The Frederick County Planning Commission on Wednesday, for the second time in two weeks, delayed a vote to advance a proposed 610-unit development in New Market.
The Planning Commission was expected to vote Wednesday whether to grant preliminary subdivision plan approval to the Gordon Mill development, on 280 acres across Boyers Mill Road from Deer Crossing Elementary, in the Lake Linganore area.
The commission also was expected to decide whether to grant site plan approval for the 175 townhomes that would be part of the project.
On Feb. 8, the Planning Commission postponed its vote after a seven-and-a-half-hour meeting.
The Planning Commission is scheduled to revisit the proposed development on March 15 at 6:30 p.m.
“If it takes longer, then we’ll have to continue again,” said Planning Commission Chair Craig Hicks.
Hicks said in an interview with the News-Post that pushing a decision will allow commission members more time to “dig into this and understand it,” which is necessary considering the overwhelming amount of material that commission members have to digest on top of preparing for meetings about other issues and holding jobs outside the commission.
On Wednesday, the developer, Frederick-based CBM Consulting, submitted a rebuttal to questions and concerns that members of the public and an attorney raised at the Feb. 8 Planning Commission meeting.
CBM Consulting, though, didn’t submit the rebuttal to the county until Tuesday evening, which Planning Commission members said left them no time to review the materials before Wednesday evening’s meeting.
The Planning Commission had a daylong meeting beginning at 9:30 a.m. Then, the evening meeting began at 6:30 p.m.
“This has been a stress test of the system, given the volume of material,” Hicks said.
The rebuttal materials included details about CBM Consulting’s plans for the Gordon Mill development, such as the timeline for the plan and how much the company would pay in school construction and impact fees.
If it gets approval from the Planning Commission, CBM Consulting expects to begin construction at the end of 2024 and have the first 100 units available at the end of 2027. Construction would be complete by the end of 2032, according to the proposed timeline.
Commission member Carole Sepe, though, said that forecast was “optimistic.”
CBM Consulting would contribute $25.5 million in school construction and impact fees. The proposal features a site that would be dedicated to the Frederick County Board of Education to build a middle school.
People who live in the Lake Linganore area have said they are concerned the development will overwhelm roads in the area.
Those with children who attend En Haus Academy — a nature-based preschool adjacent to the Gordon Mill site — Deer Crossing Elementary School or other schools in the Oakdale feeder pattern have said they fear the Gordon Mill units will put a strain on already crowded schools.
Representatives from the Audubon Society of Central Maryland, which has a sanctuary on Boyers Mills Road, said the development would hinder the sanctuary and force too many deer into their area. They called on CBM Consulting to construct a forest buffer between its property and the development.
County Councilman Steve McKay, a Republican whose district includes the Lake Linganore area, has questioned whether there is enough of an onus on CBM Consulting to finish a road project in the area, the New Market Bypass, before a large number of units are built.
The Gordon Mill proposal would include a $2.7 million investment to improve the area’s transportation network.
CBM Consulting also plans to build 925 units on 262 acres near the Gordon Mill property that’s owned by the town of New Market, which residents worry will further clog roads.
Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan
(3) comments
The majority of the underlining in my previous comment was a mistake.
Unfortunately, there is no 'edit' function.
I only meant to underline "...between $60 million and $70 million for the middle school...".
I'm happy to resubmit it if you'd like.
Quote:
"On Wednesday, the developer, Frederick-based CBM Consulting, submitted a rebuttal to questions and concerns that members of the public and an attorney raised at the Feb. 8 Planning Commission meeting.
CBM Consulting, though, didn’t submit the rebuttal to the county until Tuesday evening, which Planning Commission members said left them no time to review the materials before Wednesday evening’s meeting."
** That is grossly irresponsible at best, and the timing may very well have been intentional.
Quote:
"CBM Consulting would contribute $25.5 million in school construction and impact fees. The proposal features a site that would be dedicated to the Frederick County Board of Education to build a middle school."
** What is the TOTAL estimated cost of this proposed permanent destruction of prime farmland? IOW -- how much are existing residents expected to pay toward the cost of development we do not want? From an FNP article:
"It might cost around $40 million for a new Middletown Elementary School, between $60 million and $70 million for the middle school and about $120 million for the high school, Jennifer Peterson, the county’s assistant budget director, said during the council meeting.
“This is just setting some funds aside to get it started,” Peterson said of the $22 million.":
https://www.fredericknewspost.com/news/politics_and_government/levels_of_government/county/council/frederick-county-puts-aside-22m-to-consider-new-schools-in-middletown/article_a2f878a6-d978-5cec-86ea-ffa5d36abf29.html
Quote:
"People who live in the Lake Linganore area have said they are concerned the development will overwhelm roads in the area."
** They should be very concerned. Are there plans for new and/or widened roadways to be paid for by CBM?
Quote:
"County Councilman Steve McKay, a Republican whose district includes the Lake Linganore area, has questioned whether there is enough of an onus on CBM Consulting to finish a road project in the area, the New Market Bypass, before a large number of units are built.
The Gordon Mill proposal would include a $2.7 million investment to improve the area’s transportation network."
** $2.7 million?! [unsure]
That's not even enough to build one (1) mile of 2-lane road:
https://www.strongtowns.org/journal/2020/1/27/how-much-does-a-mile-of-road-actually-cost
https://www.fdot.gov/programmanagement/estimates/documents/costpermilemodelsreports
If roads are to be built/widened, that work needs to be done UP FRONT. That's the only way it will ever get done (without us existing residents footing the bill)
Quote:
"CBM Consulting also plans to build 925 units on 262 acres near the Gordon Mill property that’s owned by the town of New Market, which residents worry will further clog roads."
** 925?!![scared]
If that proposal goes through world-class traffic congestion is guaranteed.
I've never received an answer to these questions: How much weight do existing residents' rights carry? Shouldn't we have control over what happens to our city and county? Is there any limit to residential sprawl? Seriously, is there a hard limit -- or is the plan to just roll over for the developers until the entire county is paved and covered with ugly boxes?
Moderator -- thank you for fixing the underlining error. [thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.