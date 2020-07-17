071820TopHouse

Last week’s top house is at 8544 Pete Wiles Road, Middletown. The Southern Colonial and equestrian facilities sit on over 17 acres. The main level of the house features a foyer with cathedral ceiling, gleaming hardwood floors throughout and a sunroom off of the kitchen. There are five bedrooms upstairs and a large deck that provides scenic views. The property was listed at $780,000 and closed at $780,000.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

6141 Fallfish Court, New Market, $685,000

8801 Slate Quarry Road, Dickerson, $634,900

513 Glenbrook Drive, Middletown, $627,700

8468 Pine Bluff, Frederick, $615,000

ADAMSTOWN

2708 Longfield Place, $525,000

3225 Flint Hill Road, $214,900

BRUNSWICK

705 Pottersfield Court, $528,840

1242 Tide Lock St., $470,000

603 Canal Town St., $465,000

33 Jennifer Lynne Drive, $450,000

1310 Shenandoah View Parkway, $426,980

Homesite I-23 Scheer St., $403,840

1213 Shenandoah View Parkway, $355,298

16-E G St., $255,000

31 E E St., $239,900

15 E H St., $232,500

14 W C St., $224,900

EMMITSBURG

17419 Tract Road, $240,000

FREDERICK

112 Missouri Court, $555,000

6295 Iverson Terrace S, $511,900

2011 Butterfield Overlook, $499,900

3230 Starlight St., $453,200

2194 Mountainview Drive, $449,990

4346 Ballenger Creek Pike, $442,000

3266 Starlight St., $429,980

1400 Arctic Court, $420,000

517 Wilson Place, $405,000

6351 Walcott Lane, $400,000

8451 Bald Eagle Lane, $390,925

6023 Ford Road, $365,000

5766 Barts Way, $355,000

225 Spring Bank Ave., $349,999

3004 Annas Terrace, $348,500

2006 Tuscarora Valley Court, $340,000

9511-B Hansonville Road, $340,000

708 Northside Drive, $329,900

2111 Paxton Terrace, $325,900

2389 Bear Den Road, $324,900

1195 Avondale Court, $316,000

605 Wyngate Drive, $310,000

104 W 5th St., $309,000

2611 Emerson Drive, $308,000

280 Longford Drive, $302,000

2617 Emerson Drive, $300,000

5434 Lyndale Way, $295,000

1702 Derrs Square W, $280,000

2433 Lakeside Drive, $272,500

1572 Beverly Court, $271,000

5705 Chase Court, $265,000

4826 Mount Zion Road, $265,000

1509 N Rambling Way, $263,000

236 E 5th St., $262,499

2404 Dunmore Court, $260,000

1418 Laurel Wood Way #79, $260,000

6912 Doublebrand Court, $250,000

7416 Downhill Run, $250,000

6919 Alex Court, $215,000

667 Wild Hunt Road, $210,000

6340 Springwater Terrace #1300D, $205,000

2500 Shelley Circle #1 3C, $200,000

586 Hollyberry Way, $190,000

120 Burgess Hill Way #200, $185,000

1720 Heather Lane, $178,000

2108 Whitehall Road #BB, $173,000

1603 Berry Rose Court #3B, $172,500

2133 Wainwright Court #2A, $166,000

817 Stratford Way #L, $152,000

4713 Mount Zion Road, $148,000

7295-E Coachlight Court, $145,000

806-J Stratford Way #J, $145,000

IJAMSVILLE

9804 Doctor Perry Road, $605,000

3069 Lindsey Court, $579,900

5944 Duvel St., $500,000

4743 Mussetter Road, $396,000

5812 Rochefort St., $385,000

9924 Fire Tower Road, $362,000

5952 Etterbeek St. #M, $349,265

5932 Etterbeek St., $295,085

5948 Etterbeek St. #J, $286,355

JEFFERSON

3712 Boyington Drive, $452,804

3620 Jefferson Pike, $414,150

4830 Old Holter Road, $385,000

4860 Amesbury Way, $269,900

KNOXVILLE

3112 Addition Ave., $222,000

MIDDLETOWN

4524 Willow Tree Drive, $370,000

607 E Main St., $348,400

66 Boileau Court, $272,500

MONROVIA

10960 Ginger Lane #0819, $577,845

4716 Plum Road #0950, $570,300

4714 Plum Road #0949, $570,300

4712 Plum Road #0948, $570,300

10952 Ginger Lane #0823, $564,165

4415 Landsdale Parkway, $540,000

4607 Tinder Box Circle, $385,000

4311 Wendy Court, $324,700

MOUNT AIRY

13729 Samhill Drive, $555,000

3823 Purdum Drive, $466,000

804 Rising Ridge Court, $453,000

12491 Jesse Smith Road, $435,000

5321 Legion Drive, $385,000

4404 Buffalo Road, $330,000

1014 Collindale Ave., $330,000

1421 Village Oaks Court, $267,000

MYERSVILLE

9811 Mount Tabor Road, $384,000

9541 Harmony Road, $205,000

NEW MARKET

6925 Cardozo St., $602,735

6927 Cardozo St., $602,735

9696 Cardozo Court, $550,760

6828 Woodridge Road, $546,990

6859 Cardozo Court, $545,550

6516 Rimrock Lane, $450,000

10337 Quillback St., $427,265

5861 Tomahawk St., $424,360

6019 Pecking Stone St., $423,380

5869 Tomahawk St., $383,985

5865 Tomahawk St., $363,690

7093 Kokanee Way, $356,485

7089 Kokanee Way, $354,990

5742 Meadowood St. #N, $345,110

5733 Meadowood St. #N, $343,905

5733 Meadowood St. #P, $330,930

5742 Meadowood St. #R, $325,100

5733 Meadowood St. #J, $287,810

5733 Meadowood St. #G, $275,130

5733 Meadowood St. #H, $274,265

5742 Meadowood St. #H, $270,420

5718 Joseph Court, $270,000

5733 Meadowood St. #C, $265,855

5742 Meadowood St. #M, $264,235

5742 Meadowood St. #L, $253,805

5733 Meadowood St. #D, $248,135

5742 Meadowood St. #F, $242,440

THURMONT

10697 Salem Ave., $325,000

3 Rouzer Court, $164,000

15854 Saint Anthony Road, $125,250

UNION BRIDGE

10401 Fountain School Road, $389,900

10405 Fountain School Road, $295,000

URBANA

3656 Byron Circle, $610,000

3239 Stone Barn Drive, $475,000

3403 Stone Barn Drive, $470,000

3228 Starlight St., $449,240

9410 Carriage Hill St., $420,000

3565 Holborn Place, $289,000

WALKERSVILLE

219 Kerchner Road, $534,125

8713 Water Street Road, $450,000

13 W Pennsylvania Ave., $385,000

4 Challedon Court, $380,000

8386 Curiosity Court, $200,000

WOODSBORO

2 Woodsboro Creagerstown Road, $170,000

