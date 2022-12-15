The Frederick Police Department's new headquarters will include a canopy over parts of its main parking lot, with solar panels to provide energy to help offset the building's energy use.
The city's aldermen voted unanimously Thursday night to amend the city's fiscal 2023 budget by $1.68 million, as well as to approve a change to the design-build contract for the new police headquarters at 100 E. All Saints St.
The renovation of the four-story, 65,000-square-foot Gov. William Donald Schaefer Building at 100 E. All Saints St. will allow the department to move from its cramped quarters at the Frederick County Courthouse complex on West Patrick Street.
Along with housing the police department, its crisis response team, traffic safety team, and multicultural liaison unit, the new facility will also include space to host community events.
Adding the canopies to the main parking lot of the building at 100 E. All Saints St. would help with energy costs and help protect the department’s fleet from snow and ice, Director of Strategic Planning and Executive Projects Marc DeOcampo told the mayor and aldermen at a meeting Thursday.
Adding the canopies to cover 50% of the parking lot would add $1.68 million to the $19.81 million cost of the project.
Members of the city's staff are exploring various grant opportunities at the federal level, as well as from the Maryland Department of the Environment, to help offset the cost of the canopies, DeOcampo said.
The canopies can only cover 50% of the parking lot to avoid disturbing a stormwater management facility beneath the parking lot.
Adding the photovoltaic system on the parking lot canopies will provide energy to help offset the building’s energy usage, or provide energy for sale through its connection to the main power grid.
The aldermen also approved an agreement to continue to allow Frederick County Public Schools to use the parking lot for the next year, until work on the police headquarters building begins.
The lot is used by workers from the FCPS central office.
Extending the lease through the end of November 2023 shouldn't affect the police project, which isn't expected to start until around that time, DeOcampo said.
