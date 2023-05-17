Village Crossing at Worman’s Mill, a luxury assisted living and memory care community in Frederick, is now open and welcoming residents with a choice of studio, 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom apartments complete with kitchenettes, full baths and other features.
Residents and visiting friends and family are enjoying the bustling activity of the Village Center, which include shopping, dining, and special events and performances.
“We offer maintenance-free living with 24-hour concierge service, round-the-clock support by onsite wellness staff, our Move for Life individualized ‘stay-active/stay-strong’ program, access to a consortium of healthcare partners, and a schedule full of enriching, engaging and fun programs,” says the community’s executive director Amanda Gill.
“Each of our communities is as distinctive as the people who live in them,” says Kelly Andress, founder and president of SageLife, which owns Village Crossing at Worman’s Mill. “It’s exciting to watch as this new neighborhood takes shape to perfectly suit its residents’ preferences, needs, priorities and personalities. … We go where our residents take us.”
The assisted living program at Village Crossing at Worman’s Mill provides support for residents’ activities of daily living, whether they need a little bit of help or more comprehensive care.
SageLife memory care staff are trained in the Positive Approach to Care philosophy. Developed by dementia care expert Teepa Snow, the approach recognizes and incorporates the individual’s changing abilities to adjust expectations and delivery of the most appropriate care at every moment.
“Our focus is always on each resident as an individual,” says Gill. “And first and foremost, we understand that each person in memory care is worthy of dignity and respect. Everyone has unique emotional, physical and social needs. We meet with each family before their loved one moves in order to learn more about the new resident’s likes, dislikes and personal histories. We use an assessment tool to make sure we provide the right level of care and reassess regularly, with the overarching goal of creating an engaged and purposeful lifestyle for each individual.”
Village Crossing at Worman’s Mill also offers Respite and Restorative Stays for individuals who require rehab after an injury or medical procedure. Restorative stay includes all meals, transportation, social programs and supportive care.
Village Crossing at Worman’s Mill is SageLife’s newest senior-living community, joining independent living, personal care, assisted living and memory care communities in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Massachusetts.
