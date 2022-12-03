Listing at $1.5 million, the house at 12350 Glissans Mill Road, Mount Airy, closed at $1.2 million.
Built in 1993 on 25+ acres, the all-brick estate has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. There is a two-story foyer.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
Listing at $1.5 million, the house at 12350 Glissans Mill Road, Mount Airy, closed at $1.2 million.
Built in 1993 on 25+ acres, the all-brick estate has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. There is a two-story foyer.
It has a butler’s pantry, double ovens, a wine fridge and a walk-in pantry.
There is a breakfast room overlooking the backyard and a sun room. A deck has a retractable awning.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc. Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
4708 Hazelnut Court, Monrovia, $774,900
6636 S. Clifton Road, Frederick, $745,000
10882 Hook Court, New Market, $719,030
5518 Camelot Court, Frederick, $639,999
28 W. I St., $525,000
319 E. A St. E, $290,000
5710 Stone School Lane, $613,000
945 Holden Road, $600,000
1300 Britton Hill Way, $597,940
1799 Eagle Rock Lane, $580,000
2344 Spruce Knob Terrace, $544,990
3572 Bremen St., $528,000
133 W. 4th St., $445,000
2459 Bear Den Road, $404,000
212 Shannonbrook Lane, $400,000
3937 Baker Valley Road, $399,900
1438 Wheyfield Drive, $387,500
1523 S. Rambling Way, $370,000
6105 Baldridge Terrace, $369,990
544 Ellison Court, $364,900
6802 Delafield Court, $332,000
7006 Arbor Drive, $331,000
104 Mercer Court, $12, 1B, $299,900
1782 Springfield Lane, $278,400
509 Biggs Ave., $259,200
5660 Wade Court, G, $252,000
8210 Edgewood Church Road, $230,900
416 Terry Court, A3, $205,000
156 B and O Ave., $193,500
1407 Key Parkway, #306, $165,000
2022 Fire Tower Lane, $625,000
10008 Lewisdale Road, $402,000
214 Jefferson Pike, $250,000
12558 Quiet Stream Court, $580,000
6580 Hemlock Point Road, $375,000
5561 Talbot Court, $360,000
7615 Black Road, $510,000
9405 Highlander Blvd., $465,000
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.