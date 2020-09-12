091220TopHouse

Built in 1989, this five bedroom home at 6156 Woodville Road, Mount Airy sold for $799,000.

 Courtesy photo

Listing for and closing at $799,000, the home at 6156 Woodville Road, Mount Airy, is this week’s top house. Built in 1989, the five bedroom, five bathroom home is on 5-plus acres. The main floor features hardwood floors, new appliances in the kitchen and an open floor plan. The upstairs master suite includes a separate sitting room, a walk-in closet and a new en suite bathroom. The lower level features a recreation room with a fireplace and wood stove. Outside, is a full in-ground swimming pool, summer kitchen and tiki bar, multiple garages and an attached in-law or rental suite.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

10382 Springside Terrace, Ijamsville, $784,000

3634 Denison St., Urbana, $770,000

11106 Hazelnut Lane, Monrovia, $720,240

6838 Running Springs Court, $719,000

BRADDOCK HEIGHTS

6925 Maryland Ave., $425,000

BRUNSWICK

700 Karn Court, $533,580

604 Karn Court, $503,242

1314 Shenandoah View Parkway, $499,995

15 Brad Alan Drive, $445,000

1212 Monocacy Crossing Parkway, $435,424

1210 Monocacy Crossing Parkway, $432,125

1284 Village Green Way, $329,900

EMMITSBURG

64 Robindale Drive, $260,000

9 Heritage Lane, $250,000

FREDERICK

5332 Henden Wood Lane, $486,900

261 Dill Ave., $485,000

7000 Ridge Road, $447,000

7410 Ridge Road, $428,000

717 Angelwing Lane, $405,000

8467 Bald Eagle Lane, $387,025

246 Bishops Glen Drive, $370,000

232 E. Seventh St., $365,000

5815 Hawk Ridge Road, $362,360

108, 110 and 112 Ice St., $360,000

515 E. Seventh St., $345,990

2437 Rippling Brook Road, $345,000

1310 Marsalis Place, $335,067

5463 Froggy Bottom Lane, $320,000

684 Tivoli Road, $316,000

4850 Marsden Place, $305,000

9434 Birchwood Lane, $299,000

2022 Malvern Way, $293,900

10 S. Jefferson St., $289,900

400-A & B Sherman Ave., $275,000

580 Primus Court, $275,000

6221 Hastings Court, $275,000

2417 Wynfield Court, $275,000

1552 Beverly Court, $272,500

6470 Alan Linton Blvd. East, $270,000

5630 Old National Pike, $260,000

2259 Wetherburne Way, $260,000

218 E. Fifth St., $253,000

126 Lauren Court, $242,000

241 W. Fifth St., $235,000

1708 Carriage Way, $226,000

599 Cawley Drive, #1A, $200,000

2402 Dominion Drive, #3C, $185,000

5824 Drawbridge Court, $143,000

700-G Heather Ridge Drive, #13G, $109,000

IJAMSVILLE

10095 Dudley Drive, $610,000

JEFFERSON

4902 Champlaine Court, $389,000

KNOXVILLE

1135 Marthas Court East, $379,900

MIDDLETOWN

8705-B N. Pacific Court, $455,000

18 Gray Fox Court, $445,000

22 Wash House Circle, $290,000

MONROVIA

10834 Glowing Hearth Way, $668,015

11011 Hazelnut Lane, $567,345

4411 Landsdale Parkway, $541,000

3905 Shakespeare Way, $458,000

11909 Lynn Crest Road, $380,000

5024-B Green Valley Road, $200,000

MOUNT AIRY

614 Cedarbrook Court, $389,000

1007 Crown St., $365,000

5138 Woodville Road, $295,000

13104 Old National Pike, $255,000

MYERSVILLE

9807 Pond Run Court, $495,000

9069 Dawn Court, $435,000

12000 Loy Wolfe Road, $398,000

NEW MARKET

6901 Green Valley Road, $598,000

719 Sewell Drive, $520,000

6694 Glen Lane, $486,500

10398 Fox Meadow Circle, $457,000

6949 Fox Chase Court, $415,000

6614 Edgewood Road, $396,900

10613 Nathaniel Way, #22, $349,000

POINT OF ROCKS

1726 Canal Run Drive, $375,000

4147 Rock Hall Road, $225,000

THURMONT

2 Macintosh Drive, $360,000

14502 Roddy Road, $340,000

107 Redhaven Court, $294,000

URBANA

9030 Bush Creek Circle, $686,000

9698 Royal Crest Circle, $680,000

3516 Connor Place, $400,000

3719 Singleton Terrace, $376,000

WALKERSVILLE

214 Vista Glen Road, $640,675

217 Solar Drive, $440,000

WOODSBORO

8 Second St., $275,000

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!