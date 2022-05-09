A final site plan has been approved for the second phase of an age-restricted development along U.S. 15 in Frederick expected to have nearly 400 units.
The city’s Planning Commission voted unanimously Monday to approve the combined preliminary plat and final site plan for Section 2 of the Bloomfields community, being developed by Natelli Communities.
The community — on the east and south sides of Willowbrook Road and west of U.S. 15 — will add 207 detached single-family houses, and 186 townhouse and villa units.
The complete Bloomfields community is bordered by Sundays Lane to the north, Willow Road to the south, U.S. 15 to the east and Willowbrook Road to the west, according to a Planning Commission report prepared by members of the city’s staff.
The community’s first section, with 229 single-family houses and 79 townhouse/villas, was approved in November 2020, the staff report said.
The developer is trying to carry over much of the design of Section 1, and has tried to focus on how units are oriented around small parks and other areas that can be destinations for residents, Michael Natelli, of Natelli Communities, told the commission.
The commission granted a modification to allow noise walls in one section of the neighborhood to be up to 12 feet high — above the 6 feet allowed by the city’s Land Management Code — to help limit the noise from the nearby highway.
Natelli said the developer would try to keep the fences lower than 12 feet if possible but requested some flexibility in the requirements.
The wall in that area will have to be farther away from the homes it would protect, requiring a higher height to be effective, he said.
The project will include five types of single-family houses and two designs of villas, according to the staff report.
Bloomfields was annexed into the city in two parts, according to the staff report: 286 acres in September 2009, then 252 acres in September 2012.
A previous master plan called for up to 1,200 units, 1.3 million square feet of commercial or office space and a 15-acre school site.
A preliminary plat and final site plan for the first residential phase was approved before activity on the project stopped.
A new annexation resolution was passed in 2017 after Natelli Communities announced its intention to create an age-restricted community.
A master plan was approved in October 2018 for 1,500 units and nonresidential amenities.
The project includes 45 acres of public parkland and open space, including 15 acres that the city will transfer to the county for a school site and 15 acres for a public park that will include part of the Tuscarora Creek Trail and shared-use path. There is also property for a future water tower.
The final 15 acres will be a linear park along U.S. 15 that will be part of the Journey Through Hallowed Ground Scenic Byway, according to the staff report.
