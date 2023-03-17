7821 Myersville Road

This five bedroom home also has a formal dining room, an owner’s suite with soaking tub and a fully finshed basement.

 Submitted photo

Listing at $840,000 and closing at $855,000, the home at 7821 Myersville Road, Middletown, is last week’s top house,

Built in 2011 on 1.4 acres, this home has over 4,900 square feet of finished living space that includes five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a formal dining room, living room, a gourmet kitchen, and family and breakfast rooms.

