Students at Monocacy Valley Montessori Public Charter School may start the school year sharing space with the county’s other Montessori school as they wait for renovations on their own building to finish.
In an email sent to the school community Tuesday evening, Bob Weiland, chair of the school’s Governing Council, said the body approved a temporary relocation to the Carroll Creek Montessori Public Charter School building.
Students would share that building until Monocacy Valley’s new facility on Thomas Johnson Drive is ready, which officials previously said should happen by mid-September.
However, Weiland wrote in his email that completion of the first phase of renovations — after which the building will be ready for occupancy — was “projected for October/November 2023.”
The first day of school is Aug. 23. This year will be the first that Monocacy Valley Montessori offers a high school program, a main reason why the school is moving to a larger facility.
The old Monocacy Valley school on Dill Avenue in downtown Frederick will soon be home to The Banner School.
Carroll Creek Montessori and Monocacy Valley Montessori are “sister schools,” managed by the same nonprofit, Monocacy Montessori Communities Inc. (MMCI).
Frederick County Public Schools and MMCI still need to approve the plan, Weiland wrote in the email.
Monocacy Valley students’ daily schedules would shift to allow for two car lines at drop-off and pick-up times, the email said.
School leaders presented their annual report to the Frederick County Board of Education on Wednesday. During the presentation, MMCI Vice President Elizabeth Landru said the plan is to house Monocacy Valley students on the unoccupied second floor of Carroll Creek’s building.
Landru said it is challenging to sort out the required fire and zoning rules in such a short time, but school volunteers are moving ahead with the plan.
Volunteers explored more than two dozen site options when it became clear that the Thomas Johnson Drive facility would not be ready in time, the email said, and Carroll Creek Montessori was the best option.
“With 27,000 sq. feet of space, it will accommodate all of our students, and FCPS services can be quickly set up, which includes food services, health services, internet access, and security,” the email said.
Still, Landru said, volunteers were continuing to explore backup options in case the Carroll Creek plan fell through.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.