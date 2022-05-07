Built in 2003, the home at 2714 Monument Road, Myersville, is last week’s top house. It listed at $1.195 million and closed at $1.25 million. The house has more than 5,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms and five full bathrooms. Other amenities include a sauna, in-ground pool, 12 acres of woods, 14 tillable acres, two ponds, trails and panoramic views.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5
4306 Saratoga Springs Court, Middletown, $1.225 million
6451 Dresden Place, Frederick, $1.199 million
4201 Maryland Court, Middletown, $1.15 million
8404 Sandia Court, Frederick, $1.1 million
ADAMSTOWN
5613 Doubs Road, $615,000
BRUNSWICK
1210 Monocacy Crossing Parkway, $640,000
1312 Yourtee Spring Drive, $600,000
1315 Crampton Drive, $515,990
739 Jefferson Pike, $499,999
1309 Crampton Place, $463,490
1313 Crampton Place, $437,390
1310 Village Green Way, $395,000
820 Sixth Ave., $355,000
425 E. Potomac St., $350,000
301 Walnut St., $265,000
924 E. C St., $200,000
EMMITSBURG
216 Depaul St., $343,000
FREDERICK
507 Elm St., $730,000
5731 Haller Place, $691,175
6424 Spring Forest Road, $660,000
300 E. 16th St., $646,350
1208 Marsalis Place, $637,706
944 Lindley Road, $620,000
6048 Murray Terrace, $610,000
26 Maxwell Square, $590,000
1200 Marsalis Lane, $562,344
5069 Judicial Way, $559,240
620 Angelwing Lane, $551,250
5052 Macdonough Place, $527,085
5929 Garden Walk Drive, $526,068
88 Harrison Court, $525,000
10001 Old Frederick Road, $525,000
1912 Regiment Way, $525,000
1012 Storrington Drive, $519,900
1146 Holden Road, $515,000
1219 Apollo Drive, $493,990
4748 Cambria Road, $485,000
4705 Vona Lane, $485,000
413 Gillespie Drive, $472,885
443 Delaware Road, $472,000
1411 Clingmans Dome Drive, $467,740
1425 Clingmans Dome Drive, $464,640
2612 Mill Race Road, $460,000
100 Webb Court, $451,125
21 E. South St., $450,000
8220 Lookout Lane, $450,000
1421 Clingmans Dome Drive, $448,640
1006 Holden Road, $445,000
2387 Bear Den Road, $445,000
1308 Willow Oak Drive, $445,000
1415 Clingsman Dome Drive, $440,665
2017 Tuscarora Valley Court, $427,000
356 Park Ave., $425,000
15 Winchester St., $420,000
419 Lee Place, $420,000
2430 Wynfield Court, $415,000
2633 Caulfield Court, $411,001
1423 Clingmans Dome Drive, $396,790
118 Harpers Way, $394,000
5805 Mercantile Drive West, $390,000
218 E. Third St., $389,000
5843 Bella Marie Way, $387,000
145 W. South St., $385,000
7107 Macon St., $380,000
1305 N. East St., $380,000
519 Sugarbush Circle, $365,000
5601 Ashburn Terrace, $365,000
5916 Forum Square, $362,500
1788-B Poolside Way, #21-B, $345,500
904 Young Place, $335,000
631 Biggs Ave., $325,000
20 Victoria Square, $325,000
430 Carrollton Drive, $319,900
1236 Dahlia Lane, $317,500
9536 Liberty Road, $305,000
1772 Springfield Lane, $300,000
483 Arwell Court, $295,000
395 W. Thornhill Place, $294,000
431 Heather Ridge Drive, $285,000
578 Cotswold Court, $285,000
2412 Ellsworth Way, #3A, $265,000
2503 Coach House Way, #2D, $259,000
5783 Box Elder Court, $257,000
8527 Rocky Springs Road, $245,000
1224-C Danielle Drive, $225,000
543 Carrollton Drive, #36, $205,000
IJAMSVILLE
10922 Winmoor Court, $1.035 million
10228 Royal Saint Andrews Place, $715,000
JEFFERSON
3825 Jefferson Pike, $285,000
MONROVIA
3918 Rosewood Road, $490,000
MOUNT AIRY
1203 Whitetail Court, $706,000
13220 Jesse Smith Road, $615,757
202 Westridge Drive, $577,500
NEW MARKET
6232 Stonecat, $776,724
7041 Eaglehead Drive, $705,000
5950 Jacobean Place, $652,000
6126 Huckleberry Way, $545,000
5847 Pecking Stone St., $540,000
6069 Piscataway St., $506,675
1939 Timber Grove Road, $505,000
10391 Meadowhead Circle, $465,000
5520 Wicomico Drive, $420,000
6650 E. Beach Drive, $385,000
6159 S. Steamboat Way, $355,000
10275 White Pelican Way, #102E, $250,000
SABILLASVILLE
16680 Buck Lantz Road, $725,000
15336 Sabillasville Road, $210,000
THURMONT
8528 Blacks Mill Road, $790,000
10632 Powell Road, $390,000
115 Sunny Way, $360,000
5 Weil Drive, $339,900
313 E. Main St., $175,000
13823 Graceham Road, $105,000
URBANA
3608 John Simmons Court, $935,000
9121 Bealls Farm Road, $790,000
9670 Ethan Ridge Drive, $580,000
WALKERSVILLE
206 Zodiac Court, $635,500
200 Challedon Drive, $450,000
9 Moon Maiden Court, $276,500
WOODSBORO
110 N. Main St., $320,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.