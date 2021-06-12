Listing at $1.1 million and closing at $1.049 million, the house at 4211 Maryland Court, Middletown, is last week’s top house. Built in 2006, the home has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and more than 8,700 square feet of living space on 2.57 acres with views of Catoctin Mountain and Maryland National Golf Course. Attention to detail can be seen throughout the house, with 10-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, grand columns, extensive trims, chandeliers and an elevator that goes from the main and lower levels to the upper-level luxury master suite. The grand two-story foyer has a 19-foot ceiling. The gourmet kitchen features cherry cabinetry, granite countertops, a propane six-burner gas cooktop with grill and a commercial-grade refrigerator. Other amenities include formal living and dining rooms, a bright solarium, main floor office, gas fireplaces, an exercise room with rubber floor and TV hookup, a media room, a three-car garage, high-tech security system, and a 10-kilowatt solar panel array on the rear roof.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
4720 De Invierno Way, Mount Airy, $840,000
8106 Mojave Court, Frederick, $825,000
9840 Notting Hill Drive, Urbana, $803,000
4717 Plum Road, Monrovia, $720,000
ADAMSTOWN
1711 Greenfield Road, $560,000
BRUNSWICK
16 Fiona Way, $575,000
117 Fifth Ave., $380,000
1307 Scheer St., $377,500
23-25 N. Virginia Ave., $325,000
821 E. E St., $300,000
701 Second Ave., $275,000
11 W. D St., $250,000
EMMITSBURG
17510 Cool Road, $330,000
401 W. Main St., $280,640
201 N. Seton Ave., $189,500
FREDERICK
7319 Abbington Court, $716,750
6727 Serviceberry Drive, $715,150
6726 Serviceberry Drive, $672,920
6725 Serviceberry Drive, $642,155
746 Holden Road, $635,000
5764 Stone School Lane, $629,490
6601 River Birch Road, $610,000
2408 Mill Race Road, $559,000
6734 Serviceberry Drive, $545,515
2103 Rocky Gorge Court, $540,000
2210 Battery Court, $540,000
5343 Ivywood Drive North, $530,000
111 Moran Court, $501,000
103 E. Sixth St., $500,000
103 Crossing Pointe Court, $480,000
8217 Rocky Springs Road, $470,000
6468 Autumn Olive Drive, $465,785
6472 Autumn Olive Drive, $459,910
5610 Scott Ridge Place, $451,000
6327 Posey St., $450,000
613 Angelwing Lane, $445,000
331 E. Patrick St., $430,000
3533 Winthrop Lane, $425,000
831 Badger Ave., $422,700
8927 Riechs Ford Road, $422,500
7103 Delegate Place, $417,740
4650 Cambria Road, $412,000
5716 Mill Run Place, $410,000
6208 Davinci St., $395,000
2601 Osprey Way, $381,500
1416 Wheyfield Drive, $380,777
730 Tatum Court, $373,581
732 Tatum Court, $366,940
724 Tatum Court, $359,847
316 Park Ave., $359,000
1082 Rocky Springs Road, $358,000
1949 Fieldstone Way, $355,000
604 Lee Place, $355,000
8253 Waterside Court, $355,000
726 Tatum Court, $351,429
5938 Forum Square, $350,000
5027 Judicial Way, $349,990
728 Tatum Court, $344,625
5934 Forum Square, $343,990
7007 Rock Creek Drive, $339,000
7150 Proclamation Place, $337,000
6902 Baron Court, $330,000
5560 Rivendell Place, $330,000
6654 Ballenger Run Blvd., #B, $326,980
9259 Ridgefield Circle, $325,000
6556 Ellington Way $325,000
101 Record St., #202, $323,500
7142 Ladd Circle, $320,999
7085 Gresham Court West, $320,000
5944 Forum Square, $319,990
25 W. Fifth St., $318,000
303 Willow Ave., $317,000
1513 W. Eighth St., $316,000
6097 Flagstone Court, $315,000
142 Melrose Court, $313,000
7147 Ladd Circle, $310,500
5799 Indian Cedar Court, $310,000
6716 Mallard Court, $305,000
6705 Mallard Court, $305,000
4966 Clarendon Terrace, $303,000
8505 Edgewood Church Road, $300,000
419 Megan Court, $300,000
1513 Rosemont Ave., $300,000
8003 Lighthouse Landing, $287,000
532 Eisenhower Drive, $281,000
112 Featherstone Place, $278,000
2642 Warren Way #2 5, $275,000
5804 Planters Court, $270,000
5038 Corydon Terrace, $267,000
1223 Dahlia Lane, $260,000
530 Lancaster Place, $260,000
531 Lancaster Place, $258,000
584 Cotswold Court, $245,000
170 Heathfield Drive, $240,000
2501 Coleridge Drive, $229,900
5799 Box Elder Court, $160,000
IJAMSVILLE
2993 Summit Drive, $475,000
JEFFERSON
3591 Cassamento Place, $537,685
MIDDLETOWN
10 Dean Lane, $575,000
3509 Roy Shafer Road, $571,000
2218 Old National Pike, $450,000
3505 Bussard Road, $340,000
7320 W. Springbrook Court, $239,000
3403 Bussard Road, $176,500
MOUNT AIRY
105 Sunset Ave., $535,000
13003 Purdum Court, $525,000
5405 Sidney Road, $492,000
12629 Molesworth Drive, $415,000
210 Contour Road, $391,000
MYERSVILLE
12125 Pleasant Walk Road, $613,041
41 Fox Rock Drive, $505,000
25 Fox Rock Drive, $440,000
13 Poplar St., $320,000
NEW MARKET
6698 Rockridge Place, $655,000
6416 Lakeride Drive, $650,000
9702 Burger Way, $625,903
6624 E. Lakeridge Road, $615,000
10553 Whitmire Court, $605,195
7009 Eaglehead Drive, $584,135
7005 Eaglehead Drive, $582,255
11239 Country Club Road, $576,000
6116 Samuel Road, $515,000
5994 Aplomado Lane, $450,885
6937 Fox Chase Road, $430,000
10635 Saponi Drive, #E, $389,215
THURMONT
14704 Albert Staub Road, $535,000
8538 Orndorff Road, $490,000
32 Terben Court, $315,000
11 Golf Course Lane, $315,000
UNION BRIDGE
12803 Boxwood Lane, $600,000
URBANA
3835 Braveheart Drive, $615,000
3589 Lew Wallace St., $545,000
3565 Shady Pines Drive, #504C, $503,315
9100 Brien Place, $465,000
3503 Katherine Way, $445,000
WALKERSVILLE
215 Cartwright Road, $683,100
211 Cartwright Road, $615,625
205 Cartwright Road, $547,105
3 Glade Court, $360,000
202 Heritage Court, $315,000
WOODSBORO
201 N. Main St., $470,000
9559 Gravel Hill Road, $425,018
