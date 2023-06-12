A new luxury senior residence complex opened in the Worman's Mill neighborhood in April, and is offering older people more resources to stay in their neighborhood.
Village Crossing at Worman's Mill — at 2480 Waterside Drive, off Monocacy Boulevard — helps people stay in the same neighborhood when moving into senior housing, which is not typical due to a lack of resources, Village Crossing at Worman's Mill Executive Director Amanda Gill said.
The Worman's Mill neighborhood has townhomes and condos, but also age restricted housing. The Village Crossing complex adds to a variety of care for older people in the community, which was the complex's principal concept.
"With the senior apartments that are located in Worman's Mill and then also now Village Crossing ... you really can reside in this neighborhood your entire life if you choose to," Gill said.
Village Crossing at Worman's Mill has 79 apartments — with studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom layouts — for assisted living and for a memory care section called Connections. The new complex can house up to 100 residents.
The assisted living units are comprised of 43 studios, 15 one-bedroom apartments, and seven two-bedroom units. The Connections floor has 11 studios and three two-bedroom units. Gill said the two-bedroom units were quick to go, with a lot of couples moving in.
The first resident moved in April 26, Gill said. Some units are available.
Apartments start at $6,995 per month, Gill said. With that price tag, she tells prospective residents to think about all of the expenses they will no longer have because they're part of that price.
For example, the complex offers laundry, housekeeping and concierge services. Cable, TV and WiFi are included with the utilities.
Residents don't need to worry about grocery shopping since there is anytime dining, she said. Rather than having structured times for breakfast, lunch and dinner, residents can access the restaurant-style dining environment at any time, Gill said.
The complex has a life enrichment program, described as MOSAIC, which stands for movement, outreach, social, art, intellectual and curiosity, Gill said.
Part of this program offers transportation for older people to visit places in Frederick County and attend events.
"Residents are very excited about starting to take those outings because Frederick has so much to offer, from going to the Weinberg or going to, like, the candy store in Thurmont or whatever it might be," Gill said.
Aside from the base rent, there is an additional care fee. The fee varies from resident to resident depending on how much care they need from the medical staff. The complex has a 24/7 staff with certified and registered nurses and medical technicians.
Residents can use the transportation service to go to doctor appointments.
Even with all of the amenities and help, the Worman's Mill neighborhood encourages independence, Gill said. The staff will be there if needed. Other residents can accomplish tasks themselves, she said.
"We believe that just because you need care, life doesn't stop," Gill said. "We're really set up to try to enable and encourage independence as much as possible, so that you can go on enjoying your day."
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.