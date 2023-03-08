"Planning Commission approves 148 houses, 45 townhomes in Libertytown"

The Frederick County Planning Commission on Wednesday unanimously voted to approve a subdivision plan for a 193-unit development next to Liberty Elementary School in Libertytown.
The developer, The Wormald Cos., based in Frederick, plans to build 148 single-family homes and 45 townhouses on 62 acres along Woodsboro Road, or Md. 550.
Daysville Road separates Liberty Elementary School from the Mayne property, where the units will be built.
Ed Wormald, one of three managing partners for his family’s company, said the development will revitalize Libertytown and hopefully attract retail businesses to the area.
“It’s the right thing at the right time,” Wormald said in an interview after the Planning Commission’s vote. “It’s just making the community more vibrant.”
Construction on the 62-acre site is scheduled to begin within the next two months, and the units will be built over the next year and a half, said Mike Wiley, vice president of development at The Wormald Companies.
Wormald will pay nearly $655,000 — about $3,400 per unit — in fees rather than building moderately priced dwelling units. The county’s code allows developers to pay a fee in lieu of constructing income-restricted units.
Revenue the county generates from developers who pay a fee instead of building moderately priced units goes toward housing programs such as down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers, rental assistance and helping seniors age in place.
The development is expected to add 46 elementary school students, 22 middle school students and 29 high school students to the area, according to county documents.
As part of the development, Wormald will build a 500,000-gallon water tank and water treatment plant adjacent to Liberty Elementary School. The county government will own the water tank and treatment plant.
Wormald will construct a new sewage pumping station at the Libertytown wastewater treatment plant site and upgrade a portion of Jones Road, according to a letter of understanding from November.
Wormald will pay about 18% of the $300,000 cost for installing a traffic signal at the intersection of Md. 26 and Md. 550, should the Maryland State Highway Administration deem it necessary.
The developer will also construct a sidewalk and pay for a crossing guard position to help people access the main entrance to Liberty Elementary School.
The local infrastructure upgrades will cost more than the on-site development, Wormald said.
“We feel like we’re doing a public good and a public service,” he said.
Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan
(20) comments
"Planning Commission approves 148 houses, 45 townhomes in Libertytown"
Looks like Jack Hogan got the email I sent him.
"Revenue the county generates from developers who pay a fee instead of building moderately priced units goes toward housing programs such as down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers..."
So, instead of building units that some folks can afford, they'll "chip in" to a fund that helps with a down payment on a home they cannot afford?
More Urban Sprawl that will clog the roads even more.
“We feel like we’re doing a public good and a public service,” he said. Now that is rich!
Frederick County needs to open their eyes! There will be no open land soon!
FNP ADMIN
According to your organization, Walkersville is bigger than Frederick. Hold your staff accountable for KNOWING the county.
This is not Walkersville. Not even close.
At least write a correction to the online story.
Agree completely. I even checked to make sure Liberty students are in the Linganore High School feeder pattern. Please make a correction.
How can anyone in good conscience approve more housing units in light of the horrendous traffic problem on U.S. 15, which is our main street?
One word answer. "Money"
Ah, yes, a headline that reads "Planning Commission approves 148 houses, 45 townhomes in Walkersville" followed by "Area of 193-unit development in Libertytown. Ya gotta love them FNP interns!
The developer must have been confident he would get the approval as there has been a SCE off 550 to this tract for some time now.
Correction: "...development in Libertytown."
The new development has about 200 new housing units. The developer projects that about 100 new elementary, middle and high school students will attend. The developer is estimating that there will be just one student for every two houses. That seems very low.
Isn’t this already happening? The tank is there and they have working on the pump station for close to a year now it seems. Is this an old article?
How does a traffic light cost $300K?
Unlike Worman's Mill, I hope they have enough good sense to install bike lanes.
I can attest hunting living in a Wormald project, their construction quality is sub par even to Ryan. Sack anyone who approved of this.
I realize this is a comparison where your investment shines less, but if you could ever consider remarking on housing without denigrating thousands of homes people bought for whatever reason, that would be just so lovely.
Quote:
"The development is expected to add 46 elementary school students, 22 middle school students and 29 high school students to the area, according to county documents.
** How much money will be going toward the construction of new schools?
As part of the development, Wormald will build a 500,000-gallon water tank and water treatment plant adjacent to Liberty Elementary School. The county government will own the water tank and treatment plant.
** So existing FredCo residents will be saddled with all of the maintenance and repair costs until the end of time. Don't do us any favors.
Wormald will construct a new sewage pumping station at the Libertytown wastewater treatment plant site and upgrade a portion of Jones Road, according to a letter of understanding from November.
** We will most likely be responsible for all expenses related to that pumping station as well.
Wormald will pay about 18% of the $300,000 cost for installing a traffic signal at the intersection of Md. 26 and Md. 550, should the Maryland State Highway Administration deem it necessary.
** 18%?! That's a joke, right? If a traffic signal is necessary it will be due primarily to this huge proposed development.
The developer will also construct a sidewalk and pay for a crossing guard position to help people access the main entrance to Liberty Elementary School."
** Oh, a sidewalk and a crossing guard? Now we're talking. [rolleyes]
With the majority of existing residents firmly against further development, I continue to wonder why a) ugly box farms are routinely approved, and b) developers only pay a fraction of the total costs associated with their projects -- both immediate capital expenses and ongoing costs, over the long term?
That's no different than a Big Ag corporation getting approval for a CAFO hog harm and expecting the good people of FredCo to pay the majority of the cost for the manure treatment facility. They keep the profits, all we get is the stench.
This isn’t Walkersville. Or did something change?
So sick of people not knowing the county.
(I apologize in advance if I’m wrong)
You are not wrong!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.