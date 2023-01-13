Listing at $775,000 and closing at $750,000, the house at 11069 Emerald Crown Drive in Monrovia is last week’s top house.
Built in 2020, features include five bedrooms, three bathrooms, an open kitchen/dining/living room combination, a mud room off the garage, upper level laundry, and a master suite with his and hers closets. Outside is a covered deck and views of Sugarloaf Mountain.
Located in the Landsdale neighborhood, community amenities include access to an Olympic-size pool, tennis and other sport courts, and playgrounds.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc. Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5
7507 Mayfair Court, Mount Airy, $714,900
8 E. Third St., Frederick, $710,000
512 Carroll Walk Ave., Walkersville, $705,000
3608 Buckley Drive, Jefferson, $674,990
ADAMSTOWN
2500 Underwood Lane, $639,900
BRUNSWICK
709 N. Maple Ave., $200,000
FREDERICK
426 N. Market St., $670,000
1701 Aldin Court, $615,000
6116 Brookhaven Drive, $570,000
102 Rose Garden Way, $542,500
5868 Bella Marie Way, $532,370
9518 Opossumtown Pike, $475,000
206 E. Church St., $399,000
5790 Fringetree Court, $375,000
1440 Trafalgar Lane, $372,500
1499 Dogwood Drive, $360,000
5785 Indian Cedar Court, $356,000
6697 Seagull Court, $350,000
614 Glen Echo Road, $350,000
6511 Walcott Lane, #404, $340,000
1147 Daffodil Drive, $320,000
109 Long Acre Court, $312,000
7196 Glenmeadow Court, $305,000
143 Heathfield Drive, $299,900
2100 Yates Drive, #6 3D, $285,000
6506-G Wiltshire Drive, #101, $252,300
7291 Coachlight Court, #A, $240,000
2100 Whitehall Road, #2B, $220,000
821 Stratford Way, #E, $203,000
JEFFERSON
3609 Carswell Place, $665,635
MIDDLETOWN
7022 Mountain Church Road, $350,000
MOUNT AIRY
5382 Annapolis Drive, $525,000
5555 Cindy Court, $489,000
MYERSVILLE
12016 Pleasant Walk Road, $515,000
NEW MARKET
7150 Masters Road, $607,398
6532 Rimrock Road, $450,000
