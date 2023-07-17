A developer has reworked a Mount Airy development plan on either side of Md. 27 to cut the number of housing units from 582 to 492, while increasing the commercial space.
The proposed community, Mount Airy Crossing, would be on 91 acres on the Carroll County side of the town.
Residents had an opportunity to view and critique previous iterations of the plan during a series of public design forums earlier this year.
The original plan proposed to build 119 single-family homes, 263 town homes and 200 multifamily units for a total of 582 new units. Based on feedback from residents, the revised plan reduces the total number of dwellings to 492 units, according to the newest map.
The revised plan also sets aside 134,300 square feet for commercial use — up from 93,600 square feet of commercial space proposed in the original plan.
In addition to trimming back the number of homes, the revised plan emphasizes senior housing. Not included in the original plan, housing for seniors now represents over 71% of units in the proposed development — which would cater to Mount Airy’s aging population, the map shows.
According to the Mount Airy Seniors Task Force, residents aged 65 and older are projected to make up at least 20% of the town’s total population by 2035.
The plan does not provide for the construction of any moderately priced dwelling units, instead focusing on building homes at the market rate.
The revised plan designates 25.5 acres to be preserved as open space, according to Pleasants Development, the Clarksburg corporation designing the community.
In a press release on Monday about the updated plan, Clark Wagner, the vice president of Pleasants Development, said: “Mount Airy Crossing is meticulously designed to be a natural complement to Mount Airy’s quaint downtown, creating a balanced mix of homes, boutique shops, restaurants and services.”
Pleasants Development submitted the revised document to the town of Mount Airy on Friday afternoon, according to Mayor Larry Hushour.
The Planning Commission will schedule a public hearing on the revised plan during its July 31 meeting.
“The public hearing will be at least 30 days from the Planning commission meeting,” Hushour wrote in an email to The Frederick News-Post. “It is important that the citizens view the plan without bias and attend the public hearing with any positive comments, or concerns that were not addressed in the revision.”
(5) comments
Trumpkins court was two hrs long and that’s all the reporter wrote??
Can one of my helpers find an in-depth news report for me please?
Quote:
"The Planning Commission will schedule a public hearing on the revised plan during its July 31 meeting.
“The public hearing will be at least 30 days from the Planning commission meeting,” Hushour wrote in an email to The Frederick News-Post. “It is important that the citizens view the plan without bias and attend the public hearing with any positive comments, or concerns that were not addressed in the revision.”
Without bias? Seriously?!
Almost no one is truly unbiased when it comes to prime Frederick County farmland and open spaces being destroyed so that some wealthy people can make more money to add to their pile.
On one side are the vested interests: developers; land owners; builders; real estate brokers; building supply companies; mortgage brokers; asphalt and concrete plants, etc. Any person, business, or corporation that makes money from soul deadening sprawl.
On the other side are the rest of us. The vast majority of FredCo residents (an visitors) who are irreparably harmed by residential development. We are supposed to be "without bias"?! That's incredibly insulting. It also shows which side the mayor is on, and begs the question -- why?
The bottom line is that one side has money and power, the other has the overwhelming majority of citizens.
BTW, I grew up just a few miles east of Mount Airy. It was the closest town of any size. We used to go there frequently. It's painful to see what has happened to the town and surrounding area. It needs to stop.
Yesterday.
Quote:
"In a press release on Monday about the updated plan, Clark Wagner, the vice president of Pleasants Development, said: “Mount Airy Crossing is meticulously designed to be a natural complement to Mount Airy’s quaint downtown, creating a balanced mix of homes, boutique shops, restaurants and services.”
Riiiight.
Very well written, if completely disingenuous. Pleasants Development should keep that writer on board, s/he is very talented.
Translation:
"Using classic negotiating tactics, we initially proposed an absurd number of homes/units, 582(!). Now we're coming back with a ridiculous "compromise" of 492 units -- hoping the 'rubes' will think they "won". Of course, this was our plan all along."
ONE more house is too many! Anyone who lives in or visits Mount Airy knows that is is grossly overpopulated. Traffic is insane. The quality of life that people moved to Mount Airy for has plummeted. The LAST thing Mount Airy needs is more people, and more cars on area roads. There is absolutely no upside for existing residents. Their taxes will likely go up -- because development does not pay for itself -- and their property values will decrease, because the added congestion will make Mount Airy less desirable.
As I recall, Mount Airy has suffered water shortages in the past. The MDE will only allow a fixed amount to be pumped from the aquifer. On top of that, the town water supply is contaminated with PFAS:
"Epidemiological studies have revealed associations between exposure to specific PFAS and a variety of health effects, including altered immune and thyroid function, liver disease, lipid and insulin dysregulation, kidney disease, adverse reproductive and developmental outcomes, and cancer."
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7906952/
Funny, Pleasants Development did not mention that.
“The plan does not provide for the construction of any moderately priced dwelling units, instead focusing on building homes at the market rate.” Oh. Just rich seniors then.
27 can't handle the volume that already exists.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.