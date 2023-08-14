Leonardo DRS
National defense technology company Leonardo DRS has moved one of its Montgomery County locations to Frederick.

The roughly 85,000-square-foot building on Executive Court is part of the company’s Airborne and Intelligence Systems sector, which develops radio systems used in advanced electronic warfare and intelligence gathering for the U.S. military and other intelligence agencies.

FrederickFan

Good news for more local jobs. Kudos for those who helped to make this happen. I wonder why this wasn't announced in 2022 when they decided to locate here?

