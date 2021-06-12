061221TopHouse

With 8,700 square feet of living space, this home has a propane gas cooktop in the kitchen and also features a solar power array on the roof.

 Courtesy photo

Listing at $1.1 million and closing at $1.049 million, the house at 4211 Maryland Court, Middletown, is last week’s top house. Built in 2006, the home has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and more than 8,700 square feet of living space on 2.57 acres with views of Catoctin Mountain and Maryland National Golf Course. Attention to detail can be seen throughout the house, with 10-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, grand columns, extensive trims, chandeliers and an elevator that goes from the main and lower levels to the upper-level luxury master suite. The grand two-story foyer has a 19-foot ceiling. The gourmet kitchen features cherry cabinetry, granite countertops, a propane six-burner gas cooktop with grill and a commercial-grade refrigerator. Other amenities include formal living and dining rooms, a bright solarium, main floor office, gas fireplaces, an exercise room with rubber floor and TV hookup, a media room, a three-car garage, high-tech security system, and a 10-kilowatt solar panel array on the rear roof.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

4720 De Invierno Way, Mount Airy, $840,000

8106 Mojave Court, Frederick, $825,000

9840 Notting Hill Drive, Urbana, $803,000

4717 Plum Road, Monrovia, $720,000

ADAMSTOWN

1711 Greenfield Road, $560,000

BRUNSWICK

16 Fiona Way, $575,000

117 Fifth Ave., $380,000

1307 Scheer St., $377,500

23-25 N. Virginia Ave., $325,000

821 E. E St., $300,000

701 Second Ave., $275,000

11 W. D St., $250,000

EMMITSBURG

17510 Cool Road, $330,000

401 W. Main St., $280,640

201 N. Seton Ave., $189,500

FREDERICK

7319 Abbington Court, $716,750

6727 Serviceberry Drive, $715,150

6726 Serviceberry Drive, $672,920

6725 Serviceberry Drive, $642,155

746 Holden Road, $635,000

5764 Stone School Lane, $629,490

6601 River Birch Road, $610,000

2408 Mill Race Road, $559,000

6734 Serviceberry Drive, $545,515

2103 Rocky Gorge Court, $540,000

2210 Battery Court, $540,000

5343 Ivywood Drive North, $530,000

111 Moran Court, $501,000

103 E. Sixth St., $500,000

103 Crossing Pointe Court, $480,000

8217 Rocky Springs Road, $470,000

6468 Autumn Olive Drive, $465,785

6472 Autumn Olive Drive, $459,910

5610 Scott Ridge Place, $451,000

6327 Posey St., $450,000

613 Angelwing Lane, $445,000

331 E. Patrick St., $430,000

3533 Winthrop Lane, $425,000

831 Badger Ave., $422,700

8927 Riechs Ford Road, $422,500

7103 Delegate Place, $417,740

4650 Cambria Road, $412,000

5716 Mill Run Place, $410,000

6208 Davinci St., $395,000

2601 Osprey Way, $381,500

1416 Wheyfield Drive, $380,777

730 Tatum Court, $373,581

732 Tatum Court, $366,940

724 Tatum Court, $359,847

316 Park Ave., $359,000

1082 Rocky Springs Road, $358,000

1949 Fieldstone Way, $355,000

604 Lee Place, $355,000

8253 Waterside Court, $355,000

726 Tatum Court, $351,429

5938 Forum Square, $350,000

5027 Judicial Way, $349,990

728 Tatum Court, $344,625

5934 Forum Square, $343,990

7007 Rock Creek Drive, $339,000

7150 Proclamation Place, $337,000

6902 Baron Court, $330,000

5560 Rivendell Place, $330,000

6654 Ballenger Run Blvd., #B, $326,980

9259 Ridgefield Circle, $325,000

6556 Ellington Way $325,000

101 Record St., #202, $323,500

7142 Ladd Circle, $320,999

7085 Gresham Court West, $320,000

5944 Forum Square, $319,990

25 W. Fifth St., $318,000

303 Willow Ave., $317,000

1513 W. Eighth St., $316,000

6097 Flagstone Court, $315,000

142 Melrose Court, $313,000

7147 Ladd Circle, $310,500

5799 Indian Cedar Court, $310,000

6716 Mallard Court, $305,000

6705 Mallard Court, $305,000

4966 Clarendon Terrace, $303,000

8505 Edgewood Church Road, $300,000

419 Megan Court, $300,000

1513 Rosemont Ave., $300,000

8003 Lighthouse Landing, $287,000

532 Eisenhower Drive, $281,000

112 Featherstone Place, $278,000

2642 Warren Way #2 5, $275,000

5804 Planters Court, $270,000

5038 Corydon Terrace, $267,000

1223 Dahlia Lane, $260,000

530 Lancaster Place, $260,000

531 Lancaster Place, $258,000

584 Cotswold Court, $245,000

170 Heathfield Drive, $240,000

2501 Coleridge Drive, $229,900

5799 Box Elder Court, $160,000

IJAMSVILLE

2993 Summit Drive, $475,000

JEFFERSON

3591 Cassamento Place, $537,685

MIDDLETOWN

10 Dean Lane, $575,000

3509 Roy Shafer Road, $571,000

2218 Old National Pike, $450,000

3505 Bussard Road, $340,000

7320 W. Springbrook Court, $239,000

3403 Bussard Road, $176,500

MOUNT AIRY

105 Sunset Ave., $535,000

13003 Purdum Court, $525,000

5405 Sidney Road, $492,000

12629 Molesworth Drive, $415,000

210 Contour Road, $391,000

MYERSVILLE

12125 Pleasant Walk Road, $613,041

41 Fox Rock Drive, $505,000

25 Fox Rock Drive, $440,000

13 Poplar St., $320,000

NEW MARKET

6698 Rockridge Place, $655,000

6416 Lakeride Drive, $650,000

9702 Burger Way, $625,903

6624 E. Lakeridge Road, $615,000

10553 Whitmire Court, $605,195

7009 Eaglehead Drive, $584,135

7005 Eaglehead Drive, $582,255

11239 Country Club Road, $576,000

6116 Samuel Road, $515,000

5994 Aplomado Lane, $450,885

6937 Fox Chase Road, $430,000

10635 Saponi Drive, #E, $389,215

THURMONT

14704 Albert Staub Road, $535,000

8538 Orndorff Road, $490,000

32 Terben Court, $315,000

11 Golf Course Lane, $315,000

UNION BRIDGE

12803 Boxwood Lane, $600,000

URBANA

3835 Braveheart Drive, $615,000

3589 Lew Wallace St., $545,000

3565 Shady Pines Drive, #504C, $503,315

9100 Brien Place, $465,000

3503 Katherine Way, $445,000

WALKERSVILLE

215 Cartwright Road, $683,100

211 Cartwright Road, $615,625

205 Cartwright Road, $547,105

3 Glade Court, $360,000

202 Heritage Court, $315,000

WOODSBORO

201 N. Main St., $470,000

9559 Gravel Hill Road, $425,018

