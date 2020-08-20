A life science company will occupy 22,000 square feet and employ about 35 people in Frederick County as part of an expansion announced Thursday.
Modavar Pharmaceuticals, headquartered in Washington, D.C., is moving into a space at 4600 Wedgewood Boulevard in Frederick, county officials announced.
Modavar is a sister company of Cadila Pharmaceuticals, and plans to make products that could be life-saving for pediatric and geriatric patients through individualized treatments, according to a news release.
Khurshaid Kazmi, head of engineering of Modavar Pharmaceuticals, said in an interview the company will both design and manufacture the drugs in the aforementioned facility, once those drugs are FDA-approved.
Modavar produces about two dozen types of medication to treat herpes, chickenpox, high blood pressure and other conditions, according to its website.
The warehouse space on Wedgewood Boulevard was appealing to Kazmi and colleagues because of its high ceilings, good air conditioning and other amenities, which are needed for a company like Modavar.
The location was also near other pharmaceutical companies and highways, Kazmi added. They hope to be finished renovations at the space by the end of the year and operating by January 2021.
Permitting documents show the warehouse space and improvements are valued at just over $26.7 million.
Helen Propheter, director of the Frederick County Office of Economic Development, commended planning and permitting staff for working with Modavar through an electronic planning and permitting process, and making business easy.
Modavar is the latest example of a biotech company locating in the county, which has been a growing industry in recent years, Propheter said.
"Businesses want to cluster around similar businesses, and you might think, 'well, wait, there’s competition,'" she said. "But these biotechs are so unique in what they’re manufacturing that they’re not competing."
Even if some are, there is a sense of community around those businesses, and more likely a bigger applicant pool to pull from when filling jobs at their companies, Propheter said.
She's happy a "small but powerful" company chose Frederick County as its newest location.
"It's always great to share good news, particularly in these times … although we were working with them way before COVID started, we’re glad they chose to continue through this process," Propheter said.
