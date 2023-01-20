8401 Pete Wiles Road
Located in Middletown this 8-acre, home has a modern kitchen, two fireplaces and an outdoor in-ground pool.

 Courtesy photo

Known as Springhouse Farm, the home at 8401 Pete Wiles Road, Middletown, is last week’s top house. Listing at $1.15 million, it closed at $1.05 million.

The original structure was built in 1800 and has been lovingly maintained and expanded including with a modern chef-quality kitchen, formal living and dining rooms, a large family room with one of the home’s two fireplaces. There are four bedrooms in the main house and a fifth bedroom in the poolhouse/guesthouse which also has its own bathroom.

