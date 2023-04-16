Technically, Loudoun County, Virginia, is already home to the Washington Commanders; the football team’s headquarters and training facility are in Ashburn.
Now, one county official has gone public with the county's pitch for the team to build its main event — a new stadium complex — on a portion of the Chantilly Crushed Stone quarry property planned for the Waterside mixed-use development.
With an investor group poised to finalize a $6 billion deal to buy the team from longtime owner Dan Snyder, according to reporting from the Associated Press, county officials are now publicly pursuing a plan to bring a National Football League stadium to Loudoun, according to the office of the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis Randall, D-At Large.
"We look forward to welcoming the Washington Commanders to the Loudoun County Board Room to share their vision of a new stadium as part of a multi-use development in an urban setting,” Matt Rogers, Randall's chief of staff, wrote in a statement to the Loudoun Times-Mirror April 15.
“Loudoun and the Commanders have enjoyed a long business relationship that has proven financially beneficial to both parties. An expansion of their football operations in Loudoun County is an idea we're eager to discuss, provided that Loudoun County taxpayers will not experience a single cent of tax increase to finance a stadium,” Rogers said.
That feeling is not universal among board members. Supervisor Tony Buffington, R-Blue Ridge, has long been opposed to the idea, citing the possibility of increased traffic and crime. He reiterated that opposition in a Facebook post April 16.
Representatives of supervisors Sylvia Glass, D-Broad Run, and Koran Saines, D-Sterling, who represent the potential stadium site, did not immediately provide comment in response to inquiries from the Times-Mirror.
As he did last year, Loudoun County Economic Development Director Buddy Rizer declined to address in specific terms the potential for a Commanders stadium in Loudoun. “While I continue to believe that Loudoun remains the best business choice in the region for a project of this type, we are not actively involved with any discussions on the Waterside site or any other site for the project you are reporting on,” Rizer wrote in an email to the Times-Mirror. “In fact, I don't expect there to be any activity on the project until the ownership situation is resolved. NDA or not, our department never comments on active projects we are working on without consent of the people we are working with. But as I said, as of today, there is nothing that we are actively working on with regard to a stadium project.”
The Waterside site is east of Route 28, between Old Ox Road and the Dulles Toll Road, near the Innovation Center Metrorail Station and Dulles International Airport. It's part of the area covered by the “urban policy” land-use designation in the 2019 Loudoun County General Plan. The stadium itself would be located next to the Route 28-Old Ox Road interchange, about 1.5 miles from the Metrorail station, and be surrounded by a mix of hotel, commercial and office space, according to past reports of the Commanders' criteria for a new stadium site.
The Waterside property was first approved for a mixed-use development in 2015 but would need to go through another rezoning process to clear the way for the stadium. Immediately to the south is the proposed Rivana and Innovation Station development, which could get approval from supervisors as soon as next month.
It was widely reported last year that the Commanders were considering Loudoun and Prince William counties for a new stadium, which would replace the team’s current stadium in Landover, Maryland, and represent an investment of at least $3 billion. Those reports even included a leaked site plan for the Waterside site — a site plan Rogers confirmed was accurate. But Loudoun officials had until the pending sale of the team been bound by non-disclosure agreements, Rogers said, limiting their ability to talk about the specifics of the proposal.
Now, he said, board members are eager to sit down for public discussions with the team, emphasizing that the board has expressed categorical opposition to any plan that would subsidize the stadium project with Loudoun County tax dollars. Whether the Virginia General Assembly chooses to use state funds to subsidize the team is another matter, Rogers said, and one out of county supervisors’ control.
In an April 16 phone conversation, Virginia state house Del. David Reid, D-32nd, said that the Loudoun site is the most logical of the three locations in Virginia reportedly in the running for the Commanders stadium, citing especially its proximity to Metrorail and the airport. "The fact that this would be on the far eastern end of the county, I think the traffic impact would be minimal," he said.
And if the reported ownership change goes through, he said that it could "reset the entire process" when Snyder is out of the equation. "Keep in mind, that when the [state economic incentive] legislation was originally being considered, it was being considered an economic development opportunity for the state. Then it became a referendum on the owner, and it became impossible to reconcile those two," he said.
But Reid emphasized that, while he is open to a Loudoun stadium in general, the details may make or break his support for the deal, especially when it comes to state economic incentives have prompted public backlash in similar situations in other jurisdictions. He said that he expects legislation to be introduced in an upcoming special section and wants to start hashing out the logistics of a potential deal now.
State lawmakers last year discussed a $300 million incentive package to lure the team to Virginia. Reid said that for any package to gain his support, it would need to be self-funded through a special taxing authority covering the area immediately surrounding the stadium and include specific benchmarks triggering those incentives — with no cash up front.
"None, zero of your income tax would be going toward the stadium," Reid said. "...And again, it's because of the way we do our performance based economic incentives [in Virginia]." Acknowledging that stadium deals have gone badly in other places, he said that "we have the great advantage of being able to look at what other jurisdictions did well and what they did poorly.
For instance, he said that it is imperative to require the team to have a stadium decommissioning plan in place, so that Loudoun — or another Virginia jurisdiction — isn't left on the hook for demolishing an abandoned stadium in a few decades. "We need to write into the Virginia code that there needs to be a transition out plan," Reid said.
Overall, he said, "We have the opportunity, if we just look at it from the Loudoun perspective, to diversity the Loudoun economy from being so dependent on data centers," emphasizing that the stadium complex is "intended to be a 365-day kind of [development] — much like One Loudoun." And since the stadium could spur a significant number of visitors to Loudoun, it could be good for the western Loudoun economy as well, he said.
