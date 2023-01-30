Mount Airy Planning
From left, facing front, Mount Airy Planning Commission members Steve O’Malley, Brian Bieda, Martina Hatley, Roxanne Hemphill, Leslie Dickinson and Ralph Ghent and Town Council liaison Karl Munder participate in Monday’s meeting.

 Staff photo by Jack Hogan

The Mount Airy Planning Commission voted Monday to hold another charrette meeting to provide members of the public an opportunity to speak with developers about a mixed-use development plan on 91 acres.

The Planning Commission did not determine when the meeting will be. Mayor Larry Hushour said he expects the charrette meeting will be in March, given that the town must notify the public of the meeting date at least 30 days in advance.

(3) comments

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"A charrette meeting requires between one and six months of preparation, and the meeting itself should be at least four days long, according to the National Charrette Institute.

The Planning Commission voted on Monday to have a charrette meeting that will be at least two days long."

Two days instead of four? Why not abide by the National Charrette Institute recommendations?

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"Pleasants Development, a northern Montgomery County-based company, plans to build a total of 582 housing units and nearly 94,000 square feet of commercial space on the Carroll County side of Mount Airy. Construction would take place over the course of about 10 years."

As we all know, MD 27 is woefully underutilized. This would help fill in those unsightly gaps between vehicles... [rolleyes]

In all seriousness, IF this proposal were to be approved, is Pleasants Development going to add 1 lane each direction from (at a minimum) the development south to I-70, including any necessary interchange improvements?

If so, will the money be set aside up front? Or better yet, will the road work be completed before development begins?

If not, that road construction will have to be paid for by local residents and the state of Maryland.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"The plan is in the pre-concept stage of development, meaning the developer is likely a couple of years away from breaking ground."

HUH?

This is written as if the proposed development is a done deal, something that is going to happen, and any meetings are just a formality to check some boxes.

I don't mean to single out Jack Hogan -- unfortunately it's very common for articles about proposed ugly box farms to be written as if the developer already has a green light, or soon will.

