Built in 1800, this estate on Thurston Road has 290 acres, a pond, an eight- car garage and a total of four bedrooms and baths.

Built in 1800, the home and land at 2220 Thurston Road, Frederick, listed and closed at $3,999,999. This tranquil country estate is on more than 290 acres and is known as the Warfield Estate. The historic mansion’s original stone structure was built in 1800. There is also a one-acre pond, creek, pool, guest house, two barns and a heated four-bay garage which accommodates eight cars. The property was owned by the Warfield family from the beginning of the 17th century until 2014. Edwin Warfield was governor from 1904-1908 and was a cousin of Wallis Warfield Simpson, who later became the Duchess of Windsor. Beautifully renovated, an addition to the home was added in 2002. Features include two kitchens, original wood flooring and, upstairs, custom milled pine flooring from trees on the property. The owner’s suite includes a sitting/sunroom and doors that open to a private balcony overlooking the property. There is a total of four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:5159 Ijamsville Road, Ijamsville, $885,000

9160 Bealls Farm Road, Urbana, $880,000

5139 Maitland Terrace, Frederick, $850,000

2517 Scravel Road, Myersville $850,000

ADAMSTOWN5526 Young Family Trail West, $749,900

3400 Tudor Drive, $631,000

7250 Windsor Pass, $590,000

2106 Pleasant View Road, $349,900

BRUNSWICK1202 Potomac View Parkway, $494,290

1306 Village Green Way, $370,000

1275 Village Green Way, $365,000

411 Second Ave., $345,000

517 W. B St., $315,000

209 N. Delaware Ave., $235,000

706 A St., $125,100

CLARKSBURG

2212 Regina Drive, $532,500

FREDERICK9012 Mountainberry Circle, $702,000

5205 Continental Drive, $675,000

816 Holden Road, $675,000

6000 Larsen Drive, $650,000

1113 Holden Road, $595,000

1124 Wilcox Court, $590,000

5167 Tiverton Court, $589,000

1006 Furgeson Lane, $588,254

2000 Fauna Drive, $574,990

9812 Liberty Road, $525,000

1401 Bluewing Court, $510,000

1016 Furgeson Lane, $481,658

3041 Jacobs Garden Lane, $475,000

28 E. South St., $451,000

5833 Jefferson Technology Blvd., $441,528

640 Blandwood Road, $440,000

6597 Corbel Way, $440,000

1234 Aires Way, $421,990

2812 Shearwater Lane, $409,900

6211 Davinci St., $403,312

4830 Old Swimming Pool Road, $396,000

225 Harpers Way, $389,900

6230 Newport Place, $375,100

5951 Whelan Lane, $375,000

750 Tatum Court, $374,592

746 Tatum Court, $374,408

88 Buell Drive, $370,000

6584 Whetstone Drive, $365,000

1562 Andover Lane, $365,000

1003 Poplar St., $350,000

1809 Free Terrace, $345,000

1824 Spruce Peak Way, $345,000

7109 Bradshaw Court East, $345,000

6104 Fulmer Road, $340,000

1379 Rollinghouse Drive, $340,000

515 Sugarbush Circle, $335,000

2024 Malvern Way, $335,000

6148 Murray Terrace, $330,000

111 W. Fifth St., $326,500

916 Seminole Road, $325,000

557 Eisenhower Drive, $324,000

515 Eisenhower Drive, $322,000

6409 Alan Linton Blvd. East, $318,000

6517 Alan Linton Blvd. East, $310,000

6405 Kelly Court, $305,000

7847 Gambrill Park Road, $305,000

7193 Glenmeadow Court, $300,000

160 Heathfield Drive, $295,750

139 Heathfield Drive, $290,000

5363 Regal Court, $290,000

4861 Finnical Way, #303, $276,000

5016 Canvas Back Court, $266,000

6832 Acacia Court, $250,000

421 Megan Court, $235,000

2120 Bristol Drive, #20, $230,000

5600 Avonshire Place, #G, $215,000

2408 Ellsworth Way, #3D, $210,000

810-L Heather Ridge Drive, #20L, $129,900

IJAMSVILLE3208 Gray Marsh Court, $675,000

JEFFERSON

4811 Jefferson Pike, $484,030

3658 Jefferson Pike, $470,000

4810 Amesbury Way, $325,00

KNOXVILLE

3650 Petersville Road, $405,000

3508 S. Mountain Road, $285,000

MIDDLETOWN

4 N. Pointe Circle, $640,000

8 Dean Lane, $555,000

4616 Granite Drive, $450,000

4402 Onyx Court, $375,000

MONROVIA

4814 Railway Circle, $784,450

4726 Monrovia Blvd., $756,190

4407 Landsdale Parkway, $620,000

MOUNT AIRY

4800 Timber Drive, $750,000

12653 W. Oak Drive, $704,000

5751 Woodville Road, $370,000

MYERSVILLE

202 Mountain Terrace, $305,000

NEW MARKET

11278 Panorama Drive, $840,000

5725 Meyer Ave., $680,000

11244 Country Club Road, $550,000

11200 Kent Court, $506,000

6721 Meadowlawn Circle, $375,000

10701 S. Glade Court, $363,500

6628 Rockridge Road, $360,000

5628 Queen Anne Court, $305,000

6806 Rockcrest Circle, $180,000

NEW WINDSOR

3805 Jim Smith Lane, $515,000

POINT OF ROCKS

1705 Fletchers Drive, $535,000

THURMONT

121 W. Hammaker St., $270,000

9 Springer Court, $255,000

57 Catoctin Highlands Circle, $240,000

UNION BRIDGE

12634 Bunker Hill Road, $420,000

URBANA

3717 Sprigg Street North, $770,000

9010 Bealls Farm Road, $662,000

9015 Templeton Drive, $655,000

9308 Sorrel Lane, $642,390

9310 Sorrel Lane, $611,275

3583 Shady Pines Drive, #411 B, $565,540

3231 Stone Barn Drive, $510,000

3629 Stone Barn Drive, $470,001

3621 Springhollow Lane, $380,000

WALKERSVILLE

10275 Harp Road, $830,000

311 Fallsworth Place, $560,000

8410 Lassie Court East, $480,000

111 Challedon Drive, $261,000

