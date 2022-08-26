Built in 1999 in the Holly Hills Country Club community, the home at 9911 Ritchie Drive, Ijamsville, is last week’s top house. Closing at $1.265 million, it listed at $1.3 million. This five-bedroom luxury home was recently updated, inside and out. The entrance hall features a sweeping staircase to the upper-level rooms. The main floor includes formal living and dining rooms, an office, family room with a brick fireplace, the kitchen and a morning room. The basement includes an extensive built-in bar with a games area and game room. A in-ground pool, screened porch with a fireplace, extensive hardscaping and landscaping with decks and views of the golf course fairways make it ideal for outdoor entertaining.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
11431 Church Hill Road, Myersville, $1.26 million
11603 Merrifield Court, Mount Airy, $975,000
4742 Plum Road, Monrovia, $903,250
220 Vista Glen Road, Walkersville, $848,385
ADAMSTOWN
3301 Tudor Court, $635,000
BRUNSWICK
529 Potomac View Parkway, $540,000
415 E. Potomac St., $505,000
1252 Drydock St., $480,000
521 W. Potomac St., $420,000
715 N. Maple Ave., $240,000
EMMITSBURG
17466 Irishtown Road, $555,080
FREDERICK
4538 Urbana Pike, $752,000
6011 Calla Place, $577,835
6003 Calla Place, $562,180
6005 Calla Place, $561,330
6013 Calla Place, $555,990
6122 Aster View Lane, $552,250
5709 Ballenger Creek Pike, $552,000
6009 Calla Place, $549,990
6015 Calla Place, $543,860
7616 Ridge Road, $540,000
1904 Sawmill Court, $525,000
759 Holden Road, $520,000
6230 Derby Drive, $515,000
1324 Ricketts Road, $480,000
202 W. South St., $469,500
5744 Butterfly Lane, $442,500
410 Gillespie Drive, $435,995
7814 Spout Spring Road, $435,000
418 Gillespie Drive, $432,756
404 Gillespie Drive, $432,625
550 Banquet Lane, $429,990
412 Gillespie Drive, $427,635
5807 Hawk Ridge Road, $425,000
414 Gillespie Drive, $424,466
6008 Forum Square, $409,900
5970 Whelan Lane, $405,000
2596 Emerson Drive, $405,000
408 Gillespie Drive, $404,268
406 Gillespie Drive, $404,268
7114 Proclamation Place, $400,000
9301 Hamburg Road, $400,000
2615 Osprey Way, $400,000
416 Gillespie Drive, $398,502
5504 Camp Raudy Road, $391,000
130 Harpers Way, $390,000
1808 Wheyfield Drive, $390,000
215 Wyngate Drive, $380,000
1804 Spruce Peak Way, $380,000
418-A Center St., $379,900
310 Redwood Ave., $375,000
7973 Parkland Place, $375,000
1763 Stonehaven Lane, $375,000
6202 Newport Place, $372,500
708 Motter Ave., $371,300
9121 Ridgefield Lane, $370,000
2008 Rosecrans Court, $359,200
1247 Dahlia Lane, $348,500
2250 Bear Den Road, #309, $340,000
5205 Earles Court, $330,000
5715 Chase Court, $321,000
333 E. Patrick St., $371,034
103 Whitestone Way, $305,000
5300 Talladega Court, #M, $281,000
1860 Murdock Court, $280,000
524 Essex Place, $275,000
2506 Coach House Way, #1C, $257,000
7032 Hames Court, $255,000
2108 Whitehall Road, #2D, $200,000
7289-F Coachlight Court, $200,000
830-G Heather Ridge Drive, #22G, $160,000
IJAMSVILLE
3678 Ridgeview Road, $366,400
JEFFERSON
4695 Puller Drive, $537,000
3847 Shadywood Drive, #3D, $205,000
KNOXVILLE
MIDDLETOWN
18 Young Branch Drive, $620,000
7036 Mountain Church Road, $512,000
3248 Middle Ridge Way, $491,625
8311 Pete Wiles Road, $469,000
MONROVIA
4612 Arboretum Place, $830,000
MOUNT AIRY
14055 Harrisville Road, $625,000
MYERSVILLE
2609 Canada Hill Road, $620,000
NEW MARKET
6781 Accipiter Drive, $792,186
6955 Merle Court, $736,962
7126 Mandalong Way, $654,325
6969 Merle Court, $588,230
11707 Barn Swallow Place, $490,000
7213 Bodkin Way, $474,990
7209 Bodkin Way, $425,825
7205 Bodkin Way, $411,690
ROCKY RIDGE
9506 Rocky Ridge Road, $625,000
THURMONT
UNION BRIDGE
8338 Green Valley Road, $350,000
URBANA
9300 Bishopgate Drive, $757,022
3617 Stone Barn Drive, $640,000
9415 Carriage Hill St., $540,000
3800 Addison Woods Road, $500,000
8407 Shiloh Court, $492,000
WALKERSVILLE
10702 Dublin Road, $685,000
8831 Seekers Walk, $273,500
8703 Adventure Ave., $270,000
200 Chapel Court, #317, $175,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.