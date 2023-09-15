327 Lindbergh Ave.

This home located in the Baker Park area has an elevator connecting all floors of the home, a formal living room with fireplace, an original bomb shelter and a detached two-car garage.

Built in 1933, the brick home at 327 Lindbergh Ave., Frederick, listed for and closed at $1.65 million.

Located in the desirable Baker Park area, this stately colonial home is a one-of-a-kind residence with updates that maintain the architectural integrity of the home. Upon entering the custom-built front door you’ll enter a grand foyer and see the sweeping staircase. An elegant elevator connects all levels of the home. The interior of the elevator features parquet flooring, a vintage chandelier and antique mirrored ceiling.

