Listing at $949,990 and closing at $900,000, the home at 4501 Viridian Terrace, Monrovia, is last week’s top house. Built in 2019, it’s in the Landsdale neighborhood.
The home features many upgrades including a gourmet kitchen with white granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, a master suite with a deluxe bathroom and two walk-in closets, and three more bedrooms, two bathrooms. The laundry area also is on the second floor. The basement is fully finished with a rec and media area and a full bath.
Outside, the wall-to-wall deck overlooks a fenced backyard. A hardscaped patio space is accessible from the lower level. Neighborhood amenities include a swimming pool and tennis courts.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc. Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
9013 Harris St., Urbana, $860,000
13605 Primavera Drive, Mount Airy, $830,000
9711 Woodlake Place, New Market, $774,000
508 Carroll Walk Ave., Frederick, $739,990
BRUNSWICK
1221 Shenandoah View Parkway, $449,900
FREDERICK
2110 Cohasset Court, $736,000
4713 Elmer Derr Road, $673,000
128 W. Church St., $567,000
170 Evansberry Drive, $549,990
6131 Fieldcrest Court, $535,000
2084 Pomona Way, $534,990
6811 Falstone Drive, $520,000
804 Creekway Drive, $489,990
2601 Bear Den Road, $472,500
517 N. Market St., $450,000
7038 Rock Creek Drive, $450,000
1708 Atlas Drive, $449,990
8515 Walter Martz Road, $436,000
308 Spring Bank Way, $435,000
10820 Bethel Road, $432,000
628 Schley Ave., $411,000
5965 Whelan Lane, $387,000
5058 Merganser Court, $360,000
7004 Edgemont Road, $305,000
237 E. Sixth St., $301,000
2416 Dunmore Court, $290,000
435 Heather Ridge Drive, $287,100
1109 Keswick Place, $276,000
401 S. Market St., Unit #4, $275,000
612 N. Maxwell Ave., $265,000
2504 Catoctin Court, #3 2D, $260,000
5595 Cottonwood Court, $252,000
7293-E Coachlight Court, $175,000
IJAMSVILLE
5946 Etterbeek St., $377,500
JEFFERSON
4625 Newington Road, $555,000
5942 Broad Run Road, $540,000
MIDDLETOWN
4496 Jade Court, $425,000
MONROVIA
11802 Wendy Court, $424,000
5004 Lee Hill Circle, $340,000
MOUNT AIRY
4407 Molesworth Terrace, $523,100
MYERSVILLE
10620 Highland School Road, $325,000
NEW MARKET
6035 Pecking Stone St., $463,000
7239 Bodkin Way, $459,425
10635 Nathaniel Way, $450,000
7241 Bodkin Way, $445,525
7237 Bodkin Way, $443,845
5751 Mussetter Court, $425,000
THURMONT
12602 Catoctin Furnace Road, $209,000
25 N. Carroll St., $162,000
URBANA
8815 Shady Pines Drive, $620,000
8457 Red Sage Lane, $609,990
3844 Sugarloaf Parkway, $530,000
3600 Carriage Hill Drive, $374,900
3509 Starlight St., #102, $345,790
WALKERSVILLE
8413 Grossnickle Court, $735,000
9932 Kelly Road, $315,000
