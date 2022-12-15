Police Parking Lot
Buy Now

The Frederick city aldermen voted Thursday night to approve a plan to add solar canopies to the parking lot at the new Frederick Police Department headquarters on All Saints Street. 

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

The Frederick Police Department's new headquarters will include a canopy over parts of its main parking lot, with solar panels to provide energy to help offset the building's energy use.

The city's aldermen voted unanimously Thursday night to amend the city's fiscal 2023 budget by $1.68 million, as well as to approve a change to the design-build contract for the new police headquarters at 100 E. All Saints St.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription