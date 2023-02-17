13317 Old Annapolis Road

This home on Old Annapolis Road, has a basement ready to be finished, a fireplace and an attached two-car garage.

 Courtesy photo

Boasting four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a gourmet kitchen, the newly constructed home at 13317 Old Annapolis Road, Mount Airy, is last week’s top house. It listed and closed at $699,900.

This farmhouse-style home’s features also include a fireplace, a tray ceiling in the master bedroom, crown moldings, wood floors on the main level with carpet on the second, an attached two-car garage and a basement ready to be finished.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription