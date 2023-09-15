Built in 1933, the brick home at 327 Lindbergh Ave., Frederick, listed for and closed at $1.65 million.
Located in the desirable Baker Park area, this stately colonial home is a one-of-a-kind residence with updates that maintain the architectural integrity of the home. Upon entering the custom-built front door you’ll enter a grand foyer and see the sweeping staircase. An elegant elevator connects all levels of the home. The interior of the elevator features parquet flooring, a vintage chandelier and antique mirrored ceiling.
The first-floor office is bathed in natural light from its surrounding windows, complemented by parquet wood flooring and a uniquely artistic Anaglypta wallpapered ceiling. The formal living room features wood flooring with a cherry inlay, a gas fireplace, and entry to the window-enveloped family room with views of the brick-walled courtyard. The breakfast nook/sunroom overlooks tree-lined Lindbergh Avenue.
The dining room features detailed moulding and vintage chandelier. This room flows to the gourmet kitchen and butler’s pantry.
The second-level primary suite has two walk-in closets, a dressing area and a spa-like en-suite bathroom. There is also a guest bedroom with en-suite bathroom, a third bedroom and hall bathroom. Each bathroom has its own unique architectural design. The third level’s light-filled loft space can serve as a bedroom, family room or studio and features chestnut reclaimed barnwood flooring.
The finished basement offers versatile living spaces, including an exercise room, family room, powder room, two workshops (one with direct access to the outside gardens). Additionally, the original bomb shelter provides options for creative use.
The property also includes a detached two-car garage.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc. Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
13909 Treetop Court, Mount Airy, $1,008,699
6106 Walleye Place, New Market, $934,855
3048 Averley Road, Ijamsville, $901,500
9435 Penrose St., Urbana, $895,000
BRUNSWICK
1107 Second Ave., $405,000
FREDERICK
5251 American Beech St., $760,000
239 Washington St., $710,500
104 Mercer Court, #15 8, $685,000
2249 Denali Drive, $649,640
5707 Woodlyn Road, $625,000
5162 Tiverton Court, $615,000
5724 Crestridge Court, $570,000
8484 Hedwig Lane, $520,000
2182 Westmarch Court, $510,000
907 Motter Place, $505,000
706 Northside Drive, $479,000
1020 Eastbourne Terrace, $478,000
1416 Bexley Way, $470,000
7815 Spout Spring Road, $450,000
2015 Mill Island Parkway, $440,000
1405 Millbank Court, $430,000
5150 Dartmoor Place, $420,000
2584 Hopton Lane, $416,251
5695 Barberry Court, $410,000
1731 Derrs Square West, $409,900
35 E. All Saints St., #119, $400,000
7079 Gresham Court West, $380,000
6704 Mallard Court, $368,000
1817 Free Terrace, $365,000
6874 Buckthorn Court, $329,900
929 Cherokee Trail, $321,750
507 Lancaster Place, $315,000
6400 Weatherby Court, #G, $297,000
6513 Springwater Court, #5203, $285,000
138 W. All Saints St., $285,000
5627 Crabapple Drive, $249,000
817 Stratford Way, #G, $245,000
IJAMSVILLE
5602 Broadmoor Terrace North, $799,000
10244 Royal Saint Andrews Place, $677,500
JEFFERSON
4006 Cherry Lane, $590,000
4652 Newington Road, $550,000
KNOXVILLE
740 Jefferson Pike, $351,000
1837 Point of Rocks Road, $201,599
LIBERTYTOWN
11920 Liberty Road, #203B, $203,000
MIDDLETOWN
7002 Mountain Church Road, $250,000
MONROVIA
12501 Woodbrook Court, $667,000
12507 Sandra Lee Court, $635,000
12125 Gladhill Brothers Road, $620,000
MOUNT AIRY
5321 Concord Court, $655,000
302 Westridge Drive, $613,850
12619 Molesworth Drive, $499,000
710 N. Warfield Drive, $423,000
MYERSVILLE
3644 Bittle Road, $540,000
32 Fox Rock Drive, $417,500
12132 Loy Wolfe Road, $175,000
NEW MARKET
5953 Eaglehead Drive, $597,000
6812 Chickadee Lane, $550,000
6642 E. Beach Drive, $368,000
UNION BRIDGE
11410 Houck Road, $510,000
URBANA
3125 Cedar Grove Terrace, $750,000
9089 Knott Lane, $640,000
WALKERSVILLE
215 Creek Walk Drive, $525,000
8386 Dream Place, $307,500
By the Numbers Number of closings: 65 Maximum closing price: $1.65 million Minimum closing price: $175,000 Oldest: 138 W. All Saints St., Frederick, built in 1860
