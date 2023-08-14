Westridge Shopping Center - existing retail conceptual enhancement

Frederick’s mayor and aldermen will determine the fate of plans to rezone a shopping center along West Patrick Street, following a vote by the city’s Planning Commission.

The commission voted unanimously Monday night to recommend approval of the master plan to redevelop the Westridge Shopping Center along Frederick’s Golden Mile to the mayor and aldermen.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

While this proposal would be better than paving prime farmland, it would still add hundreds of cars to our already ridiculously congested roads, and hundreds of students that would be packed into unsecure trailers (portables).

Tried to get into Greenbriar S.P. lately? The line to enter often stretches a mile or more along the shoulder of Route 40. Many people get turned away. The state is not planning any more parks -- so the existing ones will only get more and more crowded. That's just one of many quality of life issues.

Frederick County is beyond full. Any additional development -- no matter how "smart" -- only makes our problems worse. There is little if any upside -- except for Developers; builders; real estate brokers; and other Chamber of Commerce members.

As for the rest of us, as Lennie Thompson says, "If the developers win, you lose." That's a fact.

It is perfectly reasonable for ANY FredCo resident -- regardless of how long they have lived here -- to oppose further development that would continue the downward spiral of our quality of life.

Yes, developers have rights -- but so do the 280,000 people who live here.

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

And the millions who lived in P.G., MoCo, Howard, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William Counties who felt the same way you do when the Developers came 60 years ago. Amazon is bringing 50,000 jobs to NoVa, the most crowded area in the Region. It’s called Urban Sprawl sir, and it won’t stop until the good jobs stop coming to the DMV. BTW, been to any of the anti-growth meetings lately??

AOC
AOC

"...the plan fits the city’s vision for increasing density through redevelopment of existing areas."

"High-density housing has become an increasingly popular solution in cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York City to accommodate their growing populations." https://www.swiftlane.com/blog/high-density-housing/

Who would want to live in any of those cities?

public-redux
public-redux

Nobody lives there any more. It's too crowded.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

[thumbup] AOC.

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

The people who want a good paying job HAVE to move here AOC, and to every other major City in America. What happened to the Industries that moved away from small towns to the City or Mexico or China and took the jobs with them? That’s what drives Urban Sprawl….JOBS!! Get a clue.

Fredginrickey

Why not designate a portion of the housing 55+? Limits effects on area schools, and it would be convenient for that age group to have resources close by.

gardenwhimsey

The resident of Tasker's Chance is opposed to new housing nearby. I'm sure people had a similar feeling when they took a huge chunk of green area and replaced it with Tasker's Chance. A typical NIMBY.

mstrausbough

Now is time to connect the shopping centers with a service road. This will reduce the traffic slowed by turning vehicles on the westbound side.

threecents
threecents

I guess it makes sense to put housing right next to shopping. The new residents will be able to walk to HMart and Giant Eagle. Schools are also close.

Greg F
Greg F

Increased traffic? Oh come on, there was more traffic than now when the golden mile was still a decent and relevant place to shop. This is all good…not bad. Fox what is broken and not destroy undisturbed land.

threecents
threecents

And there are busses serving that area. Good idea.

steven09
steven09

Not opposed. In fact, with the new infrastructure on the west end, library, parks and schools, it should be a welcome change to the "Golden Mile." While traffic is alwasy a concern, parking problems at Westridge? I'm not sure where that concern came from.

LuvFrederick

Could walk to Outback every night like that idea.

