout, hardwood floors, a formal living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room with a wine refrigerator, a chef’s eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops and easy access to the courtyard. A main level spacious suite would make ideal in-law quarters. The urban courtyard features a koi pond, stone bar, brick and slate patio, fenced backyard, a two-car detached garage with three additional parking spaces, and strolling distance to downtown amenities.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
9731 Clemsonville Road, Union Bridge, $1,056,500
4212 Palomino Court, Middletown, $1.05 million
13609 Otono Drive, Mount Airy, $946,075
4009 Carriage Hill Drive, Urbana, $835,000
ADAMSTOWN
5897 Union Ridge Drive, $635,000
BRADDOCK HEIGHTS
4660 Old Swimming Pool Road, $675,000
BRUNSWICK
18 Brad Alan Drive, $530,000
1302 Village Green Way, $512,100
405 Wills Creek Drive, $420,000
723 Brunswick St., $414,000
EMMITSBURG
1413 Ramblewood Drive, $517,845
FREDERICK
2657 Brook Valley Road, $795,000
5816 Haller Place, $670,940
6331 Claridge Drive South, $670,000
5052 Croydon Court, $585,000
2014 Butterfield Overlook, $550,000
924 Lindley Road, $536,000
28 E. Fifth St., $515,000
5321 Ivywood Drive North, $510,000
5324 Ivywood Drive North, $505,000
3011 Stoners Ford Way, $485,000
122 E. Third St., $485,000
397 McClellan Drive, $485,000
8031 Ball Road, $450,000
2781 Lynn St., $442,000
2106 Charlton House Way, $440,000
911 N. Market St., $435,000
5013 Macdonough Place, $434,990
1127 Lawler Drive, $430,000
641 E. Church St., $425,000
8108 Runnymeade Drive, $425,000
2003 Tuscarora Valley Court, $420,000
7811 Wormans Mill Road, $412,500
2171 Ambleside Court, $408,400
6374 Meandering Woods Court $400,000
6726 S. Clifton Road, $399,995
2721 Egret Way, $385,000
2536 Carrington Way, $375,000
6286 Newport Court, $375,000
8044 Captains Court, $365,000
1450 Trafalgar Lane, $362,500
7513 Ridge Road, $360,000
1506 W. Eighth St., $355,000
19 Fairview Ave., $350,000
673 Tivoli Road, $350,000
900 Chestnut St., $345,000
211 Harpers Way, $340,000
513 Eisenhower Drive, $321,918
5421 Upper Mill Terrace South, $315,000
204 Maple Ave., $315,000
403 Birmingham Drive, $313,025
6730 Killdeer Court, $310,000
2620 Warren Way, #3-5, $300,000
5030 Croydon Terrace, $295,000
1511 Dockside Drive, $293,000
49 Hamilton Ave., $285,000
1546 Beverly Court, $282,000
704 1/2 N. Market St., $280,000
104 Mercer Court, #142A, $270,000
2506 Shelley Circle, #3B, $265,000
9 W. Seventh St., $259,900
1573 Carey Place, $250,000
5438 Bartonsville Road, $250,000
597 Cawley Drive, #5 1C, $246,000
1847 Dulaney Court, $245,999
599 Cawley Drive, #2A, $240,000
5650 Wade Court, #D, $218,500
2101 Wayside Drive, #2A, $215,000
500 Marshall Court, #3L, $215,000
1725 Springhouse Court, $215,000
7285-E Coachlight Court, $208,000
1237-C Danielle Drive, $176,000
IJAMSVILLE
5219 Fairgreene Way, $775,000
5772 Antwerp St., $423,000
10092 Beerse St., $415,000
JEFFERSON
4128 Jefferson Pike, $340,000
KEYMAR
11918 Warner Road, $415,000
MIDDLETOWN
6 Ari Court, $649,999
9 Stine Court, $550,000
210 Lombardy Court, $520,000
109 Mariam Pass, $495,000
4403 Feldspar Road, $360,000
MONROVIA
4763 Plum Road, $771,120
11018 Cornerstone Lane, $718,300
10722 Glowing Hearth Way, $460,000
MOUNT AIRY
13636 Otono Drive, $770,995
6919 Woodville Road, $605,000
13530 Penn Shop Road, $370,800
312 Glenvale Ave., $365,000
NEW MARKET
9626 Woodland Road, $695,000
9696 Cardozo Court, $675,000
10406 Farmview Court, $545,500
6133 Huckleberry Way, $516,000
7135 Masters Road, $503,570
6754 Hemlock Point Road, $460,000
10214 Nuthatch Drive, $450,000
5603 Joseph Court, $280,000
10254-F Redtail Court, $240,000
NEW WINDSOR
3205 Sams Creek Road, $377,000
ROCKY RIDGE
14510 Motters Station Road, $325,000
THURMONT
30 E. Moser Road, $419,000
7913 Lewistown Road, $351,000
113 Victor Drive, $340,515
URBANA
9111 John Simmons St., $780,000
3601 Byron Circle, $700,000
9156 Kenway Lane, $600,000
3461 Sunset Ridge Drive, #404A, $558,855
3465 Sunset Ridge Drive, #404C, $542,740
8641 Satinwood Drive, $537,915
3847 Sugarloaf Parkway, $482,000
3411 Angelica Way, #304, $375,000
3681 Springhollow Lane, $340,000
WALKERSVILLE
313 Fallsworth Place, $575,000
7916 Mount Pleasant Court East, $430,000
8760 Beacon Circle, $255,000
8763 Treasure Ave., $250,000
8514 Fortune Place, $220,000
