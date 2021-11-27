Built in 1800, the home and land at 2220 Thurston Road, Frederick, listed and closed at $3,999,999. This tranquil country estate is on more than 290 acres and is known as the Warfield Estate. The historic mansion’s original stone structure was built in 1800. There is also a one-acre pond, creek, pool, guest house, two barns and a heated four-bay garage which accommodates eight cars. The property was owned by the Warfield family from the beginning of the 17th century until 2014. Edwin Warfield was governor from 1904-1908 and was a cousin of Wallis Warfield Simpson, who later became the Duchess of Windsor. Beautifully renovated, an addition to the home was added in 2002. Features include two kitchens, original wood flooring and, upstairs, custom milled pine flooring from trees on the property. The owner’s suite includes a sitting/sunroom and doors that open to a private balcony overlooking the property. There is a total of four bedrooms and four bathrooms.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:5159 Ijamsville Road, Ijamsville, $885,000
9160 Bealls Farm Road, Urbana, $880,000
5139 Maitland Terrace, Frederick, $850,000
2517 Scravel Road, Myersville $850,000
ADAMSTOWN5526 Young Family Trail West, $749,900
3400 Tudor Drive, $631,000
7250 Windsor Pass, $590,000
2106 Pleasant View Road, $349,900
BRUNSWICK1202 Potomac View Parkway, $494,290
1306 Village Green Way, $370,000
1275 Village Green Way, $365,000
411 Second Ave., $345,000
517 W. B St., $315,000
209 N. Delaware Ave., $235,000
706 A St., $125,100
CLARKSBURG
2212 Regina Drive, $532,500
FREDERICK9012 Mountainberry Circle, $702,000
5205 Continental Drive, $675,000
816 Holden Road, $675,000
6000 Larsen Drive, $650,000
1113 Holden Road, $595,000
1124 Wilcox Court, $590,000
5167 Tiverton Court, $589,000
1006 Furgeson Lane, $588,254
2000 Fauna Drive, $574,990
9812 Liberty Road, $525,000
1401 Bluewing Court, $510,000
1016 Furgeson Lane, $481,658
3041 Jacobs Garden Lane, $475,000
28 E. South St., $451,000
5833 Jefferson Technology Blvd., $441,528
640 Blandwood Road, $440,000
6597 Corbel Way, $440,000
1234 Aires Way, $421,990
2812 Shearwater Lane, $409,900
6211 Davinci St., $403,312
4830 Old Swimming Pool Road, $396,000
225 Harpers Way, $389,900
6230 Newport Place, $375,100
5951 Whelan Lane, $375,000
750 Tatum Court, $374,592
746 Tatum Court, $374,408
88 Buell Drive, $370,000
6584 Whetstone Drive, $365,000
1562 Andover Lane, $365,000
1003 Poplar St., $350,000
1809 Free Terrace, $345,000
1824 Spruce Peak Way, $345,000
7109 Bradshaw Court East, $345,000
6104 Fulmer Road, $340,000
1379 Rollinghouse Drive, $340,000
515 Sugarbush Circle, $335,000
2024 Malvern Way, $335,000
6148 Murray Terrace, $330,000
111 W. Fifth St., $326,500
916 Seminole Road, $325,000
557 Eisenhower Drive, $324,000
515 Eisenhower Drive, $322,000
6409 Alan Linton Blvd. East, $318,000
6517 Alan Linton Blvd. East, $310,000
6405 Kelly Court, $305,000
7847 Gambrill Park Road, $305,000
7193 Glenmeadow Court, $300,000
160 Heathfield Drive, $295,750
139 Heathfield Drive, $290,000
5363 Regal Court, $290,000
4861 Finnical Way, #303, $276,000
5016 Canvas Back Court, $266,000
6832 Acacia Court, $250,000
421 Megan Court, $235,000
2120 Bristol Drive, #20, $230,000
5600 Avonshire Place, #G, $215,000
2408 Ellsworth Way, #3D, $210,000
810-L Heather Ridge Drive, #20L, $129,900
IJAMSVILLE3208 Gray Marsh Court, $675,000
JEFFERSON
4811 Jefferson Pike, $484,030
3658 Jefferson Pike, $470,000
4810 Amesbury Way, $325,00
KNOXVILLE
3650 Petersville Road, $405,000
3508 S. Mountain Road, $285,000
MIDDLETOWN
4 N. Pointe Circle, $640,000
8 Dean Lane, $555,000
4616 Granite Drive, $450,000
4402 Onyx Court, $375,000
MONROVIA
4814 Railway Circle, $784,450
4726 Monrovia Blvd., $756,190
4407 Landsdale Parkway, $620,000
MOUNT AIRY
4800 Timber Drive, $750,000
12653 W. Oak Drive, $704,000
5751 Woodville Road, $370,000
MYERSVILLE
202 Mountain Terrace, $305,000
NEW MARKET
11278 Panorama Drive, $840,000
5725 Meyer Ave., $680,000
11244 Country Club Road, $550,000
11200 Kent Court, $506,000
6721 Meadowlawn Circle, $375,000
10701 S. Glade Court, $363,500
6628 Rockridge Road, $360,000
5628 Queen Anne Court, $305,000
6806 Rockcrest Circle, $180,000
NEW WINDSOR
3805 Jim Smith Lane, $515,000
POINT OF ROCKS
1705 Fletchers Drive, $535,000
THURMONT
121 W. Hammaker St., $270,000
9 Springer Court, $255,000
57 Catoctin Highlands Circle, $240,000
UNION BRIDGE
12634 Bunker Hill Road, $420,000
URBANA
3717 Sprigg Street North, $770,000
9010 Bealls Farm Road, $662,000
9015 Templeton Drive, $655,000
9308 Sorrel Lane, $642,390
9310 Sorrel Lane, $611,275
3583 Shady Pines Drive, #411 B, $565,540
3231 Stone Barn Drive, $510,000
3629 Stone Barn Drive, $470,001
3621 Springhollow Lane, $380,000
WALKERSVILLE
10275 Harp Road, $830,000
311 Fallsworth Place, $560,000
8410 Lassie Court East, $480,000
111 Challedon Drive, $261,000
