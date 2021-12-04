120521TopHouse

Located on Chicory Court, this main floor also includes two bedrooms and a laundry room.

 Courtesy photo

Closing at $914,540, the home at 9302 Chicory Court, Urbana, is last week’s top house. Built in 2021 in The Woodlands, a 55+ community, the home has three bedrooms and four baths. The main level has two bedrooms, two full baths, laundry, kitchen, living room and dining room. The owner’s retreat boasts a spa bath with dual raised height vanities and a private water closet. Smart Features include LED lighting, NEST Learning Thermostats and Wi-fi enabled garage doors. On-site community amenities include a club house, community pool, fitness center, walking trails, gardens, dog parks, a yoga studio, and bocce and pickleball courts.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

4732 Caleb Wood Drive, Mount Airy, $905,000

2977 Caraway Drive, Urbana, $866,745

3003 Herb Garden Drive, Urbana, $856,135

6819 Running Springs Court, Frederick, $775,000

ADAMSTOWN

3409 Tudor Drive, $508,000

2914 Flint Hill Road, $205,000

BRUNSWICK

503 Martins Creek Drive, $595,000

703 Canal Town St., $581,100

1221 Long Farm Lane, $539,900

1523 Crampton St., $484,990

1525 Crampton St., $463,292

1204 Potomac View Parkway, $430,890

26 E. E St., $265,000

411 Second Ave., $252,000

522 W. Potomac St., $224,900

CASCADE

5840 Rowland Hill Road, $202,800

FREDERICK

10411 Pleasant Vista Drive, $730,500

5798 Haller Place, $695,995

7818-B Old Receiver Road, $670,000

6111 Fieldcrest Drive, $650,000

328 E. Church St., $650,000

107 E. Church St., $619,000

5912 Winding Ridge Way, $609,290

1106 Lawler Drive, $570,000

7335 Dance Hall Road, $560,000

2443 Merchant St., $559,000

3019 Sanctuary Lane, $550,000

114 W. Third St., $540,000

5329 Henden Wood Lane, $535,000

2172 Ambleside Court, $502,500

2003 Fauna Drive, $483,990

7100 Delegate Place, $477,410

1020 Dulaney Mill Drive, $470,000

5809 Garden Walk Drive, $466,574

621 Magnolia Ave., $437,000

3014 Basford Road, $432,000

602 Trail Ave., $430,000

1232 Aires Way, $417,990

2632 Mill Race Road, $413,000

6153 Posey St., $398,000

6557 Carston Court, $385,000

1435 Wheyfield Drive, #98, $384,850

5835 Jefferson Technology Blvd., $381,680

107 McClellan Drive, $372,000

5317 Duke Court, $370,000

5406 Beall Drive, $367,000

7103 Ridge Road, $366,000

9653 Woodsboro Road, $366,000

818 Jubal Way, $360,000

447 Center St., $345,000

7147 Oberlin Circle, $340,000

5237 Bamburg Court, $335,500

6506 Ellington Way, $333,000

5772 Rockspray, $310,000

510 Eisenhower Drive, $310,000

1510 Beverly Court, $309,900

6641 Haydown Court, $305,000

5041 Saint Simon Terrace, $301,000

6743 Kernel Court, $301,000

1203 Wilson Place, $300,000

6621 Willis Lane, $295,000

508 Ellrose Court, $280,000

1603 Colonial Way, $268,000

6101 Springwater Place, #1301, $246,500

8204 Blue Heron Drive, #2A, $225,000

5823 Whitfield Court, $225,000

1601 Berry Rose Court, #4 3D, $215,000

2100 Whitehall Road, #BA, $180,000

809-E Stratford Way, #1400E, $180,000

808 Stratford Way, #B, $179,000

7022 Basswood Road, $159,000

5802-B Lantana Circle, $154,900

840-L Heather Ridge Drive, #23L, $129,000

IJAMSVILLE

5907 Duvel St., $500,000

KEYMAR

10330 Oak Hill Road, $650,000

KNOXVILLE

3508 Petersville Road, $277,000

3532 Petersville Road, $230,000

MIDDLETOWN

1501 Monument Road, $310,000

MONROVIA

4313 Landsdale Blvd., $710,000

3813 Greenridge Drive, $540,000

11897 Barley Court, $500,000

5020-A Green Valley Road, $485,000

4307 Wendy Court, $400,000

MOUNT AIRY

13246 Manor Drive South, $630,000

13707 Graham Court, $470,000

4151 Bill Moxley Road, $435,000

13985 W. Annapolis Court, $425,000

4303 Moxley Valley Drive, $400,000

NEW MARKET

6603 Accipter Drive, $715,003

6853 E. Shavano Road, $665,000

6812 Rehnquist Court, $640,000

11098 Sanandrew Drive, $617,900

6722 Hemlock Point Road, $617,000

6820 Cherry Tree Court, $550,000

6112 Goshawk St., $514,149

6429 Lakeridge Drive, $514,000

7023 Country Club Terrace, $495,000

ROCKY RIDGE

9930 Longs Mill Road, $678,000

THURMONT

15 Terben Court, $310,000

425 Old Oak Place, $230,000

URBANA

9125 Travener Circle, $710,000

3667 Singleton Terrace, $455,000

3558 Sprigg St. South, $450,000

WALKERSVILLE

204 Sheffield Court, $500,000

8821 Fountain Rock Road, $338,000

221 Heritage Court, $300,000

8386 Discovery Place, $250,000

