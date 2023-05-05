Built in 1992, the home at 6592 Waters Edge Court, New Market, is last week’s top house. It listed and closed at $1.2 million.
Located in the North Shore neighborhood by Lake Linganore, the home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms, an attached two-car garage, a deck and finished basement.
The location affords access to Lake Linganore amenities including lake access, swimming pool, trails and playgrounds.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc. Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5
3612 Westchester Court, Middletown, $950,000
2981 Brubeck Terrace, Ijamsville, $866,570
4370 Shamrock Drive, Monrovia, $820,000
6588 Waters Edge Court, New Market, $795,000
BRUNSWICK
1414 Crampton St., $616,290
1424 Crampton St., $580,490
1313 Village Green Way, $555,000
527 W. Potomac St., $336,000
212 N. Delaware Ave., $290,000
EMMITSBURG
437 Lincoln Ave., $215,000
FREDERICK
123 W. Church St., $795,000
1606 Hobble Trail, $732,476
133 W. Third St., $729,000
171 Midsummer Drive, $702,000
2961 Mill Island Parkway, $690,000
3338 Park Mills Road, $655,000
2227 Denali Drive, $650,000
1136 Holden Road, $599,900
6679 Stone Ridge Court, $560,000
9547 Kingston Place, $550,000
2111 Artillery Road, $535,000
4798 Hiteshow Drive, $501,000
5111 Constitution St., $482,000
8450 Randell Ridge Road, $475,000
6548 Britannic Place, $460,000
10927 Liberty Road, $450,000
1919 Fauna Drive, $439,990
8508 Randell Ridge Road, $430,000
8658 Walter Martz Road, $419,990
2231 Lamp Post Lane, $416,000
108 Waterland Way, $410,000
2613 Osprey Way, $410,000
1509 S. Rambling Way, $405,000
917 Shawnee Drive, $403,000
4911 Old Swimming Pool Road, $385,000
5920 Forum Square, $375,000
1834-B Monocacy View Circle, #53B, $370,000
5532 Foxhall Court, $365,000
1545 Beverly Court, $365,000
107 Cavenrock Court, $355,000
1608 Jennings Court, $339,900
9928 Old Frederick Road, $330,000
4981 Pintail Court, $327,000
582 Cotswold Court, $306,000
6260 Glen Valley Terrace, #7K, $305,000
2500 Hemingway Drive, Bldg. 3, Unit 1A, $300,000
152 Stonegate Drive, $297,500
2410 Ellsworth Way, #1D, $265,000
9 S. Jefferson St., $259,997
6101 Springwater Place, #1202, $256,000
902-D Blue Leaf Court, #8 1D, $255,000
1603-B Berry Rose Court, #1B, $244,999
5825 Whitfield Court, $236,000
1405 Key Parkway, #203B, $175,000
IJAMSVILLE
2701 Hillside Court, $610,000
2998 Summit Drive, $575,000
MIDDLETOWN
6527 Morningside Court, $515,000
336 S. Jefferson St., $430,000
31 Boileau Court, $215,000
MONROVIA
4307 Viridian Terrace, $539,900
11918 Lynn Crest Road, $463,000
12408 Linganore Ridge Drive, $460,000
MOUNT AIRY
503 Deer Hollow Drive, $700,000
NEW MARKET
10894 Hook Court, $750,610
808 Harvest Terrace, $725,000
11047 Sanandrew Drive, $650,000
7020 Fox Chase Road, $650,000
6810 Woods Court, $568,000
6023 Stoneroller St., $535,379
7258 Bodkin Way, $513,020
7248 Bodkin Way, $500,535
7246 Bodkin Way, $488,455
7254 Bodkin Way, $478,100
6070 Goshawk St., $474,990
7250 Bodkin Way, $471,440
5538 Wicomico Drive, $460,000
7131 Bodkin Way, $442,240
7127 Bodkin Way, $434,990
5742 Meadowood St., #202, $345,000
ROCKY RIDGE
10535 Rocky Ridge Road, $550,000
THURMONT
8538 Orndorff Road, $635,000
120 Victor Drive, $410,000
13835 Pryor Road, $328,000
13611-A Pryor Road, $279,000
8 Old Oak Place, $265,000
UNION BRIDGE
12757 Bunker Hill Road, $330,500
URBANA
9321 Sorrel Lane, $530,540
3509 Starlight St., #301, $467,115
3601 Hope Commons Court, $441,000
3422 Angelica Way, #201, $400,340
WALKERSVILLE
329 Braeburn Court, $700,000
10510 Glade Road, $550,000
8600 Discovery Blvd., $440,000
8382 Dream Place, $250,000
WOODSBORO
10 Rosewood Court, #310, $240,000
