11069 Emerald Crown Drive

This five bedroom home located in Landsdale community, has a master suite with his and hers closets and a covered deck with views of Sugarloaf Mountain.

 Courtesy photo

Listing at $775,000 and closing at $750,000, the house at 11069 Emerald Crown Drive in Monrovia is last week’s top house.

Built in 2020, features include five bedrooms, three bathrooms, an open kitchen/dining/living room combination, a mud room off the garage, upper level laundry, and a master suite with his and hers closets. Outside is a covered deck and views of Sugarloaf Mountain.

