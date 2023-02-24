4501 Viridian Terrace

This home built in 2019, features granite countertops in the kitchen, a fully finished basement and a fenced backyard.

 Courtesy photo

Listing at $949,990 and closing at $900,000, the home at 4501 Viridian Terrace, Monrovia, is last week’s top house. Built in 2019, it’s in the Landsdale neighborhood.

The home features many upgrades including a gourmet kitchen with white granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, a master suite with a deluxe bathroom and two walk-in closets, and three more bedrooms, two bathrooms. The laundry area also is on the second floor. The basement is fully finished with a rec and media area and a full bath.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription