101522TopHouse

Closing at $875,000, this house has a gourmet kitchen, walk-in closets, a rec room and a two-car garage.

 Courtesy photo

Listing at $850,000, the former model home at 7147 Starmount Way, New Market, closed at $875,000 making it last week’s top house. Built in 2020, the four-bedroom, five-bathroom home is in the Lake Linganore Woodridge neighborhood. Features include a gourmet kitchen, formal dining room, a family room, study or home office and a powder room on the first floor. Upstairs the primary bedroom suite has a tray ceiling, two walk-in closets and a soaking tub in the bathroom. The remaining bedrooms all have walk-in closets. The large finished lower level has a rec room, a full bath, two storage rooms and walk-up to the rear yard. There is also an attached two-car garage.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

3013 Herb Garden Drive, Urbana, $855,265

4818 Railway Circle, Monrovia, $848,500

3017 Herb Garden Drive, Urbana, $827,385

3023 Herb Garden Drive, Urbana, $823,445

ADAMSTOWN

5504 Young Family Trail East, $729,900

BRUNSWICK

709 Canal Town St., $565,000

1181 Potomac View Parkway, $355,000

205 Fourth Ave., $335,000

910 E. F St., $230,000

28 E. E St., $171,500

EMMITSBURG

17012 Eylers Valley Road, $550,000

143 N. Seton Ave., $210,000

FREDERICK

6733 American Holly Drive, $649,145

2051 Wilcox Valley Drive, $600,000

3209 Basford Road, $600,000

7185 Stillwater Court, $600,000

35 E. All Saints St., #111, $600,000

2225 W. Greenleaf Drive, $585,000

5011 Saint Simon Court, $570,000

8579 Indian Springs Road, $560,000

245 E. Church St., $560,000

8907 Bradford Way, $547,000

5011 Small Gains Way, $520,000

6131 Margarita Way, $509,990

6303 Edgeware Court, $507,000

954 Holden Road, $497,310

6056 Murray Terrace, $496,315

123 W. Fifth St., $495,000

6056 Murray Terrace, $492,950

706 N. Maxwell Ave., $476,000

5310 Crape Myrtle Drive, #C, $472,500

820 Geronimo Drive, $466,000

4 W. Fourth St., $461,000

5815 Hawk Ridge Road, $455,000

1800 Lawnview Drive, $445,000

4607 Skyline Terrace, $440,000

121 Crosstimber Way, $440,000

7128 Delegate Place, $439,425

1268 Veritas Lane, $420,445

9 W. Sixth St., $415,000

14 Mount Olivet Blvd., $415,000

1272 Veritas Lane, $411,195

421 Sherman Ave., $390,000

5709 Lakeview Drive, $387,000

5943 Krantz Square, $384,865

1204 Whitley Court, $375,000

108 E. Fifth St., $370,000

611 E. 16th St., $360,000

814 N. Market St., $360,000

910 Shawnee Drive, $356,000

6089 Quartz Circle, $345,000

907 Seminole Road, $335,000

6413 Kelly Court, $335,000

9539 Bellhaven Court, $335,000

546 Eisenhower Drive, $325,000

4326 Araby Church Road, $321,000

6503 Mountaindale Road, $315,000

468 Carrollton Drive, $290,000

514 Lancaster Place, $275,000

1702 Jacob Brunner Drive, $273,000

6747 Sandpiper Court, $272,000

29 Mountaingate Drive, $270,000

2508 Coach House Way, #3D, $255,000

40 E. Sixth St., $251,000

6343 Springwater Terrace, #1044, $245,000

589 Cawley Drive, #2 1A, $240,000

810 Mews Lane, $230,000

2669 S. Everly Drive, #7-2, $222,000

6109 Springwater Place, #2201, $219,900

817 Stratford Way, #J, $185,000

2104 Whitehall Road, #2D, $180,000

IJAMSVILLE

11024 Nicholas Place, $744,550

KEYMAR

12245 Warner Road, $589,900

MIDDLETOWN

410 Glenbrook Drive, $765,000

7792 Coblentz Road, $750,000

702 Glenbrook Drive, $725,000

6 Washington St., $363,000

26 E. Main St., $327,000

7306 E. Springbrook Court, $205,000

MONROVIA

4804 Railway Circle, $789,200

4867 Railway Circle, $772,900

4855 Railway Circle, $767,770

4820 Railway Circle, $759,200

4811 Railway Circle, $711,859

MOUNT AIRY

4045 Lomar Drive, $653,000

MYERSVILLE

10831 Easterday Road, $735,000

200 Mountain Terrace, $307,500

NEW MARKET

6962 Merle Court, $730,405

6964 Merle Court, $702,674

6810 Cherry Tree Court, $675,000

10542 Hunter Court, $671,625

6956 Merle Court, $666,430

6952 Merle Court, $643,859

6954 Merle Court, $639,534

5715 Meyer Ave., $638,000

6073 Douglas Ave., $525,000

10674 Brewerton Lane, $471,215

10420 Quillback St., #B, $469,990

10630 Brewerton Lane, $439,395

10830 Dewey Way East, $405,000

6572 Hemlock Point Road, $380,000

THURMONT

5 Mill Forge Court, $400,000

5 Tacoma St., $308,000

16 Vista Ave., $265,000

URBANA

9287 Blue Sage Court, $808,879

3200 Ivy Meadow Drive, $804,939

3019 Herb Garden Drive, $793,125

9294 Blue Sage Court, $764,110

9292 Blue Sage Court, $751,015

3209 Ivy Meadow Drive, $738,875

3219 Ivy Meadow Drive, $727,405

3204 Ivy Meadow Drive, $715,734

3211 Ivy Meadow Drive, $705,729

3226 Thornapple Drive, $674,014

3577 Worthington Blvd., $530,000

3637 Singleton Terrace, $440,000

WALKERSVILLE

229 Vista Glen Road, $793,350

213 Cartwright Road, $772,000

308 Braeburn Drive, $549,000

8619 Discovery Blvd., $420,000

8363 Inspiration Ave., $278,000

8324 Revelation Ave., $235,000

100 Chapel Court, #319, $175,000

WOODSBORO

10302 Coppermine Road, $775,000

124 Copper Oaks Court, $440,000

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription