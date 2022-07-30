Listed at $1.075 million and closing at $1,091,250, the house at 2986 Hope Mills Lane, Adamstown, is last week’s top house. Built in 1990 on 2-plus acres, the home boasts five bedrooms and five recently renovated bathrooms, an updated gourmet eat-in kitchen, a two-story ceiling in the family room and a fireplace, a second family room, an oversized mudroom that leads to the three-car attached garage, a fireplace in the primary bedroom, and an additional primary suite. Outside, there is a heated pool, new HVAC, new siding, and views of Sugarloaf Mountain and nearby is Whiskey Creek Golf Course.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
8300 Edgewood Church Road, Frederick, $1.015 million
3037 Averley Road, Ijamsville, $973,000
209 Brashears Court, Walkersville, $839,350
10221 Meadowridge Drive, Myersville, $830,460
BRUNSWICK
1202 Younkins Drive, $430,000
1216 Lander Creek Drive, $412,000
112 W. Orndorff Drive, $210,000
CLARKSBURG
2251 Regina Drive, $676,000
EMMITSBURG
1315 Huntley Circle, $469,900
FREDERICK
5807 Shepherd Drive, $715,000
2060 Pomona Way, $678,990
6158 Fieldcrest Drive, $650,000
304 E. 16th St., $599,990
2209 Independence St., $575,000
808 Creekway Drive, $549,990
1339 Mulberry Court, $510,000
2363 Bear Den Road, $460,000
2535 Waterside Drive, $440,000
6617 Tuscarora Drive, $437,500
6620 Ballenger Run Blvd., $435,000
7822-E Fingerboard Road, $410,000
611 Glen Echo Road, $390,000
2413 Lakeside Drive, $385,000
1648 Coopers Way, $382,000
217 Harpers Way, $380,000
559 Ellison Court, $377,500
6512 Ellington Way, $377,500
4918 Small Gains Way, $365,000
6219 Hastings Court, $364,900
5336 Regal Court, $360,000
1818-B Poolside Lane, #36B, $350,000
136 W. All Saints St., $350,000
1403 Millbank Court, $325,000
1513 Dockside Drive, $316,000
1486 Heather Ridge Court, $300,000
6521 Walcott Lane, #303, $299,900
352 Madison St., $295,000
2501 2a, Coleridge Drive, $272,000
2500 Waterside Drive, #110, $265,000
905 Blue Leaf Court, #C, $253,000
2502 Shelley Circle, #2 1C, $249,900
903 Blue Leaf Court, #L, $243,000
2114 Bristol Drive, #14, $235,000
IJAMSVILLE
5301 Quail Creek Court, $702,000
11395 Canary Drive, $637,500
10105 Fosset St., $390,000
JEFFERSON
4816 Prussman Way, $738,631
4109 Londonderry Drive, $546,000
KNOXVILLE
514 Knoxville Road, $350,000
MIDDLETOWN
322 Ingalls Drive, $695,000
7311 Poplar Lane, $459,000
7090 Jasper Drive, $450,000
7807 Ifert Drive, $420,000
113 E. Main St., $350,000
MONROVIA
4718 Monrovia Blvd., $759,200
MOUNT AIRY
603 Deer Hollow Drive, $615,000
4395 Moleton Drive, $512,700
6517 Fordice Drive, $474,500
910 Horizon Road, $405,000
14401 Peddicord Road, $237,500
MYERSVILLE
NEW MARKET
6720 Accipter Drive, $771,245
11074 San Andrew Drive, $680,000
6907 Country Club Terrace, $525,000
POINT OF ROCKS
1707 Canal Clipper Court, $600,000
THURMONT
13725 Hillside Ave., $380,000
URBANA
9145 Bealls Farm Road, $825,000
9058 Clendenin Way, $710,000
3587 Lew Wallace St., $580,000
3557 Katherine Way, $535,000
3112 Roderick Road, $475,000
WALKERSVILLE
250 Deer Run Drive, $653,500
