Frederick should improve trails and connections between neighborhoods and parks in the city, as well as upgrade and open restroom facilities in parks, according to a proposed master plan for the city’s parks system.
City residents ranked trails, pathways and park amenities as high priorities, Lisa Wolff, a consultant with the recreational design firm BerryDunn, told the city’s Planning Commission on Monday.
People said they would walk, run, and bike more if there were better trail and path connections through the city, Wolff told the commission in a presentation on the final draft of the master plan.
As a result, the city should improve signage and entrances at specific parks and across the system to improve branding and help people find facilities, according to one recommendation in the draft plan.
The city should look to add restroom facilities, improve existing lighting and add lighting in parks, and develop more dog parks, according to the plan.
While the Planning Commission has no formal role in developing the plan, the city’s staff thought the commissioners would be interested in its findings, Gabrielle Collard, the city’s division manager of current planning, said Monday.
The draft plan is scheduled to be presented to the city’s mayor and aldermen on Sept. 7.
The plan recommends looking for opportunities to add shade, seating, public art and other amenities at parks, and develop strategies to include public art in parks and on greenways and trails.
The city included several resources for city parks and public space in the fiscal 2024 budget passed in May, including:
- $1.5 million in funding for renovations to Hill Street Park in the city’s Hillcrest neighborhood
- $100,000 for park improvements in low-income or minority neighborhoods
- $100,000 in improvements to downtown’s Mullinix Park
- $150,000 for a manager of public art for the city
The master plan includes recommendations for improvements at recreational facilities around the city, including at Lincoln and Butterfly Ridge elementary schools and Gov. Thomas Johnson Middle School, Trinity Recreation Center, and the William R. Talley Recreation Center.
Overall, components of the park system seemed to have been added where they fit rather than in strategic locations, and the parks lack a theme, public art, or distinctive features, according to the plan.
The city lacks a standard for picnic shelters and pavilions throughout the park system, although there is a pattern of types, and should develop a standard for appropriate sizing of shelters based on demand and use at individual parks, the plan said.
At Baker Park downtown, the city should consider improving the smaller baseball diamond fields, upgrading the shelters, and adding larger shelters.
Along with general recommendations, the plan also includes specific recommendations for many of the 84 parks and undeveloped future park sites in the city’s parks system.
Wait, did someone actually request that all trails come together so people can actually walk and ride to places in Frederick to get downtown for shopping? That should be priority one. On our morning ride today, I showed a friend of mine the old trolley line that goes up to Yellow Springs and on to Emmitsburg. He commented that it would be a killer tourist attraction like the W&OD is in Leesburg, the C&O Canal, etc. Let's get this going asap please!!
