Located on Fingerboard Road, this home has 11-foot ceilings on the first floor, 10-foot ceiilngs on the second floor and pine floors.

Built in 1878, the historic Riverside Farm at 7502 Fingerboard Road in Monrovia is last week’s top house. It listed at $3.2 million and closed at $3,269,711. Riverside was purchased in 1877 by Charles E. Trail, a banker and landowner in Frederick City, and it has remained in the family ever since. The main section of the house is believed to have been built in the 1840s and features an Italianate cornice with brackets and dentil moulding, 11-foot ceilings on the first floor, 10-foot ceilings on the second floor; two original parlors; pine floors; and a three-story tower added in 1878. A frame wing was added to the stone structure in the 1990s and provides a modern kitchen and dining room. Also on the more than 300-acre property is a two-story summer kitchen, a four-bay bank barn, dairy barn, three-bay machine shed, a tenant house and about 2,000 feet of Monocacy River frontage.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

3633 Bealls Farm Road, Urbana, $950,000

9303 Chicory Court, Urbana, $900,730

6924 Sarazen Court, Middletown, $899,999

4236 Bartholows Road, Mount Airy, $755,400

ADAMSTOWN

2701 Longfield Place, $640,000

3304 Tudor Court, $610,000

2705 John Mills Road, $565,000

5402 George St., $495,000

BRUNSWICK

818 Kaplon Court, $632,000

1207 Enfield Farm Lane, $623,890

1160 Dargon Quarry Lane, $550,000

1102 Lander Creek Drive, $549,000

610 Canal Town St., $532,015

1100 Dargon Quarry Lane, $525,000

1300 Monocacy Crossing Parkway, $486,537

804 Fourth Ave., $407,500

609 Central Ave., $220,000

11 10th Ave., $151,000

EMMITSBURG

531 Timbermill Court, $537,740

337 Mountaineers Way, $460,329

FREDERICK

1683 Double Bank Road, $697,654

5155 Constitution St., $649,990

5309 Stripe Maple St., $641,735

523 Wilson Place, $611,000

5347 Saint James Place, $570,000

5316 Kingsbrook Drive, $570,000

2407 Noble Manor Lane, $560,000

6853 Snowden Court, $515,000

5758 Stone School Lane, $502,085

9822 Hansonville Road, $490,000

6118 Lemon Grass Lane, $470,770

5 Peters Lane, $470,000

500 E. Patrick St., $468,500

7134 Delegate Place, $459,990

9622 Liberty Road, $444,000

6509 Brittanic Place, $440,000

1313 Pedigree St., $429,439

3010 Osprey Way, $425,860

2201 Bear Den Road, $422,000

121 S. Bentz St., $419,000

193 Greenway Drive, $401,500

312 Cheyenne Drive, $400,000

6529 Carston Court, $395,000

8513 Hedwig Lane, $382,866

7253 Parkers Farm Lane, $375,000

19 W. South St., $375,000

677-B E. Church St., $370,000

6107 Lemon Grass Lane, $363,121

1624 Wheyfield Drive, $363,000

7049 Catalpa Road, $358,000

919 Halleck Drive, $358,000

3039 Ballenger Creek Pike, $350,000

1718 Derrs Square East, $350,000

5770 Indian Cedar Court, $345,000

1376 Rollinghouse Drive, $330,000

2158 Collingwood Lane, $330,000

5514 Prince William Court, $326,500

302 Center St., $322,000

104 E. Fifth St., $300,000

1746 Worthington Court, $275,000

154 Heathfield Drive, $271,000

1704 Country Court, $268,000

561 Lancaster Place, $265,000

542 Wellington Court, $262,500

543 Wellington Court, $262,000

2513 Shelley Circle, #9 1D, $257,000

1300 Hampshire Drive, #2A, $252,000

526 Mary St., $240,000

1317 Hampshire Drive, #3D, $215,000

7006 Basswood Road, $215,000

2106 Whitehall Road, #1B, $201,000

802 Stratford Way, #H, $168,000

501-K Heather Ridge Drive, #8K, $124,000

1403 Key Parkway, #106, $113,200

IJAMSVILLE

9823 Doctor Perry Road, $740,000

6009 Etterbeek St., $421,000

MIDDLETOWN

28 Wash House Circle, $359,000

MOUNT AIRY

301 Spring Gate Court, $489,900

204 Plainview Ave., $435,000

MYERSVILLE

12161 Pleasant Walk Road, $586,285

12432 Pleasant Walk Road, $265,000

4402-A Fishers Hollow Road, $201,000

NEW MARKET

6946 Meadowlake Road, $630,000

6074 Fallfish St., #A, $585,990

6006 Goshawk St., $520,755

6118 Samuel Road, $460,000

6218 Illinois Court, $329,900

THURMONT

128 N. Carroll St., $199,900

URBANA

3894 Sugarloaf Parkway, $587,975

3888 Sugarloaf Parkway, $570,980

3890 Sugarloaf Parkway, $554,995

8980 Amelung St., $470,000

3655 Urbana Pike, $424,000

8913 Shady Pines Drive, $408,419

WALKERSVILLE

8374 Inspiration Ave., $410,000

122 Adams Court, $308,000

8773 Treasure Ave., $260,000

8361 Revelation Ave., $237,000

8746 Treasure Ave., $235,000

WOODSBORO

10 Rosewood Court, #205, $230,000

