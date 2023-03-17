Listing at $840,000 and closing at $855,000, the home at 7821 Myersville Road, Middletown, is last week’s top house,
Built in 2011 on 1.4 acres, this home has over 4,900 square feet of finished living space that includes five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a formal dining room, living room, a gourmet kitchen, and family and breakfast rooms.
The owner’s suite features include a tray ceiling, dual closets, a tile shower with bench and a soaking tub. Four other bedrooms and three additional bathrooms complete the second level, all with views of the surrounding mountains and farmland.
On the lower level is the walk-out basement that is fully finished with a gaming area, a living area and a full bath. There is an additional 1,000 square feet of unfinished space for storage.
Outside, there is a two-car side entry garage and a 12x24 lofted shed for storage.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5
14109 Peddicord Road, Mount Airy, $800,000
5693 Adamstown Road, Adamstown, $750,000
705 Kaplon Court, Brunswick, $745,000
10240 Royal Saint Andrews Place, $740,000
BRUNSWICK
1308 Village Green Way, $390,000
EMMITSBURG
1306 Huntley Circle, $430,000
FREDERICK
5130 Charlington Court, $675,000
2092 Pomona Way, $599,990
1600 N. Market St., $599,900
2221 Denali Drive, $589,990
204 Meadowdale Lane, $585,000
7197 Adirondack Drive, $575,000
6150 Margarita Way, $575,000
211 Baughmans Lane, $539,990
384 Waverley Drive, $512,257
108 E. Fifth St., $450,000
547 E. Church St., $450,000
8412 Pine Bluff Road, $435,000
1913 Fauna Drive, $429,990
102 Pennsylvania Ave., $425,000
4729 Cambria Road, $420,000
1474 Trafalgar Lane, $410,000
1266 Apollo Drive, $409,990
1958 Fauna Drive, $399,990
3510 Starlight St., #102, $397,115
1911 Fieldstone Way, $380,000
6440 Alan Linton Blvd. East, $375,000
1115 Frontline Drive, $370,000
414 Pemberton Park Lane, $357,000
1326 Hillcrest Drive, $340,000
677-A E. Church St., $340,000
6806 Yellow Sheave Court, $310,000
515 Lancaster Place, $300,000
1230 Oakwood Drive, $295,900
284 Pinaok Drive, $292,500
5812 Hildebrand Road, $280,000
2406 Dominion Drive, #2A, $250,000
2502 Driftwood Court, #1D, $245,000
401 S. Market St., Unit #2, $228,000
IJAMSVILLE
10103 Fosset St., $395,000
JEFFERSON
1109 Arnoldstown Road, $425,000
MIDDLETOWN
3600 Westchester Court, $635,000
MONROVIA
3878 Saint Clair Circle, $715,000
11801 Tommy Court, $475,000
4019 Lynn Burke Road, $445,000
MOUNT AIRY
12617 Moxley Crest Drive, $581,500
12810 Old National Pike, $525,000
THURMONT
10629 Powell Road, $295,000
URBANA
4135 Brushfield Drive, $690,000
WALKERSVILLE
9543 Dublin Road, $508,000
8514 Adventure Court, $479,900
8509 Inspiration Ave., $425,000
100 Chapel, #213, $205,000
