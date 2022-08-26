9911 Ritchie Drive
This five-bedroom house has formal living and dining rooms, a basement with a games area, and extensive hardscaping outside.

 Photo from Lori Rogers

Built in 1999 in the Holly Hills Country Club community, the home at 9911 Ritchie Drive, Ijamsville, is last week’s top house. Closing at $1.265 million, it listed at $1.3 million. This five-bedroom luxury home was recently updated, inside and out. The entrance hall features a sweeping staircase to the upper-level rooms. The main floor includes formal living and dining rooms, an office, family room with a brick fireplace, the kitchen and a morning room. The basement includes an extensive built-in bar with a games area and game room. A in-ground pool, screened porch with a fireplace, extensive hardscaping and landscaping with decks and views of the golf course fairways make it ideal for outdoor entertaining.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

