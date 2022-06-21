An Ijamsville developer has asked the Frederick County Council to delay a vote on rezoning land along Md. 355 for up to 225 housing units for people ages 55 and older — pushing it back to at least the end of the year.
The developer also has offered to cut the project back from 225 units to 150 units.
The County Council was scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to rezone the property to allow for the developer’s plan. But the vote was struck from the council’s agenda to accommodate the developer’s request.
Knowledge Farms Partners LLC applied to the county to rezone 35 acres of land at Md. 355 and Thornapple Drive for mixed use — to include commercial uses, age-restricted housing and assisted living units.
In an email sent Friday to the Frederick County planning staff, an attorney for the Knowledge Farms Partnership asked that the rezoning application be removed from the County Council’s meeting agenda to allow the developer more time to revise its application.
Frederick County code prohibits zoning changes within six months of the end of a term, so the developer will have to wait for approval until at least December, when a new council will be sworn in following the general election in November.
The developer made its request in response to concerns that council members and members of the public raised during a June 7 meeting, during which the staff of the county Division of Planning and Permitting briefed council members on the rezoning application.
People who live near the Knowledge Farms property said during the meeting that they were worried increased traffic from new housing facilities would overwhelm community roads and Md. 355. They said the area is already backed up during morning and afternoon rush hours because of nearby schools and commuters.
Residents of The Woodlands of Urbana, a partially completed community of 565 age-restricted homes adjacent to the Knowledge Farms property, were especially concerned about plans for the property.
Much of the area of Knowledge Farms that is visible to Woodlands residents is currently a grassy hill.
Christina Anderson and her husband moved into their home on the edge of the Woodlands development, overlooking the Knowledge Farms property, in September. They had no idea there were plans to add up to 225 housing units just a stone’s throw from their back door.
She and her husband left a community in Virginia because of what she called “overdevelopment,” which brought traffic that clogged roads and a nearby assisted-living facility where sirens sounded through the night.
“We purchased this believing it was going to be green space,” Anderson said during an interview with the News-Post as she stood on the edge of her property looking toward Knowledge Farms.
Anderson — a member of Livable Urbana, a self-described grassroots group formed in opposition to the Knowledge Farms proposal — said during the June 7 council meeting that the developer should downscale or redesign its plans, or the council should vote to reject it.
After learning that the council’s vote would be delayed, Anderson wrote in an email to the News-Post: “We believe that the [County] Council heard our voices loud and clear and this makes this story so much more compelling.”
Chad Tyler, a co-managing partner for Knowledge Farms Partners and president of Tyler Duncan Realty Partners in Ijamsville, wrote in a June 14 letter to the County Council that the developer would agree to lower the number of proposed housing units to no more than 150.
But, he wrote, the developer would only agree to fewer units if the county maintained its building height restriction of 60 feet — a limit that Woodlands residents have called on the county to lower.
Tyler wrote that the Knowledge Farms Partnership would hold monthly meetings with “interested parties” to maintain an open dialogue throughout the planning process.
The County Council on Tuesday voted to approve rezoning applications for projects unrelated to the Knowledge Farm development.
The council voted 6-1 to approve an application from DR Acquisitions LLC to rezone 3 acres at Park Place along Ballenger Creek Pike to allow for 29 single-family townhomes.
Councilman Jerry Donald, D, said he cast the only vote to reject the application out of concern about how the development could affect traffic around Tuscarora High School.
Also, the council voted unanimously to approve an application for mixed-use zoning from SJP Acquisitions LLC to rezone the Kenel Farm property — nearly 20 acres adjoining Interstate 70 and Jefferson Pike.
Before approving that application, the council voted to increase from 45% to 70% the amount of the land available for commercial space, so that people living nearby will have access to more businesses.
