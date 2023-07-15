Listing at $995,000, the property at 6709 Box Turtle Court closed at $1,013,500.
It’s an all-brick home in the Aspen neighborhood of Lake Linganore. A grand foyer has a sweeping staircase. A huge deck is off the kitchen.
A family room off the kitchen has a fireplace. An upstairs bedroom has a sitting area, a walk-in closet and a luxury bathroom with a Jacuzzi tub.
There is more than 1,000 square feet of outdoor living space, with a composite deck on the upper level.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc. Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
2705 Hillfield Drive, Frederick, $954,985
2712 Hillfield Drive, Frederick, $932,347
2507 Owl Roost Court, Frederick, $899,999
5746 Korrell Lane, Frederick, $840,000
904 Karn Terrance, $699,999
412 Potomac View Parkway, $650,000
1248 Drydock St., $515,000
1302 Lander Creek Drive, $445,000
22 E D St., $325,000
8 Zanella Drive, $345,000
17 Provincial Way, $260,000
3570 Shady Pines St., $778,000
3718 Spicebush Drive, $777,500
8104 Walter Martz Road, $738,106
6319 Claridge Drive S., $707,000
412 Constellation Lane, $692,990
602 Crossover Court, $670,000
1908 Chamberlain Drive, $660,000
2044 Cohasset Court, $643,750
1903 Moran Drive, $640,000
902 Lindley Road, $632,500
2231 Denali Drive, $609,990
1404 Orangetip Court, $599,900
7701-A Old Receiver Road, $550,000
304 Conundrum Court, $542,000
9079 McPherson St., $532,000
1003 Bexhill Drive, $525,000
4735 Verdana Loop, $510,000
489 Tiller St., $484,990
481 Tiller St., $473,990
483 Tiller St., $473,990
104 McMurray St., $449,000
356 Furgeson Lane, $442,239
2631 Cameron Way, $435,000
101 Deerfield Place, $433,500
338 Furgeson Lane, $419,996
1912 Fieldstone Way, $415,000
5950 Krantz Drive, $415,000
1564 Andover Lane, $390,000
102 Chestnut Hill Way, $389,000
729 Motter Ave., $350,000
605 Primus Court, $345,000
7029 Arbor Drive, $345,000
1820-A Wheyfield Drive, #1-A, $339,000
2501 Shelley Circle, #3-2B, $300,000
129 Stonegate Drive, $275,000
903 Blue Leaf Court, #6 3A, $260,000
6094 Quartz Circle, $225,000
1901 Shel Mar Drive, $575,000
4009 Sigler Circle, $600,000
3850 Shadywood Drive #3D, $250,000
3640 Petersville Road, $487,500
2419 Tabor Drive, $450,000
4603 Calcite Court, $450,000
4519 Valley View Road, $449,900
206 Stone Springs Lane, $384,000
3430 Roy Shafer Road, $285,000
12540 Browland Drive, $640,000
4724 Westwind Drive, $475,000
13428 Old Annapolis Road, $465,000
1421 Village Oaks Court, $350,000
6535 Rimrock Road, $610,000
5930 Jacobean Place, $602,000
6958 Meadowpoint Terrace, $485,000
714 Sewell Drive, $485,000
7009 Fox Chase Road, $480,000
5635 Queen Anne Court, $377,500
2234 E. Palace Green Terrace, $375,000
336 Furgeson Lane, $374,546
5211 Duke Court, $360,000
13007 Tower Road, $560,000
44 Maple Ave., $525,000
8396 Revelation, $275,000
11283 Dublin Road, $724,999
