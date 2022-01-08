Built in 1878, the historic Riverside Farm at 7502 Fingerboard Road in Monrovia is last week’s top house. It listed at $3.2 million and closed at $3,269,711. Riverside was purchased in 1877 by Charles E. Trail, a banker and landowner in Frederick City, and it has remained in the family ever since. The main section of the house is believed to have been built in the 1840s and features an Italianate cornice with brackets and dentil moulding, 11-foot ceilings on the first floor, 10-foot ceilings on the second floor; two original parlors; pine floors; and a three-story tower added in 1878. A frame wing was added to the stone structure in the 1990s and provides a modern kitchen and dining room. Also on the more than 300-acre property is a two-story summer kitchen, a four-bay bank barn, dairy barn, three-bay machine shed, a tenant house and about 2,000 feet of Monocacy River frontage.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
3633 Bealls Farm Road, Urbana, $950,000
9303 Chicory Court, Urbana, $900,730
6924 Sarazen Court, Middletown, $899,999
4236 Bartholows Road, Mount Airy, $755,400
ADAMSTOWN
2701 Longfield Place, $640,000
3304 Tudor Court, $610,000
2705 John Mills Road, $565,000
5402 George St., $495,000
BRUNSWICK
818 Kaplon Court, $632,000
1207 Enfield Farm Lane, $623,890
1160 Dargon Quarry Lane, $550,000
1102 Lander Creek Drive, $549,000
610 Canal Town St., $532,015
1100 Dargon Quarry Lane, $525,000
1300 Monocacy Crossing Parkway, $486,537
804 Fourth Ave., $407,500
609 Central Ave., $220,000
11 10th Ave., $151,000
EMMITSBURG
531 Timbermill Court, $537,740
337 Mountaineers Way, $460,329
FREDERICK
1683 Double Bank Road, $697,654
5155 Constitution St., $649,990
5309 Stripe Maple St., $641,735
523 Wilson Place, $611,000
5347 Saint James Place, $570,000
5316 Kingsbrook Drive, $570,000
2407 Noble Manor Lane, $560,000
6853 Snowden Court, $515,000
5758 Stone School Lane, $502,085
9822 Hansonville Road, $490,000
6118 Lemon Grass Lane, $470,770
5 Peters Lane, $470,000
500 E. Patrick St., $468,500
7134 Delegate Place, $459,990
9622 Liberty Road, $444,000
6509 Brittanic Place, $440,000
1313 Pedigree St., $429,439
3010 Osprey Way, $425,860
2201 Bear Den Road, $422,000
121 S. Bentz St., $419,000
193 Greenway Drive, $401,500
312 Cheyenne Drive, $400,000
6529 Carston Court, $395,000
8513 Hedwig Lane, $382,866
7253 Parkers Farm Lane, $375,000
19 W. South St., $375,000
677-B E. Church St., $370,000
6107 Lemon Grass Lane, $363,121
1624 Wheyfield Drive, $363,000
7049 Catalpa Road, $358,000
919 Halleck Drive, $358,000
3039 Ballenger Creek Pike, $350,000
1718 Derrs Square East, $350,000
5770 Indian Cedar Court, $345,000
1376 Rollinghouse Drive, $330,000
2158 Collingwood Lane, $330,000
5514 Prince William Court, $326,500
302 Center St., $322,000
104 E. Fifth St., $300,000
1746 Worthington Court, $275,000
154 Heathfield Drive, $271,000
1704 Country Court, $268,000
561 Lancaster Place, $265,000
542 Wellington Court, $262,500
543 Wellington Court, $262,000
2513 Shelley Circle, #9 1D, $257,000
1300 Hampshire Drive, #2A, $252,000
526 Mary St., $240,000
1317 Hampshire Drive, #3D, $215,000
7006 Basswood Road, $215,000
2106 Whitehall Road, #1B, $201,000
802 Stratford Way, #H, $168,000
501-K Heather Ridge Drive, #8K, $124,000
1403 Key Parkway, #106, $113,200
IJAMSVILLE
9823 Doctor Perry Road, $740,000
6009 Etterbeek St., $421,000
MIDDLETOWN
28 Wash House Circle, $359,000
MOUNT AIRY
301 Spring Gate Court, $489,900
204 Plainview Ave., $435,000
MYERSVILLE
12161 Pleasant Walk Road, $586,285
12432 Pleasant Walk Road, $265,000
4402-A Fishers Hollow Road, $201,000
NEW MARKET
6946 Meadowlake Road, $630,000
6074 Fallfish St., #A, $585,990
6006 Goshawk St., $520,755
6118 Samuel Road, $460,000
6218 Illinois Court, $329,900
THURMONT
128 N. Carroll St., $199,900
URBANA
3894 Sugarloaf Parkway, $587,975
3888 Sugarloaf Parkway, $570,980
3890 Sugarloaf Parkway, $554,995
8980 Amelung St., $470,000
3655 Urbana Pike, $424,000
8913 Shady Pines Drive, $408,419
WALKERSVILLE
8374 Inspiration Ave., $410,000
122 Adams Court, $308,000
8773 Treasure Ave., $260,000
8361 Revelation Ave., $237,000
8746 Treasure Ave., $235,000
WOODSBORO
10 Rosewood Court, #205, $230,000
