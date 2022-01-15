Listing at $850,000, the former model home at 7147 Starmount Way, New Market, closed at $875,000 making it last week’s top house. Built in 2020, the four-bedroom, five-bathroom home is in the Lake Linganore Woodridge neighborhood. Features include a gourmet kitchen, formal dining room, a family room, study or home office and a powder room on the first floor. Upstairs the primary bedroom suite has a tray ceiling, two walk-in closets and a soaking tub in the bathroom. The remaining bedrooms all have walk-in closets. The large finished lower level has a rec room, a full bath, two storage rooms and walk-up to the rear yard. There is also an attached two-car garage.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
3013 Herb Garden Drive, Urbana, $855,265
4818 Railway Circle, Monrovia, $848,500
3017 Herb Garden Drive, Urbana, $827,385
3023 Herb Garden Drive, Urbana, $823,445
ADAMSTOWN
5504 Young Family Trail East, $729,900
BRUNSWICK
709 Canal Town St., $565,000
1181 Potomac View Parkway, $355,000
205 Fourth Ave., $335,000
910 E. F St., $230,000
28 E. E St., $171,500
EMMITSBURG
17012 Eylers Valley Road, $550,000
143 N. Seton Ave., $210,000
FREDERICK
6733 American Holly Drive, $649,145
2051 Wilcox Valley Drive, $600,000
3209 Basford Road, $600,000
7185 Stillwater Court, $600,000
35 E. All Saints St., #111, $600,000
2225 W. Greenleaf Drive, $585,000
5011 Saint Simon Court, $570,000
8579 Indian Springs Road, $560,000
245 E. Church St., $560,000
8907 Bradford Way, $547,000
5011 Small Gains Way, $520,000
6131 Margarita Way, $509,990
6303 Edgeware Court, $507,000
954 Holden Road, $497,310
6056 Murray Terrace, $496,315
123 W. Fifth St., $495,000
6056 Murray Terrace, $492,950
706 N. Maxwell Ave., $476,000
5310 Crape Myrtle Drive, #C, $472,500
820 Geronimo Drive, $466,000
4 W. Fourth St., $461,000
5815 Hawk Ridge Road, $455,000
1800 Lawnview Drive, $445,000
4607 Skyline Terrace, $440,000
121 Crosstimber Way, $440,000
7128 Delegate Place, $439,425
1268 Veritas Lane, $420,445
9 W. Sixth St., $415,000
14 Mount Olivet Blvd., $415,000
1272 Veritas Lane, $411,195
421 Sherman Ave., $390,000
5709 Lakeview Drive, $387,000
5943 Krantz Square, $384,865
1204 Whitley Court, $375,000
108 E. Fifth St., $370,000
611 E. 16th St., $360,000
814 N. Market St., $360,000
910 Shawnee Drive, $356,000
6089 Quartz Circle, $345,000
907 Seminole Road, $335,000
6413 Kelly Court, $335,000
9539 Bellhaven Court, $335,000
546 Eisenhower Drive, $325,000
4326 Araby Church Road, $321,000
6503 Mountaindale Road, $315,000
468 Carrollton Drive, $290,000
514 Lancaster Place, $275,000
1702 Jacob Brunner Drive, $273,000
6747 Sandpiper Court, $272,000
29 Mountaingate Drive, $270,000
2508 Coach House Way, #3D, $255,000
40 E. Sixth St., $251,000
6343 Springwater Terrace, #1044, $245,000
589 Cawley Drive, #2 1A, $240,000
810 Mews Lane, $230,000
2669 S. Everly Drive, #7-2, $222,000
6109 Springwater Place, #2201, $219,900
817 Stratford Way, #J, $185,000
2104 Whitehall Road, #2D, $180,000
IJAMSVILLE
11024 Nicholas Place, $744,550
KEYMAR
12245 Warner Road, $589,900
MIDDLETOWN
410 Glenbrook Drive, $765,000
7792 Coblentz Road, $750,000
702 Glenbrook Drive, $725,000
6 Washington St., $363,000
26 E. Main St., $327,000
7306 E. Springbrook Court, $205,000
MONROVIA
4804 Railway Circle, $789,200
4867 Railway Circle, $772,900
4855 Railway Circle, $767,770
4820 Railway Circle, $759,200
4811 Railway Circle, $711,859
MOUNT AIRY
4045 Lomar Drive, $653,000
MYERSVILLE
10831 Easterday Road, $735,000
200 Mountain Terrace, $307,500
NEW MARKET
6962 Merle Court, $730,405
6964 Merle Court, $702,674
6810 Cherry Tree Court, $675,000
10542 Hunter Court, $671,625
6956 Merle Court, $666,430
6952 Merle Court, $643,859
6954 Merle Court, $639,534
5715 Meyer Ave., $638,000
6073 Douglas Ave., $525,000
10674 Brewerton Lane, $471,215
10420 Quillback St., #B, $469,990
10630 Brewerton Lane, $439,395
10830 Dewey Way East, $405,000
6572 Hemlock Point Road, $380,000
THURMONT
5 Mill Forge Court, $400,000
5 Tacoma St., $308,000
16 Vista Ave., $265,000
URBANA
9287 Blue Sage Court, $808,879
3200 Ivy Meadow Drive, $804,939
3019 Herb Garden Drive, $793,125
9294 Blue Sage Court, $764,110
9292 Blue Sage Court, $751,015
3209 Ivy Meadow Drive, $738,875
3219 Ivy Meadow Drive, $727,405
3204 Ivy Meadow Drive, $715,734
3211 Ivy Meadow Drive, $705,729
3226 Thornapple Drive, $674,014
3577 Worthington Blvd., $530,000
3637 Singleton Terrace, $440,000
WALKERSVILLE
229 Vista Glen Road, $793,350
213 Cartwright Road, $772,000
308 Braeburn Drive, $549,000
8619 Discovery Blvd., $420,000
8363 Inspiration Ave., $278,000
8324 Revelation Ave., $235,000
100 Chapel Court, #319, $175,000
WOODSBORO
10302 Coppermine Road, $775,000
124 Copper Oaks Court, $440,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.