tophouse0729

This Hope Valley Hills house has five bedrooms, a three-car attached garage and a heated pool outside.

 Photo from Melissa Bernstein Homes/RLAH Real Estate

Listed at $1.075 million and closing at $1,091,250, the house at 2986 Hope Mills Lane, Adamstown, is last week’s top house. Built in 1990 on 2-plus acres, the home boasts five bedrooms and five recently renovated bathrooms, an updated gourmet eat-in kitchen, a two-story ceiling in the family room and a fireplace, a second family room, an oversized mudroom that leads to the three-car attached garage, a fireplace in the primary bedroom, and an additional primary suite. Outside, there is a heated pool, new HVAC, new siding, and views of Sugarloaf Mountain and nearby is Whiskey Creek Golf Course.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription