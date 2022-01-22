012222TopHouse

With a wrap-around porch, this house also has hardwood floors, five bedrooms and a home gym.

Situated atop a nearly two-acre partially wooded lot is last week’s top house, at 6492 Detrick Road, Mount Airy. Closing at $885,000, it listed at $850,000. Features include a southern-style wrap-around porch, hardwood floors throughout, a gourmet kitchen with updated stainless steel appliances, a family room with floor-to-ceiling windows and a gas fireplace, an in-home office or cozy library space, formal living and dining rooms, and a grand staircase that leads to four of the five bedrooms. On the lower level is a large family/rec room, home gym and a fifth bedroom with private bathroom.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

3007 Averley Road, Ijamsville, $825,000

6489 Nightingale Place, New Market, $805,000

501 Martins Creek Drive, Brunswick, $725,156

5604 Hawk Ridge Road, Frederick, $695,859

BRUNSWICK

600 Gum Spring Road, $410,000

7 W. E St., $350,000

704 Brunswick St., $300,000

113 W. B St., $169,900

BUCKEYSTOWN

3704 Buckeystown Pike, $487,000

FREDERICK

9016 Twin Ponds Lane, $635,690

1696 Double Bank, $617,695

2513 Old Coach Court, $562,000

6311 Remington Drive, $535,000

9552 Kingston Place, $515,000

9406 Bridgewater Court West, $465,000

1264 Veritas Lane, $429,195

1270 Veritas Lane, $425,195

7855 Wormans Mill Road, $403,000

208 W. 12th St., $375,000

2767 Lynn St., $360,023

8008 Reed Court, $353,000

6599 Ewald Court, $353,000

9214 Ridgefield Circle, $350,000

5798 Rockspray, $350,000

506 Pearl St., $350,000

6588 Willard Horine Court, $350,000

1825 Free Terrace, $340,000

830 Trail Ave., $339,000

286 Pinoak Lane, $333,000

8010 Bull Rush Court, $325,000

341 E. Second St., $285,000

9430 Bethel Road, $279,000

1196 Players Circle, $274,900

5302-E Talladega Court, #206, $273,000

6626 Haydown Court, $265,000

508 Lancaster Place, $265,000

531 Lancaster Place, $258,500

2143 Bristol Drive, #5, $226,990

204 Deervalley Drive, $175,000

JEFFERSON

6114 Mountain Church Road, $320,000

3320 Jefferson Pike, $259,900

MIDDLETOWN

9428 Hollow Road, $610,000

2303 Old National Pike, $220,000

MONROVIA

12225 Timber Run Court, $665,000

4964 Tall Oaks Drive, $610,000

12407 Linganore Woods Lane, $495,000

NEW MARKET

9912 Arapahoe Road, $663,000

9615 Woodland Road, $650,000

6720 Hemlock Point Road, $612,835

10510 Edwardian Lane, $605,000

6062 Stoneroller St., $559,939

6116 Stonecat Court, $526,429

6265 N. Steamboat Way, $305,000

SABILLASVILLE

17020 Harbaugh Valley Road, $140,000

THURMONT

208 Bennett Court, $430,000

7193 Browns Lane, $315,000

44 Blue Ridge Ave., $307,500

35 E. Moser Road, $305,000

12 Mountain View Place, $205,000

UNION BRIDGE

13120 Good Intent Road, $170,000

URBANA

9017 Bealls Farm Road, $605,000

8627 Loblolly Lane, $502,620

9039 McPherson St., $500,000

WALKERSVILLE

2 Pennsylvania Drive, $160,000

