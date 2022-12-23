The lakefront home at 10597 Lakeridge Place, in the Lake Linganore community at New Market, is last week’s top house. Listing at $899,000, it closed at $941,000.
Built in 2001, it has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, new HVAC, hardwood floors, an open concept layout and a finished basement.
Outside amenities include a new private dock, a three-level deck overlooking the lake, and an oversized two-bay garage.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc. Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
5921 Union Ridge Court, Adamstown, $760,000
7136 Masters Road, New Market, $745,751
625 Glenbrook Drive, Middletown, $735,000
12035 Greystone Drive, Monrovia, $725,000
BRUNSWICK
EMMITSBURG
FREDERICK
10099 Statesman Court, $650,000
2070 Pomona Way, $638,990
1715 Evansberry Drive, $630,731
4997 Camelback Lane, $624,000
1722 Evansberry Drive, $575,000
1020 Furgeson Lane, $560,000
136 W. Church St., $540,000
2223 Bear Den Road, $535,000
11538 Liberty Road, $529,000
8102 Clearfield Road, $480,000
306 Patterson Park Road, $434,325
554 Banquet Lane, $430,990
1315 Butterfly Lane, $430,000
2432 Stoney Creek Road, $430,000
304 Furgeson Lane, $425,000
2637 Cameron Way, $420,000
2250 Bear Den Road, #303, $409,000
1404 Clingmans Dome Drive, $399,990
622-A Apple Ave., $389,900
6323 Towncrest Court, $375,000
1595 Dogwood Drive, $365,400
5810 Butterfly Lane, $365,000
35 E. Fifth St., $350,000
38 E. Seventh St., $345,000
5636 Rockledge Court, $340,000
4959 Pintail Court, $340,000
5267 Earles Court, $320,000
6859 Snowberry Court, $317,000
422 Blossom Lane, $315,000
7173 Glenmeadow Court, $315,000
2607 S. Everly Drive, #9 10, $305,000
7198 Glenmeadow Court, $300,000
5361 Regal Court, $300,000
1816-A Poolside Lane, #35A, $290,999
5601 Avonshire Place, #M, $280,000
2503 Coleridge Drive, #2A, $280,000
2520 Waterside Drive, #101, $250,000
462 Vermont Court, $235,000
6344 Springwater Terrace, #1133, $232,000
999-H Heather Ridge Drive, #2H, $160,000
IJAMSVILLE
11566 Windsor Road, $574,900
3129 Pheasant Run, $570,000
6043 Etterbeek St., $436,000
5849 Rochefort St., $400,000
5222 Mussetter Road, $300,000
MIDDLETOWN
706 E. Main St., $680,000
2427 Quebec School Road, $595,000
2 Caroline Drive, $430,000
7311 W. Springbrook Court, $300,000
MONROVIA
4724 Lynn Burke Road, $625,000
11508-B Fingerboard Road, $415,000
MOUNT AIRY
4880 Marianne Drive, $621,000
4062 Lomar Drive, $515,000
NEW MARKET
6109 Stonecat Court, $554,189
10623 Old Barn Road, $465,000
6647 Lakeridge Road, $435,000
10280 Hopewell St., #201, $349,900
SABILLASVILLE
17625 Old Sabillasville Road, $265,000
THURMONT
15014 Mud College Road, $365,000
6903 Colonial Ave., $355,000
URBANA
9639 Ethan Ridge Drive, $552,500
9716 Braidwood Terrace, $438,000
