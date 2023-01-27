6596 Waters Edge Court
This five bedroom house, built in 1992, has a two-story family room and a large deck that overlooks the lake.

 Courtesy photo

The lakefront home in North Shore, Lake Linganore, is last week’s top house. Located at 6596 Waters Edge Court, New Market, it listed at $1.1 million and closed at $1.122 million.

Built in 1992, it has five bedrooms and four bathrooms, a formal living room, a two-story family room with a palladium window and a large partially screened deck that overlooks the lake.

