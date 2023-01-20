Known as Springhouse Farm, the home at 8401 Pete Wiles Road, Middletown, is last week’s top house. Listing at $1.15 million, it closed at $1.05 million.
The original structure was built in 1800 and has been lovingly maintained and expanded including with a modern chef-quality kitchen, formal living and dining rooms, a large family room with one of the home’s two fireplaces. There are four bedrooms in the main house and a fifth bedroom in the poolhouse/guesthouse which also has its own bathroom.
Outside, the 8-acre lot features mature trees and landscaping, an in-ground pool, a pond, barn, smokehouse, an attached garage and porches for outdoor entertaining and relaxing.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc. Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5
11071 Emerald Crown Drive, Monrovia, $840,000
10109 Scouts Circle, Walkersville, $835,000
10890 Hook Court, New Market, $814,930
1808 Birch Bay Court, Frederick, $800,000
ADAMSTOWN
5523 Mountville Road, $275,000
BRUNSWICK
203 Tamarack Way, $330,000
EMMITSBURG
120 S. Seton Ave., $185,000
FREDERICK
35 E. All Saints St., #305, $679,900
2810 Heartland Circle, $614,740
1502 Mohican Court, $579,900
6141 Margarita Way, $545,000
2355 Bear Den Road, $460,000
1441 Wheyfield Drive, $418,000
137 E. Sixth St., $330,000
2505 Hemingway Drive, #6-3D, $315,000
2400 Ellsworth Way, #2A, $245,000
804-B Stratford Way, #B, $210,000
997-J Heather Ridge Drive, #3J, $160,000
MIDDLETOWN
8612 Valley Court, $446,800
MOUNT AIRY
5310 Legion Drive, $570,000
NEW MARKET
6704 Hemlock Point Road, $450,000
10690 Brewerton Lane, $430,000
10811 Lake Square Court, $399,900
5810 Burin St., #102, $340,000
UNION BRIDGE
9096 Holly Court, $385,000
URBANA
3509 Starlight St., #103, $394,210
WALKERSVILLE
43 Hampton Place, $350,000
