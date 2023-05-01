Monocacy Valley Montessori Public Charter School terminated its contract to purchase a building on Toll House Avenue and is instead moving into one on Thomas Johnson Drive, a school official said.
The school is vacating its current home on Dill Avenue in downtown Frederick this summer. The Banner School is set to take over that facility.
Monocacy Valley Montessori, meanwhile, will move into a medical building at 64 Thomas Johnson Drive.
The building the school intended to purchase at 915 Toll House Ave. turned out to have "a number of structural issues," said Elizabeth Landru, vice president for Monocacy Valley Montessori Communities, the nonprofit that manages the school.
Those problems would have been "cost prohibitive" to fix, Landru said.
The Thomas Johnson Drive building was built in 2003, making it newer than the 1988 building on Toll House Avenue. It's also bigger, at about 60,000 square feet versus roughly 45,000.
Plus, its HVAC system was replaced in 2020, Landru said.
The school ratified its contract to purchase the Thomas Johnson Drive building last week, Landru said. It plans to go before a state board this week to finance a tax-exempt bond for the sale, she added.
The contract to purchase the Toll House Avenue building was terminated March 30, Landru said.
Classes are set to begin in the new facility at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year. The move is being broken into phases, Landru said, with the first goal being the "bare minimum" required to make the building work as a school.
Monocacy Valley Montessori is expanding to offer high school courses starting next year, making it the first charter high school in Frederick County.
Landru said officials from Frederick County Public Schools toured the Thomas Johnson Drive facility and offered positive feedback.
