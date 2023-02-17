Boasting four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a gourmet kitchen, the newly constructed home at 13317 Old Annapolis Road, Mount Airy, is last week’s top house. It listed and closed at $699,900.
This farmhouse-style home’s features also include a fireplace, a tray ceiling in the master bedroom, crown moldings, wood floors on the main level with carpet on the second, an attached two-car garage and a basement ready to be finished.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc. Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
5513 Corral Lane, Frederick, $635,000
8919 Bradford Way, Frederick, $600,000
2080 Pomona Way, Frederick, $599,990
9651 Bothwell Lane, Urbana, $584,000
FREDERICK
635 Swallowtail Drive, $583,000
5011 Bob White Court, $540,000
1804 N. Greenleese Drive, $530,000
7038 Rock Creek Drive, $450,000
1921 Fauna Drive, $437,990
2013 Pomona Way, $435,990
205 Catoctin Ave., $435,000
1267 Apollo Drive, $424,990
1273 Apollo Drive, $419,990
840 Insley Circle, $400,000
1737 Evansberry Drive, $400,000
190 Stoneybrook Court, $390,000
400 Pemberton Park Lane, $350,000
202 Spruce Court, $348,000
24 S. Jefferson St., $340,000
2250 Denali Drive, $337,000
7136 Proclamation Place, $335,000
1062 E. Thornhill Place, $324,990
101 Charleston Lane, $321,100
40 E. Fourth St., $296,000
1792 Springfield Lane, $275,000
193 Stonegate Drive, $269,900
344 Madison St., $229,900
808 Stratford Way, #B, $202,000
IJAMSVILLE
10098 Beerse St., $466,000
5806 Rochefort St., $440,000
5843 Rochefort St., $375,000
MONROVIA
4734 Black Eyed Susan Mews, $525,000
MOUNT AIRY
4512 Mill Bottom Road, $499,000
POINT OF ROCKS
3805 Misty Hollow Road, $560,000
THURMONT
128 W. Main St., $325,000
10 Orchard Drive, $315,000
11045 Powell Road, $162,500
URBANA
9424 Carriage Hill St., $543,000
8975 Amelung St., $530,000
9541 Brigadoon Lane, $507,000
WALKERSVILLE
25 Pennsylvania Ave., $445,000
9306 Woodsboro Pike, $320,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.