The selection of smaller pavilions available for use in Baker Park along Fleming Avenue in Frederick is shown. A draft parks master plan recommends upgrading the parks shelters and adding larger shelters.

Parks Master Plan To read the Frederick Parks and Recreation Department master plan, go to tinyurl.com/parksrecplan.

Frederick should improve trails and connections between neighborhoods and parks in the city, as well as upgrade and open restroom facilities in parks, according to a proposed master plan for the city’s parks system.

TrekMan

Wait, did someone actually request that all trails come together so people can actually walk and ride to places in Frederick to get downtown for shopping? That should be priority one. On our morning ride today, I showed a friend of mine the old trolley line that goes up to Yellow Springs and on to Emmitsburg. He commented that it would be a killer tourist attraction like the W&OD is in Leesburg, the C&O Canal, etc. Let's get this going asap please!!

