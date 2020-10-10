The house at 14912 Chelsea Circle, Mount Airy, is last week’s top house. Listing at $1.9 million, it closed at $1.8 million. This luxury home is on nearly 50 acres and has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The property has five paddocks with water, two run-in sheds, a barn with seven stalls and tack room, and a tractor barn. Outside amenities include an indoor-outdoor heated pool with a retractable roof, extensive landscaping and hardscaping. The interior is also built for entertaining with an S-shaped kitchen island, a Raven’s game room and theater room. The master wing is a private retreat with a spa-like bath.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
10006 Wolfsville Road, Myersville, $1.45 million
2131 Dixon Road, Frederick, $1.31 million
2662 Monocacy Ford Road, Frederick, $1.1 million
4018 Belgrave Circle, Urbana, $795,000
ADAMSTOWN
2809 Decatur Drive, $544,222
5438 Adamstown Commons Drive, $512,000
BRUNSWICK
1400 Hope Farm Court, $520,000
916 E. B St., $263,000
101 Sixth Ave., $241,000
509 E. A St., $240,000
605 Brunswick St., $111,500
BUCKEYSTOWN
3715 Buckeystown Pike, $355,000
DICKERSON
1894 Thurston Road, $625,000
EMMITSBURG
8710 Hampton Valley Road, $470,000
8354 Hornets Nest Road, $440,000
FREDERICK
142 W. Church St., $727,000
707 Rosemont Ave., $630,000
8320 Jordan Valley Way, $560,000
5817 Etzler Road, $555,000
5729 Stone School Lane, $551,235
5635 Zoe Lane, $549,760
5008 Snow Drive, $520,000
2650 Brook Valley Road, $515,000
8456 Pine Bluff Road, $503,425
4026 Ballenger Creek Pike, $499,950
6460 Saddlebrook Lane, $495,000
11 E. 13th St., $480,000
738 N. Market St., $463,500
604 Gillespie Drive, $457,055
8919 Bradford Way, $455,000
7206 James I. Harris Memorial Drive, $439,900
5230 Kingsbrook Drive, $436,500
623 Angelwing Lane, $430,000
212 Baughmans Lane, $429,000
1676 Wheyfield Drive, $426,000
612 Gillespie Drive, $408,591
5668 Farmhouse Drive, $370,000
110 Crosstimber Way, $365,000
4715 Verdana Loop, $365,000
2357 Bear Den Road, $360,500
4714 Cambria Road, $360,000
2725 Egret Way, $357,000
7251 Parkers Farm Lane, $351,675
5781 Barts Way, $350,000
7141 Macon St., $349,990
903 Badger Ave., $344,000
1522 Andover Lane, $340,000
6322 Walcott Lane, $336,000
1811 Free Terrace, $325,000
1606 Tydings Park, $320,784
934 Mosby Drive, $318,000
1830 Millstream Drive, $315,000
211 Thames Drive, $314,900
6630 Duncan Place, $310,800
5559 Fox Hall Court, $310,000
2564 Emerson Drive, $308,000
6515 Carston Court, $305,000
5225 Earles Court, $305,000
2067 Buell Drive, $303,000
203 Washington St., $300,000
327 Catoctin Ave., $300,000
807 London Court, $295,000
6119 Baldridge Circle, $295,000
142 Harpers Way, $294,900
6118 Baldridge Drive, $293,000
100 E. Eighth St., $285,000
1579 Beverly Court, $281,000
1560 Dockside Drive, $281,000
116 Waterland Way, $280,000
6709 Sandpiper Court, $279,900
5795 Rockspray, $275,000
911 Cherokee Trail, $275,000
948 Turning Point Court, $275,000
7141 Collinsworth Place, $275,000
6464 Walcott Lane, $275,000
2600-B Egret Way, $274,900
117 Featherstone Place, $265,000
86 E. South St., $259,900
1201 Marsalis Place, $252,414
617 Hollowstone Road, $250,000
432 W. South St., $248,500
909 Wilson Place, $239,000
548 Hollyberry Way, $235,000
534 Cascade Way, $234,900
6813 Acacia Court, $231,500
1789 Hillmeade Square, $230,000
1642 Andover Lane, $230,000
6134 Springwater Place, #1200H, $216,000
2400 Dominon Drive, #3C, $199,500
240 E. Second St., $160,000
830-K Heather Ridge Drive, #22K, $118,000
IJAMSVILLE
11204 Jeffro Court, $765,000
10238 Royal Saint Andrews Place, $685,000
3823 Big Woods Road, $450,000
JEFFERSON
4818 Old Middletown Road, $415,000
4101 Hartford Court, $394,500
4902 Meadow Court, $295,000
5420 Burkittsville Road, $90,000
KEYMAR
12223 Warner Road, $375,000
KNOXVILLE
516 Knoxville Road, $180,250
MIDDLETOWN
1504 Marker Road, $790,000
1 N. Pointe Circle, $560,000
4626 Feldspar Road, $456,000
12 Ivy Hill Drive, $435,000
7802 Grandview Place, $422,500
11 Manda Court, $419,000
215 Broad St., $375,000
207 Broad St., $360,000
9 Linden Blvd., $351,800
512 W. Main St., $350,000
2 Smoke House Circle, $318,000
MONROVIA
10833 Glowing Hearth Way, $890,000
10822 Glowing Hearth Way, $595,000
10708 Glowing Hearth Way, $380,000
MOUNT AIRY
7748 Emerson Burrier Road, $741,000
4720 Caleb Wood Drive, $715,000
7205 Woodville Road, $560,010
4103 Vickie Lynn Court, $560,000
6119 Detrick Road, $396,000
MYERSVILLE
10011 Baltimore National Pike, $575,000
NEW MARKET
6708 Box Turtle Court, $650,000
501 Isaac Russell St. $649,466
11089 San Andrew Drive, $566,000
7031 Eaglehead Drive, $545,935
6933 Country Club Terrace, $455,000
7012 Fox Chase Road, $440,000
7010 Fox Chase Road, $435,000
7011 Fox Chase Road, $395,000
5485 Ross Court, $394,900
10720 Lamoka Lane, $347,305
147 W. Main St., $299,999
5602 Queen Anne Court, $280,000
10287 White Pelican Way, #101E, $259,900
SMITHSBURG
13602 John Kline Road, $340,000
THURMONT
62 Pleasant Acres Drive, $410,000
402 Woodland Ave., $300,000
4 Jessica Lane, $245,000
415 Old Oak Place, $181,000
UNION BRIDGE
10249 Fountain School Road, $390,000
URBANA
3912 Shawfield Lane, $707,000
3551 Cypress Pond Circle, $704,950
3316 Purple Sage Mews, $701,039
9015 Travener Circle, $685,000
3431 Sugarloaf Parkway, $575,000
3587 Urbana Pike, $468,500
9135 Landon House Lane, $445,500
3411 Angelica Way, #G, $309,000
9534 Hyde Place, $305,000
9512 Hyde Place, $292,500
WALKERSVILLE
204 Solar Drive, $452,000
8385 Inspiration Ave., $385,000
214 Winter Brook Drive, $356,000
8628 Discovery Blvd., $324,990
2 Monocacy Court, $300,000
WOODSBORO
10750 Coppermine Road, $330,000
606 Weinberg Court, $203,000
