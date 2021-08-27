The 75-80 Dragway in Monrovia will remain closed after automotive company Hurricane Racing Tours withdrew plans to reopen the venue to public racing.
The company’s announcement came in a Facebook post Thursday from Terris Hicks, who led the campaign, which began in July, to bring racing back to the drag strip.
“As of today Hurricane Racing Tours will be pulling out from 75&80 Dragway,” the post read. “Thank you to the ones that have supported us and for the ones that have all the answers.”
Hicks confirmed the withdrawal in a phone conversation with The News-Post but declined to comment further.
In its effort to reopen the dragway, neither Hurricane Racing Tours nor the owner of the dragway coordinated plans to the county or obtained the necessary permitting to reconstruct the strip.
Part of the dragway is positioned on land meant for farm usage, zoning administrator Tolson DeSa said. Before 2013 — when 75-80 closed — racing was permitted on the land because the dragway predated the county’s zoning law. After the dragway closed for more than a year, anyone interested in reopening it to the public was required to apply for permitting from the county.
“We remain ready to work with them on the future development of the site in a manner that complies with applicable zoning, building and life safety codes,” county planning and permitting division director Steve Horn said in an email to The News-Post.
Hicks said as recently as Wednesday that he was ready to take the steps necessary to reopen the drag strip, but that he was waiting for Roy Stanley — who heads the company that owns the dragway — to obtain permitting.
Stanley didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment from The News-Post.
