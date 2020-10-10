101020Tophouse

The house at 14912 Chelsea Circle in Mount Airy listed at $1.9 million, and closed at $1.8 million.

The house at 14912 Chelsea Circle, Mount Airy, is last week’s top house. Listing at $1.9 million, it closed at $1.8 million. This luxury home is on nearly 50 acres and has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The property has five paddocks with water, two run-in sheds, a barn with seven stalls and tack room, and a tractor barn. Outside amenities include an indoor-outdoor heated pool with a retractable roof, extensive landscaping and hardscaping. The interior is also built for entertaining with an S-shaped kitchen island, a Raven’s game room and theater room. The master wing is a private retreat with a spa-like bath.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

10006 Wolfsville Road, Myersville, $1.45 million

2131 Dixon Road, Frederick, $1.31 million

2662 Monocacy Ford Road, Frederick, $1.1 million

4018 Belgrave Circle, Urbana, $795,000

ADAMSTOWN

2809 Decatur Drive, $544,222

5438 Adamstown Commons Drive, $512,000

BRUNSWICK

1400 Hope Farm Court, $520,000

916 E. B St., $263,000

101 Sixth Ave., $241,000

509 E. A St., $240,000

605 Brunswick St., $111,500

BUCKEYSTOWN

3715 Buckeystown Pike, $355,000

DICKERSON

1894 Thurston Road, $625,000

EMMITSBURG

8710 Hampton Valley Road, $470,000

8354 Hornets Nest Road, $440,000

FREDERICK

142 W. Church St., $727,000

707 Rosemont Ave., $630,000

8320 Jordan Valley Way, $560,000

5817 Etzler Road, $555,000

5729 Stone School Lane, $551,235

5635 Zoe Lane, $549,760

5008 Snow Drive, $520,000

2650 Brook Valley Road, $515,000

8456 Pine Bluff Road, $503,425

4026 Ballenger Creek Pike, $499,950

6460 Saddlebrook Lane, $495,000

11 E. 13th St., $480,000

738 N. Market St., $463,500

604 Gillespie Drive, $457,055

8919 Bradford Way, $455,000

7206 James I. Harris Memorial Drive, $439,900

5230 Kingsbrook Drive, $436,500

623 Angelwing Lane, $430,000

212 Baughmans Lane, $429,000

1676 Wheyfield Drive, $426,000

612 Gillespie Drive, $408,591

5668 Farmhouse Drive, $370,000

110 Crosstimber Way, $365,000

4715 Verdana Loop, $365,000

2357 Bear Den Road, $360,500

4714 Cambria Road, $360,000

2725 Egret Way, $357,000

7251 Parkers Farm Lane, $351,675

5781 Barts Way, $350,000

7141 Macon St., $349,990

903 Badger Ave., $344,000

1522 Andover Lane, $340,000

6322 Walcott Lane, $336,000

1811 Free Terrace, $325,000

1606 Tydings Park, $320,784

934 Mosby Drive, $318,000

1830 Millstream Drive, $315,000

211 Thames Drive, $314,900

6630 Duncan Place, $310,800

5559 Fox Hall Court, $310,000

2564 Emerson Drive, $308,000

6515 Carston Court, $305,000

5225 Earles Court, $305,000

2067 Buell Drive, $303,000

203 Washington St., $300,000

327 Catoctin Ave., $300,000

807 London Court, $295,000

6119 Baldridge Circle, $295,000

142 Harpers Way, $294,900

6118 Baldridge Drive, $293,000

100 E. Eighth St., $285,000

1579 Beverly Court, $281,000

1560 Dockside Drive, $281,000

116 Waterland Way, $280,000

6709 Sandpiper Court, $279,900

5795 Rockspray, $275,000

911 Cherokee Trail, $275,000

948 Turning Point Court, $275,000

7141 Collinsworth Place, $275,000

6464 Walcott Lane, $275,000

2600-B Egret Way, $274,900

117 Featherstone Place, $265,000

86 E. South St., $259,900

1201 Marsalis Place, $252,414

617 Hollowstone Road, $250,000

432 W. South St., $248,500

909 Wilson Place, $239,000

548 Hollyberry Way, $235,000

534 Cascade Way, $234,900

6813 Acacia Court, $231,500

1789 Hillmeade Square, $230,000

1642 Andover Lane, $230,000

6134 Springwater Place, #1200H, $216,000

2400 Dominon Drive, #3C, $199,500

240 E. Second St., $160,000

830-K Heather Ridge Drive, #22K, $118,000

IJAMSVILLE

11204 Jeffro Court, $765,000

10238 Royal Saint Andrews Place, $685,000

3823 Big Woods Road, $450,000

JEFFERSON

4818 Old Middletown Road, $415,000

4101 Hartford Court, $394,500

4902 Meadow Court, $295,000

5420 Burkittsville Road, $90,000

KEYMAR

12223 Warner Road, $375,000

KNOXVILLE

516 Knoxville Road, $180,250

MIDDLETOWN

1504 Marker Road, $790,000

1 N. Pointe Circle, $560,000

4626 Feldspar Road, $456,000

12 Ivy Hill Drive, $435,000

7802 Grandview Place, $422,500

11 Manda Court, $419,000

215 Broad St., $375,000

207 Broad St., $360,000

9 Linden Blvd., $351,800

512 W. Main St., $350,000

2 Smoke House Circle, $318,000

MONROVIA

10833 Glowing Hearth Way, $890,000

10822 Glowing Hearth Way, $595,000

10708 Glowing Hearth Way, $380,000

MOUNT AIRY

7748 Emerson Burrier Road, $741,000

4720 Caleb Wood Drive, $715,000

7205 Woodville Road, $560,010

4103 Vickie Lynn Court, $560,000

6119 Detrick Road, $396,000

MYERSVILLE

10011 Baltimore National Pike, $575,000

NEW MARKET

6708 Box Turtle Court, $650,000

501 Isaac Russell St. $649,466

11089 San Andrew Drive, $566,000

7031 Eaglehead Drive, $545,935

6933 Country Club Terrace, $455,000

7012 Fox Chase Road, $440,000

7010 Fox Chase Road, $435,000

7011 Fox Chase Road, $395,000

5485 Ross Court, $394,900

10720 Lamoka Lane, $347,305

147 W. Main St., $299,999

5602 Queen Anne Court, $280,000

10287 White Pelican Way, #101E, $259,900

SMITHSBURG

13602 John Kline Road, $340,000

THURMONT

62 Pleasant Acres Drive, $410,000

402 Woodland Ave., $300,000

4 Jessica Lane, $245,000

415 Old Oak Place, $181,000

UNION BRIDGE

10249 Fountain School Road, $390,000

URBANA

3912 Shawfield Lane, $707,000

3551 Cypress Pond Circle, $704,950

3316 Purple Sage Mews, $701,039

9015 Travener Circle, $685,000

3431 Sugarloaf Parkway, $575,000

3587 Urbana Pike, $468,500

9135 Landon House Lane, $445,500

3411 Angelica Way, #G, $309,000

9534 Hyde Place, $305,000

9512 Hyde Place, $292,500

WALKERSVILLE

204 Solar Drive, $452,000

8385 Inspiration Ave., $385,000

214 Winter Brook Drive, $356,000

8628 Discovery Blvd., $324,990

2 Monocacy Court, $300,000

WOODSBORO

10750 Coppermine Road, $330,000

606 Weinberg Court, $203,000

