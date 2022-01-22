Situated atop a nearly two-acre partially wooded lot is last week’s top house, at 6492 Detrick Road, Mount Airy. Closing at $885,000, it listed at $850,000. Features include a southern-style wrap-around porch, hardwood floors throughout, a gourmet kitchen with updated stainless steel appliances, a family room with floor-to-ceiling windows and a gas fireplace, an in-home office or cozy library space, formal living and dining rooms, and a grand staircase that leads to four of the five bedrooms. On the lower level is a large family/rec room, home gym and a fifth bedroom with private bathroom.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
3007 Averley Road, Ijamsville, $825,000
6489 Nightingale Place, New Market, $805,000
501 Martins Creek Drive, Brunswick, $725,156
5604 Hawk Ridge Road, Frederick, $695,859
BRUNSWICK
600 Gum Spring Road, $410,000
7 W. E St., $350,000
704 Brunswick St., $300,000
113 W. B St., $169,900
BUCKEYSTOWN
3704 Buckeystown Pike, $487,000
FREDERICK
9016 Twin Ponds Lane, $635,690
1696 Double Bank, $617,695
2513 Old Coach Court, $562,000
6311 Remington Drive, $535,000
9552 Kingston Place, $515,000
9406 Bridgewater Court West, $465,000
1264 Veritas Lane, $429,195
1270 Veritas Lane, $425,195
7855 Wormans Mill Road, $403,000
208 W. 12th St., $375,000
2767 Lynn St., $360,023
8008 Reed Court, $353,000
6599 Ewald Court, $353,000
9214 Ridgefield Circle, $350,000
5798 Rockspray, $350,000
506 Pearl St., $350,000
6588 Willard Horine Court, $350,000
1825 Free Terrace, $340,000
830 Trail Ave., $339,000
286 Pinoak Lane, $333,000
8010 Bull Rush Court, $325,000
341 E. Second St., $285,000
9430 Bethel Road, $279,000
1196 Players Circle, $274,900
5302-E Talladega Court, #206, $273,000
6626 Haydown Court, $265,000
508 Lancaster Place, $265,000
531 Lancaster Place, $258,500
2143 Bristol Drive, #5, $226,990
204 Deervalley Drive, $175,000
JEFFERSON
6114 Mountain Church Road, $320,000
3320 Jefferson Pike, $259,900
MIDDLETOWN
9428 Hollow Road, $610,000
2303 Old National Pike, $220,000
MONROVIA
12225 Timber Run Court, $665,000
4964 Tall Oaks Drive, $610,000
12407 Linganore Woods Lane, $495,000
NEW MARKET
9912 Arapahoe Road, $663,000
9615 Woodland Road, $650,000
6720 Hemlock Point Road, $612,835
10510 Edwardian Lane, $605,000
6062 Stoneroller St., $559,939
6116 Stonecat Court, $526,429
6265 N. Steamboat Way, $305,000
SABILLASVILLE
17020 Harbaugh Valley Road, $140,000
THURMONT
208 Bennett Court, $430,000
7193 Browns Lane, $315,000
44 Blue Ridge Ave., $307,500
35 E. Moser Road, $305,000
12 Mountain View Place, $205,000
UNION BRIDGE
13120 Good Intent Road, $170,000
URBANA
9017 Bealls Farm Road, $605,000
8627 Loblolly Lane, $502,620
9039 McPherson St., $500,000
WALKERSVILLE
2 Pennsylvania Drive, $160,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.