Frederick’s mayor and aldermen will determine the fate of plans to rezone a shopping center along West Patrick Street, following a vote by the city’s Planning Commission.
The commission voted unanimously Monday night to recommend approval of the master plan to redevelop the Westridge Shopping Center along Frederick’s Golden Mile to the mayor and aldermen.
Residents of the area voiced concerns about increased traffic, parking and other topics related to the impact on the neighborhood.
The request asks the mayor and aldermen to rezone the more than 20 acres in the shopping center from General Commercial to Mixed-Use, as well as approve a master plan that would redevelop the shopping center with a mix of residential and commercial uses.
Bruce Dean, an attorney for property owner MCB Westridge LLC, told the commission that the plan fits the city’s vision for increasing density through redevelopment of existing areas.
“I can’t think of a better way to reactivate this part of the Golden Mile,” Dean said.
The shopping center was built in 1985 and currently has about 240,000 square feet of commercial space, including a Burlington Coat Factory store.
The proposal would demolish 103,000 square feet of the eastern end of the shopping center to build up to 203 multi-family units in a four- or five-story building, and up to 41 townhouse units, according to a report prepared by the city’s staff for Monday’s meeting.
The remaining shopping center buildings, including the Il Forno restaurant and the Hmart grocery store, will make up the retail section of the project.
The project is expected to add about 600 new residents to the area, according to the staff report, which has raised concerns from residents about what the impact would be on the neighborhood.
Scott French, a resident of the nearby Tasker’s Chance neighborhood, said some of his questions had been answered at Monday’s meeting.
But he’s still worried about what the additional residents will mean for the local schools, as well as parking along Key Parkway, which runs along the northern edge of the project.
“I’m not overwhelmingly opposed, but I am opposed at the current time,” French told the commission.
In a comment submitted by email, resident Cynthia Kugler wrote that development along nearby Baughman’s Lane and other areas around the Golden Mile is already causing too much traffic and other problems.
Russell Karim, another Tasker’s Chance resident, wrote that the project will hurt the area.
“Our neighborhood will turn upside down,” Karim wrote. “The parking problem will get even worse than it is now. There will be more accidents on overcrowded intersections along Key Parkway and Route 40, West Patrick St.”
Dean said his clients understand the concerns about traffic, parking, and the height of the proposed buildings.
But the proposed plan meets many standards laid out in the Golden Mile Small Area Plan, which wants properties to evolve into mixed use, walkable and interconnected communities.
“This is the vision of the city,” Dean said.
While this proposal would be better than paving prime farmland, it would still add hundreds of cars to our already ridiculously congested roads, and hundreds of students that would be packed into unsecure trailers (portables).
Tried to get into Greenbriar S.P. lately? The line to enter often stretches a mile or more along the shoulder of Route 40. Many people get turned away. The state is not planning any more parks -- so the existing ones will only get more and more crowded. That's just one of many quality of life issues.
Frederick County is beyond full. Any additional development -- no matter how "smart" -- only makes our problems worse. There is little if any upside -- except for Developers; builders; real estate brokers; and other Chamber of Commerce members.
As for the rest of us, as Lennie Thompson says, "If the developers win, you lose." That's a fact.
It is perfectly reasonable for ANY FredCo resident -- regardless of how long they have lived here -- to oppose further development that would continue the downward spiral of our quality of life.
Yes, developers have rights -- but so do the 280,000 people who live here.
And the millions who lived in P.G., MoCo, Howard, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William Counties who felt the same way you do when the Developers came 60 years ago. Amazon is bringing 50,000 jobs to NoVa, the most crowded area in the Region. It’s called Urban Sprawl sir, and it won’t stop until the good jobs stop coming to the DMV. BTW, been to any of the anti-growth meetings lately??
"...the plan fits the city’s vision for increasing density through redevelopment of existing areas."
"High-density housing has become an increasingly popular solution in cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York City to accommodate their growing populations." https://www.swiftlane.com/blog/high-density-housing/
Who would want to live in any of those cities?
Nobody lives there any more. It's too crowded.
[thumbup] AOC.
The people who want a good paying job HAVE to move here AOC, and to every other major City in America. What happened to the Industries that moved away from small towns to the City or Mexico or China and took the jobs with them? That’s what drives Urban Sprawl….JOBS!! Get a clue.
Why not designate a portion of the housing 55+? Limits effects on area schools, and it would be convenient for that age group to have resources close by.
The resident of Tasker's Chance is opposed to new housing nearby. I'm sure people had a similar feeling when they took a huge chunk of green area and replaced it with Tasker's Chance. A typical NIMBY.
Now is time to connect the shopping centers with a service road. This will reduce the traffic slowed by turning vehicles on the westbound side.
I guess it makes sense to put housing right next to shopping. The new residents will be able to walk to HMart and Giant Eagle. Schools are also close.
Increased traffic? Oh come on, there was more traffic than now when the golden mile was still a decent and relevant place to shop. This is all good…not bad. Fox what is broken and not destroy undisturbed land.
And there are busses serving that area. Good idea.
Not opposed. In fact, with the new infrastructure on the west end, library, parks and schools, it should be a welcome change to the "Golden Mile." While traffic is alwasy a concern, parking problems at Westridge? I'm not sure where that concern came from.
Could walk to Outback every night like that idea.
