A school bus drives along Boyers Mill Road in New Market as it passes signs for a Frederick County Planning Commission meeting about a proposed development. The Gordon Mill project would bring 610 units to the land behind the signs.

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

The Frederick County Planning Commission on Wednesday, for the second time in two weeks, delayed a vote to advance a proposed 610-unit development in New Market.

The Planning Commission was expected to vote Wednesday whether to grant preliminary subdivision plan approval to the Gordon Mill development, on 280 acres across Boyers Mill Road from Deer Crossing Elementary, in the Lake Linganore area.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

The majority of the underlining in my previous comment was a mistake.

Unfortunately, there is no 'edit' function.

I only meant to underline "...between $60 million and $70 million for the middle school...".

I'm happy to resubmit it if you'd like.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"On Wednesday, the developer, Frederick-based CBM Consulting, submitted a rebuttal to questions and concerns that members of the public and an attorney raised at the Feb. 8 Planning Commission meeting.

CBM Consulting, though, didn’t submit the rebuttal to the county until Tuesday evening, which Planning Commission members said left them no time to review the materials before Wednesday evening’s meeting."

** That is grossly irresponsible at best, and the timing may very well have been intentional.

Quote:

"CBM Consulting would contribute $25.5 million in school construction and impact fees. The proposal features a site that would be dedicated to the Frederick County Board of Education to build a middle school."

** What is the TOTAL estimated cost of this proposed permanent destruction of prime farmland? IOW -- how much are existing residents expected to pay toward the cost of development we do not want? From an FNP article:

"It might cost around $40 million for a new Middletown Elementary School, between $60 million and $70 million for the middle school and about $120 million for the high school, Jennifer Peterson, the county’s assistant budget director, said during the council meeting.

“This is just setting some funds aside to get it started,” Peterson said of the $22 million.":

https://www.fredericknewspost.com/news/politics_and_government/levels_of_government/county/council/frederick-county-puts-aside-22m-to-consider-new-schools-in-middletown/article_a2f878a6-d978-5cec-86ea-ffa5d36abf29.html

Quote:

"People who live in the Lake Linganore area have said they are concerned the development will overwhelm roads in the area."

** They should be very concerned. Are there plans for new and/or widened roadways to be paid for by CBM?

Quote:

"County Councilman Steve McKay, a Republican whose district includes the Lake Linganore area, has questioned whether there is enough of an onus on CBM Consulting to finish a road project in the area, the New Market Bypass, before a large number of units are built.

The Gordon Mill proposal would include a $2.7 million investment to improve the area’s transportation network."

** $2.7 million?! [unsure]

That's not even enough to build one (1) mile of 2-lane road:

https://www.strongtowns.org/journal/2020/1/27/how-much-does-a-mile-of-road-actually-cost

https://www.fdot.gov/programmanagement/estimates/documents/costpermilemodelsreports

If roads are to be built/widened, that work needs to be done UP FRONT. That's the only way it will ever get done (without us existing residents footing the bill)

Quote:

"CBM Consulting also plans to build 925 units on 262 acres near the Gordon Mill property that’s owned by the town of New Market, which residents worry will further clog roads."

** 925?!![scared]

If that proposal goes through world-class traffic congestion is guaranteed.

I've never received an answer to these questions: How much weight do existing residents' rights carry? Shouldn't we have control over what happens to our city and county? Is there any limit to residential sprawl? Seriously, is there a hard limit -- or is the plan to just roll over for the developers until the entire county is paved and covered with ugly boxes?

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Moderator -- thank you for fixing the underlining error. [thumbup]

