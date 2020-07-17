Last week’s top house is at 8544 Pete Wiles Road, Middletown. The Southern Colonial and equestrian facilities sit on over 17 acres. The main level of the house features a foyer with cathedral ceiling, gleaming hardwood floors throughout and a sunroom off of the kitchen. There are five bedrooms upstairs and a large deck that provides scenic views. The property was listed at $780,000 and closed at $780,000.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
6141 Fallfish Court, New Market, $685,000
8801 Slate Quarry Road, Dickerson, $634,900
513 Glenbrook Drive, Middletown, $627,700
8468 Pine Bluff, Frederick, $615,000
ADAMSTOWN
2708 Longfield Place, $525,000
3225 Flint Hill Road, $214,900
BRUNSWICK
705 Pottersfield Court, $528,840
1242 Tide Lock St., $470,000
603 Canal Town St., $465,000
33 Jennifer Lynne Drive, $450,000
1310 Shenandoah View Parkway, $426,980
Homesite I-23 Scheer St., $403,840
1213 Shenandoah View Parkway, $355,298
16-E G St., $255,000
31 E E St., $239,900
15 E H St., $232,500
14 W C St., $224,900
EMMITSBURG
17419 Tract Road, $240,000
FREDERICK
112 Missouri Court, $555,000
6295 Iverson Terrace S, $511,900
2011 Butterfield Overlook, $499,900
3230 Starlight St., $453,200
2194 Mountainview Drive, $449,990
4346 Ballenger Creek Pike, $442,000
3266 Starlight St., $429,980
1400 Arctic Court, $420,000
517 Wilson Place, $405,000
6351 Walcott Lane, $400,000
8451 Bald Eagle Lane, $390,925
6023 Ford Road, $365,000
5766 Barts Way, $355,000
225 Spring Bank Ave., $349,999
3004 Annas Terrace, $348,500
2006 Tuscarora Valley Court, $340,000
9511-B Hansonville Road, $340,000
708 Northside Drive, $329,900
2111 Paxton Terrace, $325,900
2389 Bear Den Road, $324,900
1195 Avondale Court, $316,000
605 Wyngate Drive, $310,000
104 W 5th St., $309,000
2611 Emerson Drive, $308,000
280 Longford Drive, $302,000
2617 Emerson Drive, $300,000
5434 Lyndale Way, $295,000
1702 Derrs Square W, $280,000
2433 Lakeside Drive, $272,500
1572 Beverly Court, $271,000
5705 Chase Court, $265,000
4826 Mount Zion Road, $265,000
1509 N Rambling Way, $263,000
236 E 5th St., $262,499
2404 Dunmore Court, $260,000
1418 Laurel Wood Way #79, $260,000
6912 Doublebrand Court, $250,000
7416 Downhill Run, $250,000
6919 Alex Court, $215,000
667 Wild Hunt Road, $210,000
6340 Springwater Terrace #1300D, $205,000
2500 Shelley Circle #1 3C, $200,000
586 Hollyberry Way, $190,000
120 Burgess Hill Way #200, $185,000
1720 Heather Lane, $178,000
2108 Whitehall Road #BB, $173,000
1603 Berry Rose Court #3B, $172,500
2133 Wainwright Court #2A, $166,000
817 Stratford Way #L, $152,000
4713 Mount Zion Road, $148,000
7295-E Coachlight Court, $145,000
806-J Stratford Way #J, $145,000
IJAMSVILLE
9804 Doctor Perry Road, $605,000
3069 Lindsey Court, $579,900
5944 Duvel St., $500,000
4743 Mussetter Road, $396,000
5812 Rochefort St., $385,000
9924 Fire Tower Road, $362,000
5952 Etterbeek St. #M, $349,265
5932 Etterbeek St., $295,085
5948 Etterbeek St. #J, $286,355
JEFFERSON
3712 Boyington Drive, $452,804
3620 Jefferson Pike, $414,150
4830 Old Holter Road, $385,000
4860 Amesbury Way, $269,900
KNOXVILLE
3112 Addition Ave., $222,000
MIDDLETOWN
4524 Willow Tree Drive, $370,000
607 E Main St., $348,400
66 Boileau Court, $272,500
MONROVIA
10960 Ginger Lane #0819, $577,845
4716 Plum Road #0950, $570,300
4714 Plum Road #0949, $570,300
4712 Plum Road #0948, $570,300
10952 Ginger Lane #0823, $564,165
4415 Landsdale Parkway, $540,000
4607 Tinder Box Circle, $385,000
4311 Wendy Court, $324,700
MOUNT AIRY
13729 Samhill Drive, $555,000
3823 Purdum Drive, $466,000
804 Rising Ridge Court, $453,000
12491 Jesse Smith Road, $435,000
5321 Legion Drive, $385,000
4404 Buffalo Road, $330,000
1014 Collindale Ave., $330,000
1421 Village Oaks Court, $267,000
MYERSVILLE
9811 Mount Tabor Road, $384,000
9541 Harmony Road, $205,000
NEW MARKET
6925 Cardozo St., $602,735
6927 Cardozo St., $602,735
9696 Cardozo Court, $550,760
6828 Woodridge Road, $546,990
6859 Cardozo Court, $545,550
6516 Rimrock Lane, $450,000
10337 Quillback St., $427,265
5861 Tomahawk St., $424,360
6019 Pecking Stone St., $423,380
5869 Tomahawk St., $383,985
5865 Tomahawk St., $363,690
7093 Kokanee Way, $356,485
7089 Kokanee Way, $354,990
5742 Meadowood St. #N, $345,110
5733 Meadowood St. #N, $343,905
5733 Meadowood St. #P, $330,930
5742 Meadowood St. #R, $325,100
5733 Meadowood St. #J, $287,810
5733 Meadowood St. #G, $275,130
5733 Meadowood St. #H, $274,265
5742 Meadowood St. #H, $270,420
5718 Joseph Court, $270,000
5733 Meadowood St. #C, $265,855
5742 Meadowood St. #M, $264,235
5742 Meadowood St. #L, $253,805
5733 Meadowood St. #D, $248,135
5742 Meadowood St. #F, $242,440
THURMONT
10697 Salem Ave., $325,000
3 Rouzer Court, $164,000
15854 Saint Anthony Road, $125,250
UNION BRIDGE
10401 Fountain School Road, $389,900
10405 Fountain School Road, $295,000
URBANA
3656 Byron Circle, $610,000
3239 Stone Barn Drive, $475,000
3403 Stone Barn Drive, $470,000
3228 Starlight St., $449,240
9410 Carriage Hill St., $420,000
3565 Holborn Place, $289,000
WALKERSVILLE
219 Kerchner Road, $534,125
8713 Water Street Road, $450,000
13 W Pennsylvania Ave., $385,000
4 Challedon Court, $380,000
8386 Curiosity Court, $200,000
WOODSBORO
2 Woodsboro Creagerstown Road, $170,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.