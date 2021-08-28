082821TopHouse

Built on 5-plus acres, this five-bedroom home has an in-ground pool with spa, a tiki bar and two garages.

The brick front colonial home at 8717 Orndorff Road, Thurmont, is last week’s top house. It listed for and closed at $949,000. Built in 2006 on 5-plus acres, it has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a two-story entry foyer, formal dining room with a butlers pantry, a family room with a gas fireplace, a private office, and a kitchen with a center island, breakfast nook and access to the rear outside entertaining area. Exterior features include an in-ground pool with spa, a custom tiki bar and built-in grill area, and two garages — an attached two-car garage and a detached three-car garage.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

11635 Easterday Road, Myersville, $865,000

3723 Big Woods Road, Ijamsville, $840,000

5701 Etzler Road, Frederick, $835,000

4709 Morning Mews, Monrovia, $750,000

ADAMSTOWN

5526 Adamstown Commons Drive, $705,000

5874 Union Ridge Drive, $632,000

5603 Haddington Drive, $600,000

BRUNSWICK

405 Potomac View Parkway, $570,000

113 E. A St., $352,500

EMMITSBURG

1220 Brookfield Drive, $400,000

33 Robindale Drive, $240,000

FREDERICK

1818 Granby Way, $670,000

1412 Ricketts Road, $661,500

6336 Claridge Drive North, $614,000

5756 Guilford Garden Terrace, $610,000

825 Lindley Road, #189, $606,640

226 Carroll Parkway, $600,000

111 Maroon Court, $565,000

117 W. Third St. $555,000

1940 Timber Grove Road, $535,000

819 Lindley Road, $522,275

1104 Furgeson Lane, $485,196

2205 W. Greenleaf Drive, $485,000

6986 Executive Way, $464,945

5801 Meadow Drive, $460,000

340 Park Ave., $455,000

8812 Indian Springs Road, $450,000

1102 Furgeson Lane, $449,565

507 Partridge Way, $441,000

17 E. Third St., $440,000

6532 Britannic Place, $438,000

6533 Britannic Place, $436,000

4731 Cambria Road, $435,000

10189 Winston Drive, $435,000

4833 Eugene Way, $425,000

7917 Edgewood Farm Road, $424,900

2410 Rippling Brook Road, $410,000

100 Mill Pond Road, $400,000

1939 Crossing Stone Court, $390,000

7813 Wormans Mill Road, $385,000

5923 Krantz Drive, $380,365

2612 Cameron Way, $373,000

6211 Newport Place, $365,000

5808 Mercantile Drive West, $359,000

1501 Laurel Wood Way, $354,000

5415 Upper Mill Terrace South, $349,900

5652 Crabapple Drive, $345,000

2025 Spring Run Circle, $340,000

2089 Buell Drive, $340,000

7145 Ladd Circle, $340,000

1217 Dahlia Lane, $333,000

9414 Berkley Lane, $325,000

5013 Whispering Pines Lane, $325,000

8923 Baltimore Road, $320,000

6303 Edgeware Court, $312,500

117 Leather Fern Way, $310,000

115 Featherstone Place, $304,000

428 Carrollton Drive, $301,000

6103 Pine Crest Lane, $300,000

121 Heathfield Drive, $295,000

7174 Glenmeadow Court, $291,200

2029 Rosecrans Court, $290,000

1815-A Wheyfield Drive, #9-A, $262,500

6743 Brace Court, $260,000

125 Lauren Court, $243,000

203 Maple Ave., $235,000

502 Bradley Court, #5F, $217,000

2502 Driftwood Court, #3B, $215,000

8206 Blue Heron Drive, #3D, $209,000

1722 Worthington Court, $190,000

JEFFERSON

2610 Jefferson Pike, $490,000

1820 Gapland Road, $476,000

4110 Spring View Drive, $475,000

3855 Shadywood Drive, #1A, $183,000

840-D Heather Ridge Drive, #23D, $125,000

LIBERTYTOWN

11920 Liberty, #203A, $144,900

MIDDLETOWN

9013 Hawbottom Road, $710,000

6998 Alabaster Court, $340,000

524 W. Main St., $285,000

MONROVIA

4750 Black Eyed Susan Mews, $518,000

MOUNT AIRY

5038 Sidney Road, $725,000

605 Twilight Terrace Court, $668,000

12510 Bills Court, $665,000

12351 Sherwood Forest Drive, $579,000

MYERSVILLE

427 Main St., $340,000

NEW MARKET

11314 Country Club Road, $674,000

6908 Cardozo St., $638,000

6616 Edgewood Road, $547,558

10905 Divot Court, $480,000

10202 Wood Thrush Drive, $450,000

10305 Horn Court, $442,500

6412 Lakeridge Drive, $442,000

5706 Joseph Court, $326,200

THURMONT

7947 Apples Church Road, $405,000

13608 Winesap Circle, $351,000

UNION BRIDGE

12112 Coppermine Road, $611,000

URBANA

3203 Ivy Meadow Drive, $730,643

9290 Blue Sage Court, $715,725

3965 Triton St., $685,000

3478 Urbana Pike, $535,000

3970 Addison Woods Road, $502,000

3662 Tavistock Road, $500,000

8826 Lew Wallace Road, $477,000

3243 Thornapple Drive, $470,135

3964 Addison Woods Road, $430,000

WALKERSVILLE

202 Tylerton Court, $525,000

8788 Inspiration Court, $415,000

243 Winter Brook Drive, $390,000

7 Main St., $299,900

112 Bracken Court, $265,000

WOODSBORO

4 James St., $341,000

