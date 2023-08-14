National defense technology company Leonardo DRS has moved one of its Montgomery County locations to Frederick.
The roughly 85,000-square-foot building on Executive Court is part of the company’s Airborne and Intelligence Systems sector, which develops radio systems used in advanced electronic warfare and intelligence gathering for the U.S. military and other intelligence agencies.
This includes radio transceivers, tuners and subsystems, Tina Hochstetler, the Frederick location’s site vice president, said.
It also sells in the commercial market, like parts for equipment that the Federal Aviation Administration needs, she said.
There are eight specialized business units in Leonardo DRS, all of which provide advanced technologies, Mount wrote.
Leonardo DRS has 18 facilities in 15 states, Mike Mount, the company’s communications and public affairs vice president, wrote in an email Monday. There are about 6,300 employees working in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Australia, he wrote.
In Maryland, there are three other Leonardo DRS facilities — two in Germantown and one in Annapolis Junction, according to the company’s website.
The Annapolis Junction location is also part of the Airborne and Intelligence Systems unit. One Germantown location is part of the RADA Technologies unit, which focuses on “mini-tactical radars,” and the other works in the Naval Electronics unit.
There are currently around 160 employees working at the Frederick facility, and other positions to fill, Larry Ezell, the Airborne and Intelligence Systems unit senior vice president and general manager, said.
Operations are more efficient at the new Frederick facility, Hochstetler said. There are office spaces, collaborative environments for engineers to design, and a large production area with technology to engineer, test and produce the components. All of it is on one floor.
Prior to moving to Frederick in July, Leonardo DRS was in Germantown, and before that in Gaithersburg, Hochstetler said. It is no longer in either location.
The Germantown location had a 70,000-square-foot production floor, with labs scattered throughout the building, Hochstetler said.
Leonardo DRS found the Frederick building in early 2022, she said. With employee input, the building layout was designed and built out further until it opened in July.
“We wanted a modern facility ... to give our employees a great experience and a great place to come and work,” Hochstetler said.
The location was perfect, Hochstetler said. The business hopes that downtown Frederick and housing prices that are lower than in Montgomery County will be selling points for employees, she said.
The company likes the region so it can be near the Pentagon and major airports, Hochstetler said.
“If you think about, you know, where we are in Maryland and the DoD market around us as well as the intelligence agencies ... that’s a big core market for us,” she said.
Good news for more local jobs. Kudos for those who helped to make this happen. I wonder why this wasn't announced in 2022 when they decided to locate here?
