After 98 years, it was time for the Mountain City Elks Lodge No. 382 to get a bit of a facelift.
And according to the lodge’s leadership, the now-complete renovation was almost entirely paid for by the state of Maryland.
Richard Hall Sr., who has been the exalted ruler of the lodge since 2017, said the recently completed renovations came as a result of a whirlwind of a few months, being born out of a conversation between himself and former county commissioner Blaine Young.
Hall said he and Young were speaking earlier this year about how the building could use some restoration. The lodge structure, located at 173 W. All Saints St. in Frederick, has long been a central location for the city’s African American community, being one of the city’s first hospitals to serve that community before transitioning to the lodge 98 years ago.
But Hall was lamenting to Young that the building was beginning to show its age, and he wished the lodge was able to secure a loan to renovate.
“I said that to Blaine, and it was like a firework went off in him,” he said. “Before I knew it, the rest was history.”
That “history,” Young said, involved an estimated $160,000 in renovations. Young said he reached out to his father, state Sen. Ronald N. Young (D-Frederick), who Young said helped secure a $50,000 capital grant for the lodge.
Then, Young said he and the lodge applied through the Maryland Business Works Program for another loan. Young said the state provided the lodge with a no-interest, no-payback loan, which covered nearly the rest of the funds the Elks Lodge needed. Young said the lodge will only need to pay this loan back if the building is sold within the next five years, which he said he doesn’t expect to happen.
According to Young, roughly 90% of the funding for the project came from the state, with the rest being paid for by the Elks Lodge itself.
Young said he was excited they were able to turn the project around so quickly.
“Miraculously, the Elks were frustrated on how they were going to do it. Within a year, here we are,” Young said.
According to Young, the money was largely used to revitalize the building’s second floor, updating things like the bathrooms and bringing everything up to modern standards.
“It’s like going from the 1950s or 60s to the 2020s,” Young said.
Renovations like these — and others planned for the future — are critical for the lodge to maintain its position in the community, according to Hall.
“I think it’s very important,” he said. “It gives us a place to go, a place to design and put together programs and events to help the community.”
Hall pointed to the lodge’s history of holding an annual holiday event for local seniors — “We feed ‘em, we have entertainment for ‘em, we make sure they’re pampered,” he said with obvious pride in his voice — and the lodge’s “Junior Herd” program, which provides after school activities, homework help and food for local youths.
But both Hall and Young said there’s still more work to be done. Young said he is working with Sen. Young and Sen. Michael J. Hough (R-Knoxville) to secure funding for further renovations of the building’s first floor, which he said will help revitalize the building’s kitchen and other elements.
“I’m honored to be allowed to help the organization, and I’m awe-struck of the history that the property represents for the community,” Young said.
Hall added, “It’s a brand new day, and we’re doing new things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.