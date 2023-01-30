The Mount Airy Planning Commission voted Monday to hold another charrette meeting to provide members of the public an opportunity to speak with developers about a mixed-use development plan on 91 acres.
The Planning Commission did not determine when the meeting will be. Mayor Larry Hushour said he expects the charrette meeting will be in March, given that the town must notify the public of the meeting date at least 30 days in advance.
Pleasants Development, a northern Montgomery County-based company, plans to build a total of 582 housing units and nearly 94,000 square feet of commercial space on the Carroll County side of Mount Airy. Construction would take place over the course of about 10 years.
The development would include 119 single-family homes, 263 townhouse units and five apartment buildings with a total of 200 units, as well as a 1.5-acre parcel for a new 8,000-square-foot police station and an area for a multipurpose soccer field.
The plan is in the pre-concept stage of development, meaning the developer is likely a couple of years away from breaking ground.
The area, known as the Beck property, named after the family who owns it, is split down the middle by Md. 27, one of the town’s busiest roads.
The Planning Commission held a public meeting with the developer on Jan. 19 that the town advertised as a charrette. The town’s code requires that the Planning Commission have a charrette meeting before voting on any mixed-use development proposal.
But, members of Citizens Against Mount Airy Overdevelopment (CAMO) — which has for months shared information about the development plans to its Facebook group, which has about 1,400 members, and, more recently, to its website, keepmountairysmall.com — said the Jan. 19 meeting didn’t qualify as a charrette.
“The charrette step was actually skipped,” CAMO member Charlie Mansfield said during the Planning Commission’s meeting Monday.
Members of the organization, who have been opposed to the development proposal, have for weeks called on the Planning Commission to host a charrette meeting that aligns with the standards outlined by the National Charrette Institute, a program at Michigan State University that is “dedicated to transforming the way people work together by building capacity for collaboration,” according to the institute’s website.
“There’s so many questions, and I feel like a real, proper charrette would answer so many of those questions,” said Nicole Moon, a CAMO organizer who lives a stone’s throw from the Beck property.
A charrette meeting requires between one and six months of preparation, and the meeting itself should be at least four days long, according to the National Charrette Institute.
The Planning Commission voted on Monday to have a charrette meeting that will be at least two days long. It will be a chance for members of the public and the development team to discuss the proposal and share their concerns.
Before the Planning Commission’s vote, Clark Wagner, vice president of land acquisition and entitlement for Pleasants Development, said he would be willing to have a charrette meeting that would more closely align with the National Charrette Institute standards.
He’s expected to meet with Planning Commission Chairperson Roxanne Hemphill, Hushour and Director of Planning John Breeding to determine the format and date of the meeting.
Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter:
@jckhogan
(3) comments
Quote:
"A charrette meeting requires between one and six months of preparation, and the meeting itself should be at least four days long, according to the National Charrette Institute.
The Planning Commission voted on Monday to have a charrette meeting that will be at least two days long."
Two days instead of four? Why not abide by the National Charrette Institute recommendations?
Quote:
"Pleasants Development, a northern Montgomery County-based company, plans to build a total of 582 housing units and nearly 94,000 square feet of commercial space on the Carroll County side of Mount Airy. Construction would take place over the course of about 10 years."
As we all know, MD 27 is woefully underutilized. This would help fill in those unsightly gaps between vehicles... [rolleyes]
In all seriousness, IF this proposal were to be approved, is Pleasants Development going to add 1 lane each direction from (at a minimum) the development south to I-70, including any necessary interchange improvements?
If so, will the money be set aside up front? Or better yet, will the road work be completed before development begins?
If not, that road construction will have to be paid for by local residents and the state of Maryland.
Quote:
"The plan is in the pre-concept stage of development, meaning the developer is likely a couple of years away from breaking ground."
HUH?
This is written as if the proposed development is a done deal, something that is going to happen, and any meetings are just a formality to check some boxes.
I don't mean to single out Jack Hogan -- unfortunately it's very common for articles about proposed ugly box farms to be written as if the developer already has a green light, or soon will.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.