Closing at $914,540, the home at 9302 Chicory Court, Urbana, is last week’s top house. Built in 2021 in The Woodlands, a 55+ community, the home has three bedrooms and four baths. The main level has two bedrooms, two full baths, laundry, kitchen, living room and dining room. The owner’s retreat boasts a spa bath with dual raised height vanities and a private water closet. Smart Features include LED lighting, NEST Learning Thermostats and Wi-fi enabled garage doors. On-site community amenities include a club house, community pool, fitness center, walking trails, gardens, dog parks, a yoga studio, and bocce and pickleball courts.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
4732 Caleb Wood Drive, Mount Airy, $905,000
2977 Caraway Drive, Urbana, $866,745
3003 Herb Garden Drive, Urbana, $856,135
6819 Running Springs Court, Frederick, $775,000
ADAMSTOWN
3409 Tudor Drive, $508,000
2914 Flint Hill Road, $205,000
BRUNSWICK
503 Martins Creek Drive, $595,000
703 Canal Town St., $581,100
1221 Long Farm Lane, $539,900
1523 Crampton St., $484,990
1525 Crampton St., $463,292
1204 Potomac View Parkway, $430,890
26 E. E St., $265,000
411 Second Ave., $252,000
522 W. Potomac St., $224,900
CASCADE
5840 Rowland Hill Road, $202,800
FREDERICK
10411 Pleasant Vista Drive, $730,500
5798 Haller Place, $695,995
7818-B Old Receiver Road, $670,000
6111 Fieldcrest Drive, $650,000
328 E. Church St., $650,000
107 E. Church St., $619,000
5912 Winding Ridge Way, $609,290
1106 Lawler Drive, $570,000
7335 Dance Hall Road, $560,000
2443 Merchant St., $559,000
3019 Sanctuary Lane, $550,000
114 W. Third St., $540,000
5329 Henden Wood Lane, $535,000
2172 Ambleside Court, $502,500
2003 Fauna Drive, $483,990
7100 Delegate Place, $477,410
1020 Dulaney Mill Drive, $470,000
5809 Garden Walk Drive, $466,574
621 Magnolia Ave., $437,000
3014 Basford Road, $432,000
602 Trail Ave., $430,000
1232 Aires Way, $417,990
2632 Mill Race Road, $413,000
6153 Posey St., $398,000
6557 Carston Court, $385,000
1435 Wheyfield Drive, #98, $384,850
5835 Jefferson Technology Blvd., $381,680
107 McClellan Drive, $372,000
5317 Duke Court, $370,000
5406 Beall Drive, $367,000
7103 Ridge Road, $366,000
9653 Woodsboro Road, $366,000
818 Jubal Way, $360,000
447 Center St., $345,000
7147 Oberlin Circle, $340,000
5237 Bamburg Court, $335,500
6506 Ellington Way, $333,000
5772 Rockspray, $310,000
510 Eisenhower Drive, $310,000
1510 Beverly Court, $309,900
6641 Haydown Court, $305,000
5041 Saint Simon Terrace, $301,000
6743 Kernel Court, $301,000
1203 Wilson Place, $300,000
6621 Willis Lane, $295,000
508 Ellrose Court, $280,000
1603 Colonial Way, $268,000
6101 Springwater Place, #1301, $246,500
8204 Blue Heron Drive, #2A, $225,000
5823 Whitfield Court, $225,000
1601 Berry Rose Court, #4 3D, $215,000
2100 Whitehall Road, #BA, $180,000
809-E Stratford Way, #1400E, $180,000
808 Stratford Way, #B, $179,000
7022 Basswood Road, $159,000
5802-B Lantana Circle, $154,900
840-L Heather Ridge Drive, #23L, $129,000
IJAMSVILLE
5907 Duvel St., $500,000
KEYMAR
10330 Oak Hill Road, $650,000
KNOXVILLE
3508 Petersville Road, $277,000
3532 Petersville Road, $230,000
MIDDLETOWN
1501 Monument Road, $310,000
MONROVIA
4313 Landsdale Blvd., $710,000
3813 Greenridge Drive, $540,000
11897 Barley Court, $500,000
5020-A Green Valley Road, $485,000
4307 Wendy Court, $400,000
MOUNT AIRY
13246 Manor Drive South, $630,000
13707 Graham Court, $470,000
4151 Bill Moxley Road, $435,000
13985 W. Annapolis Court, $425,000
4303 Moxley Valley Drive, $400,000
NEW MARKET
6603 Accipter Drive, $715,003
6853 E. Shavano Road, $665,000
6812 Rehnquist Court, $640,000
11098 Sanandrew Drive, $617,900
6722 Hemlock Point Road, $617,000
6820 Cherry Tree Court, $550,000
6112 Goshawk St., $514,149
6429 Lakeridge Drive, $514,000
7023 Country Club Terrace, $495,000
ROCKY RIDGE
9930 Longs Mill Road, $678,000
THURMONT
15 Terben Court, $310,000
425 Old Oak Place, $230,000
URBANA
9125 Travener Circle, $710,000
3667 Singleton Terrace, $455,000
3558 Sprigg St. South, $450,000
WALKERSVILLE
204 Sheffield Court, $500,000
8821 Fountain Rock Road, $338,000
221 Heritage Court, $300,000
8386 Discovery Place, $250,000
