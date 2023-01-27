The lakefront home in North Shore, Lake Linganore, is last week’s top house. Located at 6596 Waters Edge Court, New Market, it listed at $1.1 million and closed at $1.122 million.
Built in 1992, it has five bedrooms and four bathrooms, a formal living room, a two-story family room with a palladium window and a large partially screened deck that overlooks the lake.
On the second level, the owners suite features include a sitting room, walk-in closet and a large bathroom with a Jacuzzi tub. There are three additional bedrooms on this level with another bedroom on the walkout basement level.
Community amenities include sandy beaches, lake access, sports courts, swimming pools, hiking trails, golf cart paths and more.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc. Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5
1658 Yankeeland Ave., Frederick, $822,310
6317 Quinn Road, Frederick, $695,900
2326 Spruce Knob Terrace, Frederick, $685,000
1407 Pinkerton St., Brunswick, $670,290
FREDERICK
5647 Scott Ridge Place, $499,000
410 Matlock Lane, $461,008
5151 McLauren Lane, $380,000
2602 Emerson Drive, $370,000
313 Madison St., $360,000
5784 Indian Cedar Court, $355,000
1445 Trafalgar Lane, $355,000
4914 Arctic Tern Court, $319,000
6740 Kernel Court, $303,000
435 W. South St., $295,000
211 Hope Circle West, $262,000
1310 Hampshire Drive, #2F, $245,000
500 Patton Circle, #7B, $240,000
545 E. Church St., $215,000
304-1 W. Patrick St., $183,500
IJAMSVILLE
10703 Fingerboard Road, $441,500
KEYMAR
11942 Simpsons Mill Road, $340,000
KNOXVILLE
3510 Cemetery Circle, $170,000
MIDDLETOWN
6321 Old Middletown Road, $300,000
MOUNT AIRY
708 S. Main St., $437,000
709 N. Warfield Drive, $405,000
NEW MARKET
6100 Goshawk St., $514,290
7233 Bodkin Way, $476,410
