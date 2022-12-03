12350 Glissans Mill Road
This home, on Glissans Mill Road, has 4 bedrooms a walk-in pantry and a deck with a retractable awning.

Listing at $1.5 million, the house at 12350 Glissans Mill Road, Mount Airy, closed at $1.2 million.

Built in 1993 on 25+ acres, the all-brick estate has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. There is a two-story foyer.

