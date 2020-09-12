Listing for and closing at $799,000, the home at 6156 Woodville Road, Mount Airy, is this week’s top house. Built in 1989, the five bedroom, five bathroom home is on 5-plus acres. The main floor features hardwood floors, new appliances in the kitchen and an open floor plan. The upstairs master suite includes a separate sitting room, a walk-in closet and a new en suite bathroom. The lower level features a recreation room with a fireplace and wood stove. Outside, is a full in-ground swimming pool, summer kitchen and tiki bar, multiple garages and an attached in-law or rental suite.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
10382 Springside Terrace, Ijamsville, $784,000
3634 Denison St., Urbana, $770,000
11106 Hazelnut Lane, Monrovia, $720,240
6838 Running Springs Court, $719,000
BRADDOCK HEIGHTS
6925 Maryland Ave., $425,000
BRUNSWICK
700 Karn Court, $533,580
604 Karn Court, $503,242
1314 Shenandoah View Parkway, $499,995
15 Brad Alan Drive, $445,000
1212 Monocacy Crossing Parkway, $435,424
1210 Monocacy Crossing Parkway, $432,125
1284 Village Green Way, $329,900
EMMITSBURG
64 Robindale Drive, $260,000
9 Heritage Lane, $250,000
FREDERICK
5332 Henden Wood Lane, $486,900
261 Dill Ave., $485,000
7000 Ridge Road, $447,000
7410 Ridge Road, $428,000
717 Angelwing Lane, $405,000
8467 Bald Eagle Lane, $387,025
246 Bishops Glen Drive, $370,000
232 E. Seventh St., $365,000
5815 Hawk Ridge Road, $362,360
108, 110 and 112 Ice St., $360,000
515 E. Seventh St., $345,990
2437 Rippling Brook Road, $345,000
1310 Marsalis Place, $335,067
5463 Froggy Bottom Lane, $320,000
684 Tivoli Road, $316,000
4850 Marsden Place, $305,000
9434 Birchwood Lane, $299,000
2022 Malvern Way, $293,900
10 S. Jefferson St., $289,900
400-A & B Sherman Ave., $275,000
580 Primus Court, $275,000
6221 Hastings Court, $275,000
2417 Wynfield Court, $275,000
1552 Beverly Court, $272,500
6470 Alan Linton Blvd. East, $270,000
5630 Old National Pike, $260,000
2259 Wetherburne Way, $260,000
218 E. Fifth St., $253,000
126 Lauren Court, $242,000
241 W. Fifth St., $235,000
1708 Carriage Way, $226,000
599 Cawley Drive, #1A, $200,000
2402 Dominion Drive, #3C, $185,000
5824 Drawbridge Court, $143,000
700-G Heather Ridge Drive, #13G, $109,000
IJAMSVILLE
10095 Dudley Drive, $610,000
JEFFERSON
4902 Champlaine Court, $389,000
KNOXVILLE
1135 Marthas Court East, $379,900
MIDDLETOWN
8705-B N. Pacific Court, $455,000
18 Gray Fox Court, $445,000
22 Wash House Circle, $290,000
MONROVIA
10834 Glowing Hearth Way, $668,015
11011 Hazelnut Lane, $567,345
4411 Landsdale Parkway, $541,000
3905 Shakespeare Way, $458,000
11909 Lynn Crest Road, $380,000
5024-B Green Valley Road, $200,000
MOUNT AIRY
614 Cedarbrook Court, $389,000
1007 Crown St., $365,000
5138 Woodville Road, $295,000
13104 Old National Pike, $255,000
MYERSVILLE
9807 Pond Run Court, $495,000
9069 Dawn Court, $435,000
12000 Loy Wolfe Road, $398,000
NEW MARKET
6901 Green Valley Road, $598,000
719 Sewell Drive, $520,000
6694 Glen Lane, $486,500
10398 Fox Meadow Circle, $457,000
6949 Fox Chase Court, $415,000
6614 Edgewood Road, $396,900
10613 Nathaniel Way, #22, $349,000
POINT OF ROCKS
1726 Canal Run Drive, $375,000
4147 Rock Hall Road, $225,000
THURMONT
2 Macintosh Drive, $360,000
14502 Roddy Road, $340,000
107 Redhaven Court, $294,000
URBANA
9030 Bush Creek Circle, $686,000
9698 Royal Crest Circle, $680,000
3516 Connor Place, $400,000
3719 Singleton Terrace, $376,000
WALKERSVILLE
214 Vista Glen Road, $640,675
217 Solar Drive, $440,000
WOODSBORO
8 Second St., $275,000
