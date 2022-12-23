10597 Lakeridge Place
Buy Now

This home in the Lake Linganore community has hardwood floors, a new private dock and a two-bay garage.

 Courtesy photo

The lakefront home at 10597 Lakeridge Place, in the Lake Linganore community at New Market, is last week’s top house. Listing at $899,000, it closed at $941,000.

Built in 2001, it has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, new HVAC, hardwood floors, an open concept layout and a finished basement.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription