Listing at $874,990 and closing at $988,330, the house at 4813 Moss View Court, Monrovia, is last week’s top house.
Built in 2022 in the Landsdale neighborhood, this single-family home combines classic style with modern design. The light-filled foyer leads to a formal dining room and living room. The gourmet kitchen has space for dining and a door that provides easy access to the garage.
The main level has one bedroom and one full bath. The lower level has a finished basement with a full bath. Upstairs, a loft leads to two large bedrooms and a full bath.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc. Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
3822 Shetland Court, Urbana, $808,000
510 Carroll Walk Ave., Frederick, $738,500
5770 Hawk Ridge Road, Frederick, $705,000
1404 and 1406 Pleasant View Road, Tuscarora, $685,000
BRUNSWICK
119 W. Orndorff Drive, $200,000
EMMITSBURG
526 W. North Ave., $198,500
FREDERICK
2330 Spruce Knob Terrace, $649,990
1128 Holden Road, $631,025
4910 Reels Mill Road, $625,000
2342 Spruce Knob Terrace, $599,990
1118 Wilcox Court, $598,500
2223 Denali Drive, $589,990
11705 Daysville Road, $500,000
2009 Burnside Drive, $495,000
102 Mercer Court, #25 6, $480,000
302 Furgeson Lane, $451,026
2571 Grangemill Lane, $435,990
1194-A N. Market St., $434,900
524 Grant Place, $429,990
5976 Jefferson Commons Way, $427,500
5814 Butterfly Lane, $415,000
1271 Apollo Drive, $414,990
499 Hillcrest Drive, $405,500
6113 Newport Terrace, $385,000
5794 Katsura Court, $378,900
328 Furgeson Lane, $372,056
326 Furgeson Lane, $355,131
5791 Indian Cedar Court, $355,000
1554 Dockside Drive, $350,000
138 E. Fifth St., $335,000
7060 Catalpa Road, $305,000
40 Victoria Square, $305,000
2635 Warren Way, #1 6, $275,000
2510 Coach House Way, #2D, $270,000
8297 Black Haw Court, $270,000
234 Canfield Terrace, $270,000
6709 Killdeer Court, $260,000
6109 Springwater Place, #2302, $256,000
595 Cawley Drive, #4 2B, $255,000
109 Stonegate Drive, $255,000
9411 Boulder Road, $250,000
5848 Holly Hock Place, $249,900
1232-E Danielle Drive, $240,000
IJAMSVILLE
5959 Etterbeek St., $375,000
KNOXVILLE
2700 Jay Bird Court, $465,000
MONROVIA
4519 Landsdale Parkway, $480,000
MOUNT AIRY
13324 Old Annapolis Road, $650,000
MYERSVILLE
709 Rocky Fountain Drive, $460,000
NEW MARKET
6129 Stonecat Court, $615,470
6125 Samuel Road, $599,900
6127 Stonecat Court $584,975
6123 Stonecat Court, $582,475
5733 Heatherwood Court, $550,000
6125 Stonecat Court, $525,919
6109 Stonecat Court, $500,000
6121 Stonecat Court, $500,000
10212 Hopewell St., $485,000
5639 Queen Anne Court, $335,000
THURMONT
11639 S. Baugher Road, $540,000
521 Amanda Court, $315,000
6609 Fish Hatchery Road, $301,000
7115 Fish Hatchery Road, $295,000
UNION BRIDGE
10511 Clemsonville Road, $335,000
URBANA
3213 Thornapple Drive, $599,000
WALKERSVILLE
7 Georgetown Road, $317,000
