This 14-acre residence has 5,000 square feet of living space and an in-ground pool.

Built in 2003, the home at 2714 Monument Road, Myersville, is last week’s top house. It listed at $1.195 million and closed at $1.25 million. The house has more than 5,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms and five full bathrooms. Other amenities include a sauna, in-ground pool, 12 acres of woods, 14 tillable acres, two ponds, trails and panoramic views.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5

4306 Saratoga Springs Court, Middletown, $1.225 million

6451 Dresden Place, Frederick, $1.199 million

4201 Maryland Court, Middletown, $1.15 million

8404 Sandia Court, Frederick, $1.1 million

ADAMSTOWN

5613 Doubs Road, $615,000

BRUNSWICK

1210 Monocacy Crossing Parkway, $640,000

1312 Yourtee Spring Drive, $600,000

1315 Crampton Drive, $515,990

739 Jefferson Pike, $499,999

1309 Crampton Place, $463,490

1313 Crampton Place, $437,390

1310 Village Green Way, $395,000

820 Sixth Ave., $355,000

425 E. Potomac St., $350,000

301 Walnut St., $265,000

924 E. C St., $200,000

EMMITSBURG

216 Depaul St., $343,000

FREDERICK

507 Elm St., $730,000

5731 Haller Place, $691,175

6424 Spring Forest Road, $660,000

300 E. 16th St., $646,350

1208 Marsalis Place, $637,706

944 Lindley Road, $620,000

6048 Murray Terrace, $610,000

26 Maxwell Square, $590,000

1200 Marsalis Lane, $562,344

5069 Judicial Way, $559,240

620 Angelwing Lane, $551,250

5052 Macdonough Place, $527,085

5929 Garden Walk Drive, $526,068

88 Harrison Court, $525,000

10001 Old Frederick Road, $525,000

1912 Regiment Way, $525,000

1012 Storrington Drive, $519,900

1146 Holden Road, $515,000

1219 Apollo Drive, $493,990

4748 Cambria Road, $485,000

4705 Vona Lane, $485,000

413 Gillespie Drive, $472,885

443 Delaware Road, $472,000

1411 Clingmans Dome Drive, $467,740

1425 Clingmans Dome Drive, $464,640

2612 Mill Race Road, $460,000

100 Webb Court, $451,125

21 E. South St., $450,000

8220 Lookout Lane, $450,000

1421 Clingmans Dome Drive, $448,640

1006 Holden Road, $445,000

2387 Bear Den Road, $445,000

1308 Willow Oak Drive, $445,000

1415 Clingsman Dome Drive, $440,665

2017 Tuscarora Valley Court, $427,000

356 Park Ave., $425,000

15 Winchester St., $420,000

419 Lee Place, $420,000

2430 Wynfield Court, $415,000

2633 Caulfield Court, $411,001

1423 Clingmans Dome Drive, $396,790

118 Harpers Way, $394,000

5805 Mercantile Drive West, $390,000

218 E. Third St., $389,000

5843 Bella Marie Way, $387,000

145 W. South St., $385,000

7107 Macon St., $380,000

1305 N. East St., $380,000

519 Sugarbush Circle, $365,000

5601 Ashburn Terrace, $365,000

5916 Forum Square, $362,500

1788-B Poolside Way, #21-B, $345,500

904 Young Place, $335,000

631 Biggs Ave., $325,000

20 Victoria Square, $325,000

430 Carrollton Drive, $319,900

1236 Dahlia Lane, $317,500

9536 Liberty Road, $305,000

1772 Springfield Lane, $300,000

483 Arwell Court, $295,000

395 W. Thornhill Place, $294,000

431 Heather Ridge Drive, $285,000

578 Cotswold Court, $285,000

2412 Ellsworth Way, #3A, $265,000

2503 Coach House Way, #2D, $259,000

5783 Box Elder Court, $257,000

8527 Rocky Springs Road, $245,000

1224-C Danielle Drive, $225,000

543 Carrollton Drive, #36, $205,000

IJAMSVILLE

10922 Winmoor Court, $1.035 million

10228 Royal Saint Andrews Place, $715,000

JEFFERSON

3825 Jefferson Pike, $285,000

MONROVIA

3918 Rosewood Road, $490,000

MOUNT AIRY

1203 Whitetail Court, $706,000

13220 Jesse Smith Road, $615,757

202 Westridge Drive, $577,500

NEW MARKET

6232 Stonecat, $776,724

7041 Eaglehead Drive, $705,000

5950 Jacobean Place, $652,000

6126 Huckleberry Way, $545,000

5847 Pecking Stone St., $540,000

6069 Piscataway St., $506,675

1939 Timber Grove Road, $505,000

10391 Meadowhead Circle, $465,000

5520 Wicomico Drive, $420,000

6650 E. Beach Drive, $385,000

6159 S. Steamboat Way, $355,000

10275 White Pelican Way, #102E, $250,000

SABILLASVILLE

16680 Buck Lantz Road, $725,000

15336 Sabillasville Road, $210,000

THURMONT

8528 Blacks Mill Road, $790,000

10632 Powell Road, $390,000

115 Sunny Way, $360,000

5 Weil Drive, $339,900

313 E. Main St., $175,000

13823 Graceham Road, $105,000

URBANA

3608 John Simmons Court, $935,000

9121 Bealls Farm Road, $790,000

9670 Ethan Ridge Drive, $580,000

WALKERSVILLE

206 Zodiac Court, $635,500

200 Challedon Drive, $450,000

9 Moon Maiden Court, $276,500

WOODSBORO

110 N. Main St., $320,000

