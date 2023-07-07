Monocacy Valley Montessori Public Charter School
Monocacy Valley Montessori Public Charter School is planning to move to this building at 64 Thomas Johnson Drive.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Monocacy Valley Montessori Public Charter School might not have a finished building in time for the first day of school, administrators say.

The school moved out of its old facility on Dill Avenue at the end of last school year. The Banner School, a private school for students up to eighth grade, is taking over that building at the start of the coming school year.

(1) comment

Greg F
Greg F

Counted their chickens before they hatched.

Report Add Reply

